    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-08-26 pm EDT
15.41 USD   -3.26%
02:31aFORD MOTOR : J.P. Morgan ABS Issuer Investor Day - New York
PU
08/26Ford raises prices on Mustang Mach-E models
AQ
08/26Mustang mach-e order banks re-open; new epa-est. range increases on premium; updated pricing and colors
AQ
Ford Motor : J.P. Morgan ABS Issuer Investor Day - New York

08/27/2022 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor

FORD FIXED INCOME INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Karen Rocoff

313-621-0965krocoff@ford.com

Christopher Conti 313-418-1673cconti5@ford.com

INFORMATION ON FORD:

www.shareholder.ford.com

  • 10-KAnnual Reports
  • 10-QQuarterly Reports
  • 8-KCurrent Reports

INFORMATION ON FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY:

www.fordcredit.com/investor-center

  • 10-KAnnual Reports
  • 10-QQuarterly Reports
  • 8-KCurrent Reports

2

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts, and assumptions by our management and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated. For a

discussion of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, please see the "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" at the end of this presentation

and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation includes financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures are intended to be considered supplemental information to their comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures in the Appendix to this presentation.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Calculated results may not sum due to rounding. N / M denotes "Not Meaningful." All variances are year-over-year unless otherwise noted. Visit ford.com for vehicle information.

REPORTING CHANGES

Effective with the first quarter of 2022, the Ford Credit section of this presentation no longer includes non-GAAP measures of financial performance and all references to managed receivables and managed leverage have been removed.

3

2023 F-150 Raptor R

Disruptive Technology Allows Us to Leverage Foundational Strengths to Build New Capabilities - Enriching Customer Experiences and Deepening Loyalty

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

FOUNDATIONAL

ENHANCED

EXPANDED TAM

STRENGTHS

CAPABILITIES

& VALUE CREATION

Ford Blue

Iconic

Integrated Hardware

Nameplates

and Software

+

=

Ford Model e

Leading Market Positions

Connectivity

Ford Pro

Ford Credit

Data Analytics

Ford Next

Drives Strong Margins

Enables Deep

Unlocks New

and Cash Flow

Customer Insight

Growth Opportunities

5

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2022 06:30:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 147 B - -
Net income 2022 3 671 M - -
Net cash 2022 12 197 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,0x
Yield 2022 3,18%
Capitalization 61 952 M 61 952 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 183 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 15,41 $
Average target price 17,21 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, CEO, Director & President-Model E
John T. Lawler CFO-Ford Asia Pacific & Africa
William Clay Ford VP & Head-Commercial Truck Vehicle Center
Douglas Field Chief Advanced Technology Officer
Michael R. Amend Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-25.81%61 952
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.12%210 253
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.59%83 553
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-18.63%58 812
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-33.09%57 199
BMW AG-17.37%47 787