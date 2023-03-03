Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ford Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:28:22 2023-03-03 pm EST
13.03 USD   +3.78%
12:23pFord to raise production as US auto sales start to recover
AQ
12:02pFord Boosting Vehicle Production at Plants Across North America in 2023
MT
11:40aFord Motor : J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference - Miami Beach
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford Motor : J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference - Miami Beach

03/03/2023 | 11:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2023 F150 Lightning

FORD FIXED INCOME INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Jessica Vila-Goulding

313-248-3896jvila5@ford.com

Christopher Conti 313-418-1673cconti5@ford.com

INFORMATION ON FORD:

www.shareholder.ford.com

  • 10-KAnnual Reports
  • 10-QQuarterly Reports
  • 8-KCurrent Reports

INFORMATION ON FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY:

www.fordcredit.com/investor-center

  • 10-KAnnual Reports
  • 10-QQuarterly Reports
  • 8-KCurrent Reports

2

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts, and assumptions by our management and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated. For a discussion of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, please see the "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" at the end of this presentation and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation includes financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and

non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures are intended to be considered supplemental information to their comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures in the Appendix to this presentation.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Calculated results may not sum due to rounding. N / M denotes "Not Meaningful." All variances are year-over-year unless otherwise

noted.

REPORTING CHANGES

Effective with the first quarter of 2022, the Ford Credit section of this presentation no longer includes non-GAAP measures of financial performance and all references to managed receivables and managed leverage have been removed. Beginning in the third quarter of 2022, we changed the measurements used in allocating interest and governance expenses among the operating segments. Prior period amounts have been adjusted retrospectively to reflect the foregoing changes.

3

  • Vehicle Information: F-550 XL, F-150,F-150 Lightning, F-Series Super Duty

Disruptive Technology Allows Us to Leverage Foundational Strengths to Build New Capabilities -

Enriching Customer Experiences and Deepening Loyalty

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

FOUNDATIONAL

ENHANCED

STRENGTHS

CAPABILITIES

Iconic

Integrated Hardware

Nameplates

and Software

Leading Market Positions

+

Connectivity

Ford Credit

Data Analytics

Drives Strong Margins

Enables Deep

and Cash Flow

Customer Insight

=

EXPANDED TAM

& VALUE CREATION

Ford Blue

Ford Model e

Ford Pro

Ford Next

Unlocks New

Growth Opportunities

5

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 16:39:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FORD MOTOR COMPANY
12:23pFord to raise production as US auto sales start to recover
AQ
12:02pFord Boosting Vehicle Production at Plants Across North America in 2023
MT
11:40aFord Motor : J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference - Miami Beach
PU
10:10aFord looking at ways to boost gas-powered F-150 production
RE
05:36aFord Korea Mulls Implementation of Online Sales System Next Year
MT
03/02Industrials Up After Bostic Comments -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
03/02Ford launches automated driving unit Latitude AI months after winding down Argo 
RE
03/02Ford to Restart F-150 Production on March 13
MT
03/02Ford Establishes Latitude AI Subsidiary Focused on Automated Driving System
DJ
03/02Ford to restart F-150 Lightning production on March 13
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 153 B - -
Net income 2023 6 490 M - -
Net cash 2023 12 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,83x
Yield 2023 4,38%
Capitalization 50 027 M 50 027 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
EV / Sales 2024 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 173 000
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 12,55 $
Average target price 14,29 $
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, CEO, Director & President-Model E
John T. Lawler CFO & Interim Chief Supply Chain Officer
William Clay Ford VP & Head-Commercial Truck Vehicle Center
J. Douglas Field Chief Advanced Product Development & Technology
Michael R. Amend Chief Enterprise Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY5.93%50 027
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.81%185 208
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG19.90%83 522
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.48%79 946
BMW AG19.15%67 355
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY17.51%55 130