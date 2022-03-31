Ford Motor : Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report Summary 2022

Helping Build a Better World

Helping Build a Better World

We've been building the future for 118 years now. But you don't have to go back 118 years to witness how we have transformed the ways people move and connect.

In Ford's second Integrated Report, we're building on more than two decades of leadership in sustainability reporting to share the progress we've made to help build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. We'll show how we've electriﬁed our most popular, iconic vehicles, helping to shape the future of zero-emissions transportation. You'll see unprecedented investments in sustainable manufacturing and jobs to help drive progress. You'll see the continued impact of the Ford Fund to strengthen communities around the world. And you'll see how we're investing in the talent and technologies that will help build sustainable growth for Ford and for our shared future.

Read our full Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report for more information on any of the data or stories in this summary.

To supplement this report, we are also publishing our ﬁrst Human Rights Report and our ﬁrst narrative Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report.

You can also ﬁnd all our indexes in our ESG Data Book and Additional Downloads page.

Sustainability Aspirations Our sustainability strategy is to make a positive contribution to society and the environment. A better world for all requires a future that's inclusive,We have developed a number of speciﬁc strategies to address them and achieve our Sustainability Aspirations outlined below:equitable and sustainable. And building that future means taking bold and urgent action to address the climate crisis. Climate Change Materials Achieve carbon neutrality no later than 2050 Utilize only recycled or renewable content in vehicle plastics Waste Safety Reach true zero waste to landﬁll across our operations Eliminate single-use plastics from our operations by 2030 Work toward a future that is free from vehicle crashes and workplace injuries Air Human Rights Attain zero emissions from our vehicles and facilities Source only raw materials that are responsibly produced Energy Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Use 100 percent carbon-free electricity in all manufacturing by 2035 Create a truly diverse culture where everyone feels like they belong Water Access Make zero water withdrawals for manufacturing processes Use freshwater only for human consumption Drive human progress by providing mobility and accessibility for all

What makes this company diﬀerent is that Ford has a higher purpose. We serve others and improve lives… we try to make the world a better place."

Jim Farley, President and Chief Executive Oﬃcer

Our Purpose in Action

Our purpose is to help build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams.

This purpose has set us apart as a company for more than a century.

We are committed to making our purpose evident in every part of our business, from the way we source our materials, to the vehicles we create, to the services we provide, to the interactions we have with our customers, employees, and communities.

Everyone imagines an ideal future - and Ford is in business to help make it real. In this section, we'll bring to life the four pillars of our purpose with tangible examples of how we're building a better world today.

Building a Better World

$50B planned global investment in EVs, including battery production, from 2022 through 2026 100% $11.4B of our passenger vehicles in Europe are expected to be fully electric by 2030, and all commercial vehicles will be zero emission by 2035 planned investment in BlueOval City to build Ford's next generation F-Series vehicles and two mega-sites in Tennessee and Kentucky with SK Innovation

Every Person

First 4 years major U.S. automaker to sign the Action Pledge for the UN's International Year for the Elimination of Child Labor, which outlines steps companies can take to end child labor by 2025 in a row, Ford has been recognized as part of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index #1 automotive company and 20th overall on Just Capital annual ranking

Free to Move

Pursue Dreams

Teamed with Redwood Materials to help localize the battery supply chain network and ramp up lithium-ion battery recycling in the U.S. $525M Issued investment in the U.S. to train skilled technicians to service connected, electric zero-emission vehicles $2.5B inaugural Green Bond, helping raise funds for our EV portfolio

Signiﬁcant Progress on Our Ford+ Plan

Ford+ is our plan for growth, intended to transform our company to win in this new era of electric and connected vehicles. It's our roadmap to determine Ford's trajectory for the next 10-15 years - creating the single biggest opportunity to create value for the company since Henry Ford scaled the Model T. Ford+ serves as our roadmap for the future as we move with speed and ambition to fulﬁll our Purpose to build a better world.

We've made signiﬁcant progress in 2021 in strengthening our always-on relationships with customers, leading the electriﬁcation revolution and focusing on our commercial customers.

