Ford Motor : GRI Index 2022

Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Index

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 sustainability.ford.com I shareholder.ford.com

Our leadership in sustainability enables our business today, sets us on the pathway for a continued strong business for decades to come, and will help build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. Climate Change Materials Achieve carbon neutrality no later than 2050 Utilize only recycled or renewable content in vehicle plastics Waste Safety Reach true zero waste to landﬁll across our operations Work toward a future that is free from vehicle crashes and workplace injuries Eliminate single-use plastics from our operations by 2030 Human Rights Attain zero emissions from our vehicles and facilities Source only raw materials that are responsibly produced Energy Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Use 100 percent carbon-free electricity in all manufacturing by 2035 Create a truly diverse culture where everyone feels like they belong Water Access Make zero water withdrawals for manufacturing processes Drive human progress by providing mobility and accessibility for all Use freshwater only for human consumption

GRI Index 2022

This report is in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. To locate the topics and standards contained within the guidelines, and our responses to these standards, use the index below. For a detailed explanation of the standards, visit the GRI website.

GRI StandardGRI Disclosure

The organization and it's reporting practices

GRI 2: General Disclosures 2021

Location and Notes

2-1

Organizational details

• Legal name

• Nature of ownership and legal form

• Location of headquarters

• Countries of operation

2-2 2-3

Reporting period, frequency and contact point

• Reporting period for, and frequency of, sustainability reporting

• Reporting period for ﬁnancial reporting

• Publication date of the report

• Contact point for questions about the report

Entities included in the organization's sustainability reporting

• Calendar year 2021, annually

• Calendar year 2021

• March 31, 2022

• sustaina@ford.com

2-4 2-5

External assurance

Policy and practice for seeking external assurance External assurance of sustainability reporting

Restatements of information

• Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Data Assurance, page 108

Activities and workers

2-6

Activities, value chain and other business relationships

• Sectors

• Value chain

• Other relevant business relationships

• Signiﬁcant changes compared to the previous reporting period

2-7

Employees

• Total number of employees and breakdown by gender and region

• Total number of permanent, temporary, non-guaranteed hours, full-time and part-time employees, and breakdowns by gender and region

• Methodologies and assumptions used to compile data

• Context information necessary to understand the data reported

• Signiﬁcant ﬂuctuations during and between reporting periods

• Ford Motor Company

• Form 10-K > Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities, page 32

• Information available at Contact us

• Information available at Worldwide Locations

• Form 10-K > Item 1. Business, pages 1-7 • Performance Data 2022 > pages 3-8 • Automotive • Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > How We Create Sustainable Value, page 36 • Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Our Stakeholders, page 38. Read more in GRI Appendix > Stakeholder Engagement, page 19. • No signiﬁcant changes reported • 182, 789 (hourly and salaried) total workforce. Breakdown by region available at Performance Data 2022 > Workforce Proﬁle, page 3 For global gender data, please see our Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index Survey. Gender data is not available by region and not consistently tracked today. This would require the establishment of global deﬁnitions and each region would need to complete its own analysis. • Information unavailable - this data is not readily available • Data for salaried and hourly employees by region is compiled through our Finance department. Gender information is provided by our Global Oﬃce for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The scope of this data covers our Automotive, Ford Credit and Mobility segments. Europe includes the U.K. and GEM only due to privacy data. • Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Gender and racial diversity goals and Equal employment opportunity, pages 58-60 • Not applicable - no signiﬁcant ﬂuctuations recorded



Workers who are not employees

• Total number of workers who are not employees and whose work is controlled by the organization

• Methodologies and assumptions used to compile the data

• Signiﬁcant ﬂuctuations during reporting periods

• Information unavailable - this data is not readily available and is not tracked today.

Governance structure and composition

• Governance structure including committees of the highest governance body

• Committees responsible for decision-making on and overseeing the management of the organization's impacts on the economy, environment and people

• The composition of the highest governance body

Nomination and selection of the highest governance body

• Nomination and selection process

• Criteria

Chair of the highest governance body

Role of the highest governance body in overseeing the management of impacts

Delegation of responsibility for managing impacts

• Responsible delegates

• Reporting process

Role of the highest governance body in sustainability reportingConﬂict of interest

Communication of critical concerns

• Communication to highest governance body

• Total number and nature of critical concerns communicatedCollective knowledge of the highest governance body

• Measures taken to advance the knowledge, skills and experience of the highest governance body

Evaluation of the performance of the highest governance body

• Evaluation process

• Independence and frequency of evaluations

• Actions taken in response to evaluations

Renumeration policies

• Renumeration policies for members of the highest governance body and senior executives

• How the policies relate to the management of the organization's impacts on the economy, environment, and people

• Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Accountable and inclusive governance, pages 104-105

• Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Sustainability governance, pages 105-107

• Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Board of Directors composition, page 104

• Proxy Statement 2022

• Proxy Statement 2022

• Proxy Statement 2022

• William Clay Ford is Executive Chair. The Board of Directors has chosen to separate the roles of CEO and Chair of the Board of Directors.

• Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Sustainability Governance, pages 105-107

• Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Management processes, page 106

• Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Oversight of risk management, pages 106-107

• Ford's Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report Summary is reviewed by the senior executives and the Board of Directors' Sustainability, Innovation, and Policy Committee. The report is reviewed by the Vice President, Chief Sustainability, Environment and Safety Oﬃcer, and the Executive Director, Investor Relations.

• Proxy Statement 2022

• Information available at Charter of the Sustainability, Innovation and Policy Committee of the Board of Directors

• Governance & Policies

• Human Rights Report 2022 > Grievance Mechanism and Remedy, pages 13-14

• Total number and nature of critical concerns are considered conﬁdential.

• Proxy Statement 2022

• Information available at Charter of the Sustainability, Innovation and Policy Committee of the Board of Directors

• The Sustainability, Innovation and Policy Committee will monitor and review trends in Sustainability, Safety, Innovation, and Policy.

• Information available at Corporate Governance Principles > page 7

• Self-evaluations are performed on an annual basis

• We take actions in response to evaluations of the Board of Directors' performance on economic, environmental and social topics when the Board determines they are in the best interest of the company. Actions may include changes in membership and organizational practice, additional training or other actions.

• Proxy Statement 2022

• Several of our senior executives have individual performance objectives that are tied to key environmental areas of focus as we transition our company to a carbon neutral position by 2050. In addition, as part of our commitment to accelerating our diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) eﬀorts, starting in 2021, every corporate oﬃcer will have an individual DEI performance objective. Performance against personal objectives inﬂuences overall performance ratings, which determine individual payouts under our Annual Incentive Compensation Plan (AICP).

2-20

Process to determine remuneration

• Process for designing remuneration policies and determining remuneration

• Results of votes of stakeholders

2-21

Annual total compensation ratio

• Ratio of annual total compensation for the organisation's highest-paid individual to the median annual total compensation for all employees

• Ratio of the percentage increase in total compensation for the organisation's to the median percentage increase in annual total compensation for all employees

• Contextual information necessary to understand the data

Strategy, policies and practices

• This information is considered conﬁdential

• This information is considered conﬁdential

• Proxy Statement 2022

2-22 2-23 2-24

Policy commitments

Statement on sustainable development strategy

• Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Our Sustainability Strategy, pages 28-35 Embedding policy commitments 2-25 2-26 2-27 Mechanisms for seeking advice and raising concernsProcesses to remediate negative impacts • Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Compliance training and Reporting violations, page 100 Compliance with laws and regulations 2-28 Membership associations Stakeholder engagement 2-29 2-30 Collective bargaining agreements • Percentage of total employees covered by collective bargaining agreements • Determination of working conditions for employees not covered by collective bargaining agreements Approach to stakeholder engagement • 72% of our global workforce is covered by collective bargaining agreements. • Not applicable GRI 3: General Disclosures 2021 3-1 3-2 List of material topics Process to determine material topics • Our 2021 materiality assessment identiﬁed our most material issues as: electriﬁcation and alternative fuels/batteries, vehicle product safety and quality, economic performance, climate change, air quality and renewable energy/ energy future. We do not formally apply precautionary principle to decision making across all of our activities. However, it has inﬂuenced our thinking. Read more in Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Our Material Matters, page 37 3-3 Material Topics Management of material topics GRI 200 Economic: Standard Series GRI 201: Economic Performance 2016 103-1 Explanation of the material topic and its Boundary • Proxy Statement 2022

• Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Letter From Bill Ford and Jim Farley, page 5

• Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Management processes, page 106

• Charter of the Sustainability, Innovation and Policy Committee of the Board of Directors

• Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Reporting violations, page 100

• Form 10-K > Item 3. Legal Proceedings, pages 28-29

• In 2020, Ford facilities globally received one new notice of violation in the United States and three new potential notices of violation in Europe from environmental protection agencies on matters related to environmental regulatory requirements. No ﬁnes were paid.

• Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Trade Associations and Memberships Focusing on U.S. Policy Issues, page 103