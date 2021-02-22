Log in
Ford Motor : Issues Safety Compliance and Safety Recalls in North America

02/22/2021 | 08:41am EST
FORD MEDIA CENTER

Ford Motor Company Issues Safety Compliance and Safety Recalls in North America

DEARBORN, Mich., Feb. 22, 2021 - Ford Motor Company is issuing safety compliance and safety recalls in North America.

Safety compliance recall for select 2020-21 Ford F-Series vehicles for windshield adhesion

Affected vehicles do not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards because the front windshields are inadequately bonded to the vehicle body structure. In the event of a crash, the windshield may not adequately stay in place, which may increase the risk of occupant injury.

This action affects 79,017 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 6,986 in Canada and 1,347 in Mexico, including:

  • • 2021 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Truck Plant from Oct. 27, 2020, to Feb. 3, 2021

  • • 2020-21 Ford Super Duty vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant from Oct. 13, 2020, to Jan. 23, 2021

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition.

Owner notifications will begin the week of April 6. Dealers will remove and reinstall the windshield using standard service procedures. The Ford reference number for this recall is 21C06.

Safety recall for select 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty vehicles with 6.7-liter engines for labels with incorrect payload information

Affected vehicles display overstated payload capacity values on the tire and loading information label, overstated accessory reserve capacity values on the safety certification label, and overstated weight values on the truck camper loading documentation. If the vehicles are loaded to the payload stated on the tire and loading information label, they may exceed the gross vehicle weight rating or gross axle weight rating. This may result in tire loading beyond rated capacity, suspension overload and increased stopping distance, which could increase the risk of a crash.

This action affects 9,979 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories and 1,750 in Canada. They were built at Kentucky Truck Plant from May 13, 2019 to, Sept. 19, 2020.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition.

Owner notifications will begin the week of March 22. Dealers will replace the tire and loading information label, safety certification label and, if needed, the truck camper loading document. The Ford reference number for this recall is 21S06.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford trucks, utility vehicles, and cars - increasingly including electrified versions - and Lincoln luxury vehicles; provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company; and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected vehicle services. Ford employs approximately 186,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 13:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
