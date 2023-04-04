Ford Motor : GRI Report
It takes big dreams and bold action to be a leader
02 in sustainability. Our sustainability efforts drive our business today, and our aspirations chart a path forward on the road to better.
CLIMATE CHANGE
Achieve carbon neutrality no later than 2050
WASTE
Reach true zero waste to landfill across our operations
Eliminate single-use plastics from our operations by 2030
AIR
Attain zero emissions from our vehicles and facilities
WATER
I
Make zero water withdrawals for
manufacturing processes
SUSTAINABILITY.FORD.COM
FORD GRI INDEX 2023
Use freshwater only for human
consumption
Our
Sustainability
Aspirations
MATERIALS
Utilize only recycled or renewable content in vehicle plastics
SAFETY
Work toward a future that is free from vehicle crashes and workplace injuries
HUMAN RIGHTS
Source only raw materials that are responsibly produced
DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION
Create a truly diverse culture where everyone feels like they belong
ACCESS
Drive human progress by providing mobility and accessibility for all
GRI Index 2023
This report is in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. To locate the topics and standards contained within the guidelines, and our responses to these standards, use the index below. For a detailed explanation of the standards, visit the GRI website.
GRI Standard
GRI Disclosure
Location and Notes
GRI 2: General Disclosures 2021
The organization and its reporting practices
2-1
Organizational details
• Ford Motor Company
• Legal name
• Form > Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities, page 33
10-K
• Nature of ownership and legal form
• Information available at
Contact us
• Location of headquarters
• Information available at
Worldwide Locations
• Countries of operation
2-2
Entities included in the organization's sustainability reporting
• Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Reporting Scope and Boundaries, page 99
• Form 10-K > Item 1. Business, pages 1-7
2-3
Reporting period, frequency and contact point
• Calendar year 2022, annually
• Reporting period for, and frequency of, sustainability reporting
• Calendar year 2022
• Reporting period for financial reporting
• April 3, 2023
• Publication date of the report
• sustaina@ford.com
• Contact point for questions about the report
2-4
Restatements of information
• Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Performance Data, pages 100-111
2-5
External assurance
• Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Data Assurance, page 99
Policy and practice for seeking external assurance
External assurance of sustainability reporting
Activities and workers
2-6
Activities, value chain and other business relationships
• Automotive
• Sectors
• Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > How We Create Sustainable Value, page 20
• Value chain
• Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Our Stakeholders, page 21
• Other relevant business relationships
• For more information, please see GRI Appendix > Stakeholder Engagement, page 15
• Significant changes compared to the previous reporting period
• No significant changes reported
2-7
Employees
• 172,762 (hourly and salaried) total workforce. Breakdown by region available at Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Performance Data, Workforce Profile, page 105 .
• Total number of employees and breakdown by gender and region
For global gender data, please see our
Bloomberg Gender-Equality . Gender data is not available by region and not consistently tracked today. This would require the
Index Survey
establishment of global definitions and each region would need to complete its own analysis.
• Total number of permanent, temporary, non-guaranteed hours,
• Information unavailable - this data is not readily available
full-time and part-time employees, and breakdowns by gender and
region
• Data for salaried and hourly employees by region is compiled through our Finance department. Gender information is provided by our Global Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
• Methodologies and assumptions used to compile data
The scope of this data covers our Automotive, Ford Credit and Mobility segments. Europe includes the U.K. and GEM only due to privacy data.
• Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Human Capital and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, pages 61-69
• Context information necessary to understand the data reported
• Not applicable - no significant fluctuations recorded
• Significant fluctuations during and between reporting periods
2-8
Workers who are not employees
• Information unavailable - this data is not readily available and is not tracked today.
• Total number of workers who are not employees and whose work is
controlled by the organization
• Methodologies and assumptions used to compile the data
• Significant fluctuations during reporting periods
FORD GRI INDEX 2023
GRI Standard
GRI Disclosure
Location and Notes
Governance
2-9
Governance structure and composition
• Governance structure including committees of the highest
governance body
• Committees responsible for decision-making on and overseeing the management of the organization's impacts on the economy, environment and people
• The composition of the highest governance body
2-14
Role of the highest governance body in sustainability reporting
• Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Management Processes, page 97
• Ford's Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report Summary is reviewed by the senior executives and the Board of Directors' Sustainability, Innovation and Policy Committee.
The report is reviewed by the Vice President, Chief Sustainability, Environment and Safety Officer, and the Executive Director, Investor Relations.
2-15
Conflicts of interest
• Information available at Code of Business Conduct and Ethics for Members of the Board of Directors
• Processes for the highest governance body
• Proxy Statement 2023
• Disclosure to stakeholders
2-16
Communication of critical concerns
• Information available at Code of Business Conduct and Ethics for Members of the Board of Directors
• Communication to highest governance body
• Governance & Policies
• Total number and nature of critical concerns communicated
• Total number and nature of critical concerns communicated are considered confidential.
2-17
Collective knowledge of the highest governance body
• Information available at Charter of the Sustainability and Innovation Committee of the Board of Directors
• Measures taken to advance the knowledge, skills and experience
• Proxy Statement 2023
of the highest governance body
• The Sustainability, Innovation and Policy Committee will monitor and review trends in Sustainability, Safety, Innovation, and Policy.
2-18
Evaluation of the performance of the highest governance body
• Information available at , page 7
Corporate Governance Principles
• Evaluation process
• Self-evaluations are performed on an annual basis.
