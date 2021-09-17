Log in
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
Ford Motor : In Pursuit of Zero Emissions, Ford Submits All-Electric Police Pilot Vehicle for Michigan State Police Testing

09/17/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
DEARBORN, Mich., Sept. 17, 2021 - Ford is paving the way for electric police fleets in America. As part of its more than $30 billion investment in electrification through 2025, Ford is exploring all-electric, purpose-built law enforcement vehicles.

To demonstrate that a vehicle with an electric powertrain can deliver strong performance and stand up to demanding police duty cycles, the company is submitting an all-electric police pilot vehicle based on the 2021 Mustang Mach-E SUV for testing as part of the Michigan State Police 2022 Model Year Police Evaluation on Sept. 18 and 20. Ford will use the pilot program testing as a benchmark while it continues to explore purpose-built electric police vehicles in the future. Law enforcement demand for all-electric vehicles is growing worldwide.

Last week, Ford introduced a new Mustang Mach-E police concept car in the United Kingdom that has police agencies lining up for a chance to try it out.


About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 182,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 18:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 128 B - -
Net income 2021 5 010 M - -
Net cash 2021 5 498 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 0,26%
Capitalization 53 530 M 53 530 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 13,40 $
Average target price 16,08 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Lawler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Douglas Field Chief Advanced Technology Officer
Hau Thai-Tang Chief Operations & Product Platform Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY52.45%53 530
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION25.93%251 268
VOLKSWAGEN AG26.94%143 518
DAIMLER AG24.81%90 785
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY23.73%74 793
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED16.35%64 429