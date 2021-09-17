Ford Motor : In Pursuit of Zero Emissions, Ford Submits All-Electric Police Pilot Vehicle for Michigan State Police Testing

DEARBORN, Mich., Sept. 17, 2021 - Ford is paving the way for electric police fleets in America. As part of its more than $30 billion investment in electrification through 2025, Ford is exploring all-electric, purpose-built law enforcement vehicles.





To demonstrate that a vehicle with an electric powertrain can deliver strong performance and stand up to demanding police duty cycles, the company is submitting an all-electric police pilot vehicle based on the 2021 Mustang Mach-E SUV for testing as part of the Michigan State Police 2022 Model Year Police Evaluation on Sept. 18 and 20. Ford will use the pilot program testing as a benchmark while it continues to explore purpose-built electric police vehicles in the future. Law enforcement demand for all-electric vehicles is growing worldwide.





Last week, Ford introduced a new Mustang Mach-E police concept car in the United Kingdom that has police agencies lining up for a chance to try it out.