• Independence and frequency of evaluations
• We take actions in response to evaluations of the Board of Directors' performance on economic, environmental and social topics when the Board determines they are in the best interest
• Actions taken in response to evaluations
of the company. Actions may include changes in membership and organizational practice, additional training or other actions.
2-19
Remuneration policies
• Proxy Statement 2023
• Remuneration policies for members of the highest governance body
• Several of our senior executives have individual performance objectives that are tied to key environmental areas of focus as we transition our company to a carbon neutral position
and senior executives
by 2050. In addition, as part of our commitment to accelerating our diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, every corporate officer has an individual DEI performance objective.
• How the policies relate to the management of the organization's
Performance against personal objectives influences overall performance ratings, which determine individual payouts under our Annual Incentive Compensation Plan (AICP).
impacts on the economy, environment, and people
2-20
Process to determine remuneration
• Proxy Statement 2023
• Process for designing remuneration policies and determining
remuneration
• Results of votes of stakeholders
2-21
Annual total compensation ratio
• Ratio of annual total compensation for the organization's highest-
paid individual to the median annual total compensation for all
employees
• Ratio of the percentage increase in total compensation for the organization's highest paid individual to the median percentage increase in annual total compensation for all employees
• Contextual information necessary to understand the data
GRI Standard
GRI Disclosure
Location and Notes
Strategy, policies and practices
2-22
Statement on sustainable development strategy
• Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Letter From Bill Ford and Jim Farley, page 4
2-23
Policy commitments
• Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Our Sustainability Strategy: On The Road to Better, page 12 ; Transparency, Business Ethics and Integrity, page 92
• Policy commitments for responsible business conduct
• Human Rights Progress Report 2023 > Our Approach and Strategy, pages 6-7
• Policy commitment to respect human rights
2-24
Embedding policy commitments
• Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Management Processes, page 97
• Information available at Charter of the Sustainability and Innovation Committee of the Board of Directors
2-25
Processes to remediate negative impacts
• Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Reporting Violations, page 92
• Human Rights Progress Report 2023 > Our Approach and Strategy, pages 6-7
2-26
Mechanisms for seeking advice and raising concerns
• Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Reporting Violations, page 92
2-27
Compliance with laws and regulations
• Form > Item 3. Legal Proceedings, pages 29-31
10-K
• In 2022, Ford facilities globally received five new notices of violations in the United States and one new potential notices of violation in Argentina from environmental protection agencies
on matters related to environmental regulatory requirements. No fines were paid.
2-28
Membership associations
• Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Trade Associations and Memberships Focusing on U.S. Policy Issues, page 94
• Information available at 2022 U.S. Political Engagement Report
Stakeholder engagement
2-29
Approach to stakeholder engagement
• Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Our Stakeholders, page 21 . For more information, please see GRI Appendix > Stakeholder Engagement, page 15
2-30
Collective bargaining agreements
• 69% of our global workforce is covered by collective bargaining agreements.
• Percentage of total employees covered by collective bargaining
• Not applicable
agreements
• Determination of working conditions for employees not covered by collective bargaining agreements
GRI 3: Material Topics 2021
3-1
Process to determine material topics
• Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Our Material Topics, page 11 ; Appendix 1; Material Topics, page 112
3-2
List of material topics
• Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Our Material Topics, page 11 ; Appendix 1; Material Topics, page 112
• List of material topics
• Changes compared to the previous reporting period
3-3
Management of material topics
• The management of each of our material topics is included in 3-3 of the topic disclosures within this GRI Index.
Material Topics
GRI 200 Economic: Standard Series
GRI 201: Economic Performance 2016
3-3
Management of material topics
Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Financial Highlights, page 8 ; How We Create Sustainable Value, page 20 ; Management Processes, page 97
Form > Ford Motor Company and Subsidiaries Financial Statements, pages 106-108
10-K
201-1
Direct economic value generated and distributed
Form > Ford Motor Company and Subsidiaries Financial Statements Note 19: Debt and Commitments, pages 106-108
10-K
201-2
Financial implications and other risks and opportunities due to climate
Climate Change Report 2023 > Climate-Related Risks and Opportunities, page 14
change
Form > Item 1.A Risk Factors, pages 16-26
10-K
201-3
Defined benefit plan obligations and other retirement plans
Form > Ford Motor Company and Subsidiaries, Notes to the Financial Statements. Note 17 Retirement Benefits pages 145-153
10-K
201-4
Financial assistance received from government
We receive grants, tax incentives and low- or no-interest loans from many countries and subdivisions of countries.
Financially material assistance from governments is typically reported in our annual Form 10-K filing. We do not currently track centrally all of the types of potential government assistance
listed in this indicator. No government is a material shareholder in the company.
Form > Government Incentives, page 120; Financial Risks, page 23; Accounting Standards issued but not yet adopted, page 92, Ford Motor Company and Subsidiaries Financial
10-K
Statements, pages 106-108
GRI 202: Market Presence 2016
3-3
Management of material topics
Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Management Processes, page 97
202-1
Ratios of standard entry level wage by gender compared to local
This is not applicable for the United States because entry-level employees are paid well above minimum wage. Pay in other global markets is in compliance with relevant local regulatory
minimum wage
requirements.
202-2
Proportion of senior management hired from the local community
Information unavailable - this data is not readily available and is not tracked today because it would require the establishment of global definitions and each region would need to
complete its own analysis.
FORD GRI INDEX 2023
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.