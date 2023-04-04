Ford Motor : GRI Report

• Information available at 2022 U.S. Political Engagement Report

on matters related to environmental regulatory requirements. No fines were paid.

• In 2022, Ford facilities globally received five new notices of violations in the United States and one new potential notices of violation in Argentina from environmental protection agencies

• Information available at Charter of the Sustainability and Innovation Committee of the Board of Directors

Stakeholder engagement

• 69% of our global workforce is covered by collective bargaining agreements.

• Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Our Stakeholders, page 21 . For more information, please see GRI Appendix > Stakeholder Engagement, page 15

• Determination of working conditions for employees not covered by collective bargaining agreements

GRI 3: Material Topics 2021

• List of material topics

• Changes compared to the previous reporting period

3-3 Management of material topics • The management of each of our material topics is included in 3-3 of the topic disclosures within this GRI Index.

Material Topics

GRI 200 Economic: Standard Series

GRI 201: Economic Performance 2016

3-3

Form 10-K > Ford Motor Company and Subsidiaries Financial Statements, pages 106-108

201-1

Direct economic value generated and distributed Form 10-K > Ford Motor Company and Subsidiaries Financial Statements Note 19: Debt and Commitments, pages 106-108

201-2

change Form 10-K > Item 1.A Risk Factors, pages 16-26

201-3

Defined benefit plan obligations and other retirement plans Form 10-K > Ford Motor Company and Subsidiaries, Notes to the Financial Statements. Note 17 Retirement Benefits pages 145-153

201-4

Financial assistance received from government We receive grants, tax incentives and low- or no-interest loans from many countries and subdivisions of countries.

Financially material assistance from governments is typically reported in our annual Form 10-K filing. We do not currently track centrally all of the types of potential government assistance

listed in this indicator. No government is a material shareholder in the company.

Form 10-K > Government Incentives, page 120; Financial Risks, page 23; Accounting Standards issued but not yet adopted, page 92, Ford Motor Company and Subsidiaries Financial

Statements, pages 106-108

GRI 202: Market Presence 2016

3-3

Management of material topics Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Management Processes, page 97

202-1

Ratios of standard entry level wage by gender compared to local This is not applicable for the United States because entry-level employees are paid well above minimum wage. Pay in other global markets is in compliance with relevant local regulatory

minimum wage requirements.

202-2 Proportion of senior management hired from the local community Information unavailable - this data is not readily available and is not tracked today because it would require the establishment of global definitions and each region would need to