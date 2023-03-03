Ford Motor : J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference - Miami Beach

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts, and assumptions by our management and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated. For a discussion of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, please see the "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" at the end of this presentation and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation includes financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and

non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures are intended to be considered supplemental information to their comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures in the Appendix to this presentation.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Calculated results may not sum due to rounding. N / M denotes "Not Meaningful." All variances are year-over-year unless otherwise

noted.

REPORTING CHANGES

Effective with the first quarter of 2022, the Ford Credit section of this presentation no longer includes non-GAAP measures of financial performance and all references to managed receivables and managed leverage have been removed. Beginning in the third quarter of 2022, we changed the measurements used in allocating interest and governance expenses among the operating segments. Prior period amounts have been adjusted retrospectively to reflect the foregoing changes.