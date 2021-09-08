Ford Motor : Lisa Drake to Discuss Ford's Plans to Lead in the Electric Revolution at Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference (opens in new window)

Log in
09/08/2021 | 11:12am EDT
NEWS

www.twitter.com/ford www.facebook.com/ford www.instagram.com/ford www.medium.com/@ford

Lisa Drake to Discuss Ford's Plans to Lead in the Electric Revolution at Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference

DEARBORN, Mich., September 8, 2021 - Lisa Drake, COO, Ford North America, will discuss Ford's commitment to environmental sustainability and its plans to lead in the electric revolution at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference at 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 13.

Drake will highlight Ford's differentiated approach as it electrifies its iconic nameplates like the F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, and E-Transit. Drake will also discuss how vertical integration of battery cell production and recycling of battery materials are key to achieving competitive advantages in cost, raw material security, and business model sustainability while also benefiting the environment.

Conference participants can view the webcast online. Information about the Morgan Stanley Capital Markets event is also available at shareholder.ford.com.

# # #

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 182,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

Contact(s):

Equity Investment

Fixed Income

Shareholder

Media:

Community:

Investment

Inquiries:

Community:

Lynn Antipas Tyson

Karen Rocoff

1.800.555.5259 or

Ford Media Center

914.485.1150

313.621.0965

313.845.8540

ltyson4@ford.com

krocoff@ford.com

stockinf@ford.com

media@ford.com

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 15:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
