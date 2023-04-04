Advanced search
Ford Motor : GRI Report

04/04/2023 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global

Reporting

Initiative

(GRI) Index

2023

It takes big dreams and bold action to be a leader

02 in sustainability. Our sustainability efforts drive our business today, and our aspirations chart a path forward on the road to better.

CLIMATE CHANGE

Achieve carbon neutrality no later than 2050

WASTE

Reach true zero waste to landfill across our operations

Eliminate single-use plastics from our operations by 2030

AIR

Attain zero emissions from our vehicles and facilities

SHAREHOLDER.FORD.COM

ENERGY

Use 100 percent carbon-free electricity

in all manufacturing by 2035

WATER

I 

Make zero water withdrawals for

manufacturing processes

SUSTAINABILITY.FORD.COM 

FORD GRI INDEX 2023

Use freshwater only for human

consumption

Our

Sustainability

Aspirations

MATERIALS

Utilize only recycled or renewable content in vehicle plastics

SAFETY

Work toward a future that is free from vehicle crashes and workplace injuries

HUMAN RIGHTS

Source only raw materials that are responsibly produced

DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION

Create a truly diverse culture where everyone feels like they belong

ACCESS

Drive human progress by providing mobility and accessibility for all

GRI Index 2023

This report is in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. To locate the topics and standards contained within the guidelines, and our responses to these standards, use the index below. For a detailed explanation of the standards, visit the GRI website.

GRI Standard

GRI Disclosure

Location and Notes

GRI 2: General Disclosures 2021

The organization and its reporting practices

2-1

Organizational details

Ford Motor Company

Legal name

Form 10-K > Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities, page 33

Nature of ownership and legal form

Information available at Contact us

Location of headquarters

Information available at Worldwide Locations

Countries of operation

2-2

Entities included in the organization's sustainability reporting

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Reporting Scope and Boundaries, page 99

Form 10-K > Item 1. Business, pages 1-7

2-3

Reporting period, frequency and contact point

Calendar year 2022, annually

Reporting period for, and frequency of, sustainability reporting

Calendar year 2022

Reporting period for financial reporting

April 3, 2023

Publication date of the report

sustaina@ford.com

Contact point for questions about the report

2-4

Restatements of information

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Performance Data, pages 100-111

2-5

External assurance

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Data Assurance, page 99

Policy and practice for seeking external assurance

External assurance of sustainability reporting

Activities and workers

2-6

Activities, value chain and other business relationships

Automotive

Sectors

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > How We Create Sustainable Value, page 20

Value chain

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Our Stakeholders, page 21

Other relevant business relationships

For more information, please see GRI Appendix > Stakeholder Engagement, page 15

Significant changes compared to the previous reporting period

No significant changes reported

2-7

Employees

172,762 (hourly and salaried) total workforce. Breakdown by region available at Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Performance Data, Workforce Profile, page 105.

Total number of employees and breakdown by gender and region

For global gender data, please see our Bloomberg Gender-EqualityIndex Survey. Gender data is not available by region and not consistently tracked today. This would require the

establishment of global definitions and each region would need to complete its own analysis.

Total number of permanent, temporary, non-guaranteed hours,

Information unavailable - this data is not readily available

full-time and part-time employees, and breakdowns by gender and

region

Data for salaried and hourly employees by region is compiled through our Finance department. Gender information is provided by our Global Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Methodologies and assumptions used to compile data

The scope of this data covers our Automotive, Ford Credit and Mobility segments. Europe includes the U.K. and GEM only due to privacy data.

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Human Capital and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, pages 61-69

Context information necessary to understand the data reported

Not applicable - no significant fluctuations recorded

Significant fluctuations during and between reporting periods

2-8

Workers who are not employees

Information unavailable - this data is not readily available and is not tracked today.

Total number of workers who are not employees and whose work is

controlled by the organization

Methodologies and assumptions used to compile the data

Significant fluctuations during reporting periods

FORD GRI INDEX 2023

04

GRI Standard

GRI Disclosure

Location and Notes

Governance

2-9

Governance structure and composition

Governance structure including committees of the highest

governance body

Committees responsible for decision-making on and overseeing the management of the organization's impacts on the economy, environment and people

The composition of the highest governance body

2-10

Nomination and selection of the highest governance body

Proxy Statement 2023

Nomination and selection process

Criteria

2-11

Chair of the highest governance body

Proxy Statement 2023

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Board Role and Responsibilities, page 96

2-12

Role of the highest governance body in overseeing the management

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Sustainability Governance, page 97

of impacts

2-13

Delegation of responsibility for managing impacts

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023

> Management Processes, pages 97-98

Responsible delegates

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023

> Board's Role in Risk Management, page 97

  • Reporting process

2-14

Role of the highest governance body in sustainability reporting

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Management Processes, page 97

Ford's Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report Summary is reviewed by the senior executives and the Board of Directors' Sustainability, Innovation and Policy Committee.

The report is reviewed by the Vice President, Chief Sustainability, Environment and Safety Officer, and the Executive Director, Investor Relations.

2-15

Conflicts of interest

Information available at Code of Business Conduct and Ethics for Members of the Board of Directors

Processes for the highest governance body

Proxy Statement 2023

Disclosure to stakeholders

2-16

Communication of critical concerns

Information available at Code of Business Conduct and Ethics for Members of the Board of Directors

Communication to highest governance body

Governance & Policies

Total number and nature of critical concerns communicated

Total number and nature of critical concerns communicated are considered confidential.

2-17

Collective knowledge of the highest governance body

Information available at Charter of the Sustainability and Innovation Committee of the Board of Directors

Measures taken to advance the knowledge, skills and experience

Proxy Statement 2023

of the highest governance body

The Sustainability, Innovation and Policy Committee will monitor and review trends in Sustainability, Safety, Innovation, and Policy.

2-18

Evaluation of the performance of the highest governance body

Information available at Corporate Governance Principles, page 7

Evaluation process

Self-evaluations are performed on an annual basis.

Independence and frequency of evaluations

We take actions in response to evaluations of the Board of Directors' performance on economic, environmental and social topics when the Board determines they are in the best interest

Actions taken in response to evaluations

of the company. Actions may include changes in membership and organizational practice, additional training or other actions.

2-19

Remuneration policies

Proxy Statement 2023

Remuneration policies for members of the highest governance body

Several of our senior executives have individual performance objectives that are tied to key environmental areas of focus as we transition our company to a carbon neutral position

and senior executives

by 2050. In addition, as part of our commitment to accelerating our diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, every corporate officer has an individual DEI performance objective.

How the policies relate to the management of the organization's

Performance against personal objectives influences overall performance ratings, which determine individual payouts under our Annual Incentive Compensation Plan (AICP).

impacts on the economy, environment, and people

2-20

Process to determine remuneration

Proxy Statement 2023

Process for designing remuneration policies and determining

remuneration

Results of votes of stakeholders

2-21

Annual total compensation ratio

Ratio of annual total compensation for the organization's highest-

paid individual to the median annual total compensation for all

employees

Ratio of the percentage increase in total compensation for the organization's highest paid individual to the median percentage increase in annual total compensation for all employees

Contextual information necessary to understand the data

FORD GRI INDEX 2023

GRI Standard

GRI Disclosure

Location and Notes

Strategy, policies and practices

2-22

Statement on sustainable development strategy

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Letter From Bill Ford and Jim Farley, page 4

2-23

Policy commitments

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Our Sustainability Strategy: On The Road to Better, page 12; Transparency, Business Ethics and Integrity, page 92

Policy commitments for responsible business conduct

Human Rights Progress Report 2023 > Our Approach and Strategy, pages 6-7

Policy commitment to respect human rights

2-24

Embedding policy commitments

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Management Processes, page 97

Information available at Charter of the Sustainability and Innovation Committee of the Board of Directors

2-25

Processes to remediate negative impacts

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Reporting Violations, page 92

Human Rights Progress Report 2023 > Our Approach and Strategy, pages 6-7

2-26

Mechanisms for seeking advice and raising concerns

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Reporting Violations, page 92

2-27

Compliance with laws and regulations

Form 10-K > Item 3. Legal Proceedings, pages 29-31

In 2022, Ford facilities globally received five new notices of violations in the United States and one new potential notices of violation in Argentina from environmental protection agencies

on matters related to environmental regulatory requirements. No fines were paid.

2-28

Membership associations

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Trade Associations and Memberships Focusing on U.S. Policy Issues, page 94

Information available at 2022 U.S. Political Engagement Report

Stakeholder engagement

2-29

Approach to stakeholder engagement

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Our Stakeholders, page 21. For more information, please see GRI Appendix > Stakeholder Engagement, page 15

2-30

Collective bargaining agreements

69% of our global workforce is covered by collective bargaining agreements.

Percentage of total employees covered by collective bargaining

Not applicable

agreements

Determination of working conditions for employees not covered by collective bargaining agreements

GRI 3: Material Topics 2021

3-1

Process to determine material topics

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Our Material Topics, page 11; Appendix 1; Material Topics, page 112

3-2

List of material topics

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Our Material Topics, page 11; Appendix 1; Material Topics, page 112

List of material topics

Changes compared to the previous reporting period

3-3

Management of material topics

The management of each of our material topics is included in 3-3 of the topic disclosures within this GRI Index.

Material Topics

GRI 200 Economic: Standard Series

GRI 201: Economic Performance 2016

3-3

Management of material topics

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Financial Highlights, page 8; How We Create Sustainable Value, page 20; Management Processes, page 97

Form 10-K > Ford Motor Company and Subsidiaries Financial Statements, pages 106-108

201-1

Direct economic value generated and distributed

Form 10-K > Ford Motor Company and Subsidiaries Financial Statements Note 19: Debt and Commitments, pages 106-108

201-2

Financial implications and other risks and opportunities due to climate

Climate Change Report 2023 > Climate-Related Risks and Opportunities, page 14

change

Form 10-K > Item 1.A Risk Factors, pages 16-26

201-3

Defined benefit plan obligations and other retirement plans

Form 10-K > Ford Motor Company and Subsidiaries, Notes to the Financial Statements. Note 17 Retirement Benefits pages 145-153

201-4

Financial assistance received from government

We receive grants, tax incentives and low- or no-interest loans from many countries and subdivisions of countries.

Financially material assistance from governments is typically reported in our annual Form 10-K filing. We do not currently track centrally all of the types of potential government assistance

listed in this indicator. No government is a material shareholder in the company.

Form 10-K > Government Incentives, page 120; Financial Risks, page 23; Accounting Standards issued but not yet adopted, page 92, Ford Motor Company and Subsidiaries Financial

Statements, pages 106-108

GRI 202: Market Presence 2016

3-3

Management of material topics

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Management Processes, page 97

202-1

Ratios of standard entry level wage by gender compared to local

This is not applicable for the United States because entry-level employees are paid well above minimum wage. Pay in other global markets is in compliance with relevant local regulatory

minimum wage

requirements.

202-2

Proportion of senior management hired from the local community

Information unavailable - this data is not readily available and is not tracked today because it would require the establishment of global definitions and each region would need to

complete its own analysis.

FORD GRI INDEX 2023

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 20:17:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
