Ford Motor : Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022

We've been building the future for 118 years now. But you don't have to go back 118 years to witness how we have transformed the ways people move and connect.

Last year, we were proud to launch our inaugural Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report, building on more than two decades of sustainability reporting at Ford and giving our stakeholders a more holistic view of our performance. This year we have continued to evolve our process to better show the indelible link between our commitment to sustainability and our continued success, for generations to come. In Ford's second Integrated Report, you'll see what we've accomplished in the last year alone. We'll show how we've revolutionized and electriﬁed some of the most popular, iconic vehicles, helping to shape the future of zero-emissions transportation. You'll see unprecedented investments in sustainable manufacturing and jobs to help drive the next century of progress. You'll see the continued impact of Ford and the Ford Fund to strengthen communities around the world. And you'll see how we're investing in the talent, capabilities, and technologies that will help build sustainable and ethical growth for Ford and for our shared future.

All of this is because the future of this company centers on a purpose bigger than building vehicles. We are helping to build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. A world that is fully electric. A world that is more equitable, inclusive, and sustainable. And in doing so, we are putting people, the planet, and our shared prosperity ﬁrst.

We're glad to have you along for the ride.

About This Report

The value of our business is rooted in our purpose to help build a better world where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams.

That means that we are directing our investments to what's good for all people and the planet. It also means we are setting the pathway for a strong business that will continue for decades to come. We will win by being ﬁnancially healthy and eﬀective in sustainability, which we believe are mutually dependent objectives.

Based on our most recent materiality assessment, this year's report includes four main sections - Driving Innovation and Sustainable Growth, Putting People First, Protecting the Environment, and Creating Responsible and Ethical Growth - which reﬂects Ford's signiﬁcant sustainability initiatives and impacts.

To supplement this report, we are also publishing our ﬁrst Human Rights Report and our ﬁrst narrative Task Forceon Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report.

You can also ﬁnd all our indexes in our ESG Data Book and Additional Downloads page.

Read more about the reporting scope, boundaries and data assurance process we used in this Report on p.108

We welcome you to share with us your feedback and any comments you may have atsustaina@ford.com.

Ford Fundamentals

Letter from Bill Ford and Jim Farley

For all of us at Ford, the truest mark of success is whether we leave the world a better place for the next generation. From our earliest days to the present day, Ford has followed that north star.

We invented the moving assembly line and the $5 workday, scaled the Model T, forged the Arsenal of Democracy, and converted our plants to make ventilators and masks during the pandemic. Each generation faces diﬀerent challenges, but our purpose has always been the same: to help build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams.

Today, our industry and our world are going through a period of immense change. We believe it gives us the opportunity to create the most value for the company and our customers since Henry Ford scaled the Model T. But the change in our industry makes it even more important to stay true to the values that have deﬁned our company. We publish this report to hold ourselves accountable and determine if we are truly moving the needle on the issues that matter.

Climate change, for example, is among the biggest challenges of our generation. We all share the responsibility to address the threat it poses our economy, our health, and our way of life. Just like the Model T revolutionized mobility, we believe electriﬁcation can do the same for reducing carbon emissions. So, we have been transforming our business to lead the electric revolution at scale, creating distinct but complementary businesses - Ford Model e, Ford Blue and Ford Pro - that will help us compete and win in the new era of electric and connected vehicles.

We are introducing all-electric versions of our most popular, iconic nameplates - the F-150 Lightning, the Mustang Mach-E, and the E-Transit van - and scaling production to reach a target of producing more than 2 million electric vehicles per year by 2026. We are also leading a new era of sustainable manufacturing, re-thinking not just what we build, but how we build. In Tennessee and Kentucky, we have made the largest one-time U.S. investment by any automotive manufacturer to construct the most sustainable manufacturing facilities in our history. Around the world, we are dedicating more than $50 billion through 2026 to accelerate our zero-emission vehicle plan and create an ultra-eﬃcient manufacturing system for our vehicles and the batteries that power them, helping us achieve our goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. Our aspiration is to achieve a business model that goes beyond net-zero and becomes a net-positive for both the environment and the economy.

Investing in electric vehicles is the right thing to do for our children and grandchildren. It is also the right thing to do for our business. The demand for our ﬁrst-generation electric vehicles has far exceeded expectations. We believe we can proﬁtably grow as we invest in electric vehicles, connectivity, and modernization. We plan to maximize the potential oﬀered by digital, connected vehicles to make our products more accessible, more inclusive, and safer to drive than ever before. We are proving that you can drive prosperity and protect the planet at the same time, and investors are taking notice.

At Ford, we have always strived to take the long view on the environment, even when it was unpopular.

We were one of the ﬁrst industrial companies to publish our progress towards sustainability, one of the ﬁrst automakers to support the Paris Agreement, and the only full-line American automaker to partner with California on more stringent emissions standards. Now, we intend to lead the industry in another respect by putting a spotlight on human rights.

Ford is publishing a stand-alone Human Rights Report - a ﬁrst for the company and for the U.S. auto industry. It will examine how our materials are sourced, where our products are manufactured, and how our labor standards measure up. Countries around the world are deﬁning access to clean air and water as fundamental human rights. We at Ford agree - and are setting clear targets for reducing the global emissions of our entire supply chain.

Whenever the world faces disruption and uncertainty, Ford has stepped up to shape it for the better. We are at our best when we are creating something larger than ourselves. In this time of profound change, we will answer the call to lead our industry towards a more sustainable future, while giving our customers the very best of Ford.

Bill Ford

Executive Chair

Jim Farley

President and Chief Executive Oﬃcer