We're now accelerating this with the formation of two distinct, but strategically interdependent, auto businesses - Ford Blue and Ford Model e - together with the Ford Pro business, will help unleash the full potential of the Ford+ plan, driving growth and value creation and positioning Ford to outperform both legacy automakers and new EV competitors.

Unleashing th e Ford+ Plan Vehicle shown with optional equipment Ford Model e Division Delight customers with truly incredible electric and connected vehicles and services, and build the future as Ford's center of innovation and growth Ford Blue Division Inspire customers to pursue their dreams and passions in life with iconic Ford vehicles and experiences, and serve as the engine that supports and powers Ford's future

Our Iconic EV Line-up Leading Our Customers Into the Future The All-Electric F-150 Lightning Pickup 320 America's best-selling truck for 45 years1, and now with an array of innovative technologies and connected features. miles EPA-estimated range on LARIAT and XLT with the available extended range battery* The All-Electric Mustang Mach-E SUV 314 Already a huge hit with customers, this beauty was named North America's SUV of the Year and Best Car to Buy in 2021. The Mustang Mach-E also was Consumer Reports' 2022 Electric Vehicle Top Pick of the year. miles EPA-estimated range with extended-range battery and RWD* The E-Transit Commercial Van 126 The all-electric version of the best-selling cargo van in the world2 optimizes ﬂeet performance thanks to in-vehicle data architecture and cloud-based services. miles targeted range in the low-roof cargo van conﬁguration** *Based on full charge. Actual range varies with conditions such as external environment, vehicle use, vehicle maintenance, lithium-ion battery age and state of health. **Based on full charge. USA targeted range reﬂecting current capability based on analytical projection consistent with US EPA MCT drive cycle methodology. Actual range varies with conditions such as external elements, driving behaviors, vehicle maintenance, and lithium-ion battery age.

Driving Innovation and Sustainable Growth

Ford is building the future of zero-emissions vehicles and breaking constraints to lead the electric revolution, investing $50 billion from 2022 to 2026 in electric vehicles and the batteries that power them. We are building always-on relationships with our customers and providing diﬀerentiated, ever-improving user experiences.

Our Sustainability Aspirations

Financing Our Future

Our 2021 results show that our Ford+ plan is working. We're seeing real traction and making tremendous progress in both our ﬁnancial performance and the strategic direction of the business. Revenue, net income, and adjusted earnings before interest and taxes were all up, despite selling nearly 250,000 fewer vehicles than we did in 2020 because of industry-wide semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

Guided by our ambitious plan for growth and environmental and social goals, Ford issued the largest green bond to date by a U.S. corporation raising $2.5 billion via a 10-year issuance and tied our Corporate and Supplemental Revolvers to sustainability-linked KPIs.

Ford's green bond was the ﬁrst transaction from our new Sustainable Financing Framework which guides how projects in four diﬀerent areas - clean transportation, clean manufacturing, making lives better, and community revitalization - are selected, evaluated, governed, and reported. The net proceeds from the inaugural bond oﬀering will be used exclusively for the design, development, and manufacturing of our new electric vehicle lineup and for projects that prioritize disadvantaged communities in the transition to electriﬁcation.

Announced on the ﬁﬅh anniversary of the Paris Agreement, the framework further aligns our ﬁnancing actions with our commitment to operate a safe, sustainable, and successful business.

Leading the Electriﬁcation Revolution

We are electrifying our icons, including F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit, and rapidly scaling up production to meet customer demand. We're not only electrifying our signature nameplates in areas where millions of customers already rely on Ford vehicles, we're also working to close the loop on battery manufacturing, re-use valuable materials, and help make electric vehicles more aﬀordable.

2021 Full Year Financial Highlights

Revenue:

$136.3B

(2020: $121.7B)

Net income:

$17.9B

(2020: $(1.3)B)

Adjusted EBIT*:

$10.0B

(2020: $2.5B)

Adjusted EBIT margin*:

7.3%

(2020: 2.0%)

Adjusted free cash ﬂow:

$4.6B

(2020: $1.3B)

Adjusted earnings per share*:

$1.59

(2020: $0.36)

*See Form 10-K, pages 75 - 78 for deﬁnitions and reconciliations to GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles).