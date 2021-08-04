Ford Motor : Mustang Mach-E Sales Grew 15.8 Percent in July, Second Largest In Electric SUV Segment; New Vehicle Launches of F-150 Hybrid, Bronco, Mustang Mach-E Expand 's Competitive Conquest Rate; Accessory Business Climbs 23 percent, On Track To Post New Record (opens in new window)

Log in
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
Ford Motor : Mustang Mach-E Sales Grew 15.8 Percent in July, Second Largest In Electric SUV Segment; New Vehicle Launches of F-150 Hybrid, Bronco, Mustang Mach-E Expand 's Competitive Conquest Rate; Accessory Business Climbs 23 percent, On Track To Post New Record

08/04/2021 | 10:16am EDT
Ford Mustang Mach-E Sales Grew 15.8 Percent in July, Second Largest In

Electric SUV Segment; New Vehicle Launches of F-150 Hybrid, Bronco,

Mustang Mach-E Expand Ford's Competitive Conquest Rate; Ford

Accessory Business Climbs 23 percent, On Track To Post New Record

www.twitter.com/Ford

J u l y 2 0 2 1 S A L E S

Total Vehicle

Truck

SUV

Car

Total U.S. Sales

120,053

72,574

43,114

4,365

Total Sales vs. July 2020 Retail Sales vs. July 2020

-31.8%

-27.0%

-27.3%

-74.5%

-37.7%

-34.5%

-30.5%

-78.7%

H I G H L I G H T S

Retail orders further expand, spring-loading Ford for growth. Ford's

retail order bank increased over 70,000 units, excluding Bronco

and Maverick retail orders, which is 10 times the normal retail

order rate compared to year ago.

Mustang Mach-E July sales grew 15.8 percent in July compared to

June; through July of this year, it's now in second place in the

rapidly growing battery electric sport utility segment.

"In addition to the sales we delivered in July, our retail order bank increased over 70,000 units, excluding our Bronco and Maverick retail orders, which is 10 times higher than we were a year ago. Our newest products, including F-150 PowerBoost, Mustang Mach-E, Bronco and Bronco Sport, are conquesting at a rate that is almost 14 points higher than Ford overall. With our strong portfolio of new products, robust transaction pricing and a big order bank, we are perfectly positioned for significant growth as the semiconductor chip situation improves."

- Andrew Frick, vice president, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada

M U S T - H AV E P R O D U C T S

F-150 Lightning reservations exceeded 120,000. Almost 80

percent of the fully electric Lightning truck customers are coming

from other brands, with the majority of orders coming from

California and bringing new people to the full-size truck segment.

Ford's electrified vehicle portfolio achieves new July sales record,

while expanding Ford's electrified presence in California. Ford's

electrified vehicle sales were up 57.5 percent on sales of 9,103

vehicles, with Mustang Mach-E and F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid

leading the way with sales of 2,854 and 4,498, respectively. F-150

PowerBoost Hybrid had its best sales performance since launch,

with sales up 23.4 percent compared to June.

With new truck and SUV vehicle introductions and sales of high-

series trim SUVs up 6.7 percent over July last year, transaction

prices are up approximately $8,400 at almost $50,000 per

vehicle. July's incentive spend as a percentage of transaction

pricing was 3.5 percent per vehicle, down more than 7 ppts over a

year ago and 1.4 ppts lower than the overall industry.

Ford rapidly grows its accessory business, with further expansion

expected. Through the first half of the year, Ford's accessory

business was up 23 percent and on track for a record year.

Ford advances disruptive automotive technology with

approximately 2.4 million monthly active users in the U.S. on

FordPass and Lincoln Way - up from 1.3M a year ago. Activation

rates as high as 97 percent on Mustang Mach-E; high engagement

across the entire Ford / Lincoln lineup at 82.4 percent - up almost

5 ppts since 2019.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 182,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

*U.S. sales volume reflects transactions with (i) retail and fleet customers (as reported by dealers),

  1. government and (iii) Ford management. Average transaction pricing based on J.D. Power and Associates PIN data.

Ford Commercial

Ford Trucks

Ford SUVs

Ford Performance

Lincoln SUVs

Ford's recent acquisition of Electriphi is expected to accelerate Ford's electric fleet adoption by offering commercial customers depot charging management for vehicles like E- Transit and F-150 Lightning Pro. Ford's E-Transit has over 20,000 reservations and growing.

The upcoming Ford Maverick now has approximately 80,000 reservations, with the largest number coming from California. Year-to-date, F-Serieshas sold 414,346 trucks on record turn rates. Ford expanded its lead this month and stands at 59,508 trucks over its second-place competitor.

Over 70 percent of Ford Bronco orders are coming from outside of Ford. July sales of Bronco totaled 3,277 SUVs, and Ford's overall AWD/4WD mix of SUVs in July was over 68 percent. This is a new record for Ford and plays a significant role in Ford's transaction price expansion. Ford SUV transaction pricing in July hit a record of $42,000 per SUV, up $6,200 over last year.

With just 12 days to turn, Mustang Mach-Es are gone as soon as they hit dealer showrooms. 95 percent of Mustang Mach-E customers are opting in for the proprietary Blue Oval Intelligence software stack service. Over-the-air updates have been delivered to more than 150,000 customer vehicles of all types this year.

Lincoln is realizing record retail orders this year, with new orders for Lincoln more than doubling relative to last year. New products expanded transaction pricing for the brand in July by $11,500 over July last year. At $62,400 per vehicle, Lincoln transaction pricing grew at almost twice the rate of the overall luxury segment in July with transaction pricing now approximately $5,000 higher than the segment.

J U LY 2 0 2 1 S A L E S

FORD MOTOR COMPANY JULY 2021 U.S. SALES

July

%

Year-to-Date

%

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

SALES BY BRAND

Ford

115,816

167,278

-30.8

1,063,553

1,070,635

-0.7

Lincoln

4,237

8,630

-50.9

53,161

55,472

-4.2

Total vehicles

120,053

175,908

-31.8

1,116,714

1,126,107

-0.8

SALES BY TYPE

Cars

4,365

17,138

-74.5

50,737

124,641

-59.3

SUVs

43,114

59,310

-27.3

480,322

400,358

20.0

Trucks

72,574

99,460

-27.0

585,655

601,108

-2.6

Total vehicles

120,053

175,908

-31.8

1,116,714

1,126,107

-0.8

FORD BRAND

Fiesta

0

75

N/A

0

3,232

N/A

Fusion

124

10,424

-98.8

11,577

71,845

-83.9

GT

19

16

18.8

82

113

-27.4

Mustang

4,124

4,914

-16.1

36,074

38,700

-6.8

Ford Cars

4,267

15,429

-72.3

47,733

113,890

-58.1

EcoSport

4,240

5,880

-27.9

30,544

36,035

-15.2

Bronco Sport

2,306

0

N/A

62,820

0

N/A

Escape

4,141

14,272

-71.0

89,633

99,069

-9.5

Bronco

3,277

0

N/A

4,078

0

N/A

Mustang Mach-E

2,854

0

N/A

15,829

0

N/A

Edge

3,349

7,956

-57.9

42,704

58,607

-27.1

Flex

0

297

-100.0

0

4,448

-100.0

Explorer

13,351

18,128

-26.4

131,592

119,277

10.3

Expedition

5,457

5,856

-6.8

52,965

38,201

38.6

Ford SUVs

38,975

52,389

-25.6

430,165

355,637

21.0

F-Series

52,314

70,908

-26.2

414,346

438,295

-5.5

Ranger

5,960

8,993

-33.7

64,331

54,981

17.0

E-Series

2,468

2,683

-8.0

19,803

18,583

6.6

Transit

8,984

11,983

-25.0

60,697

66,763

-9.1

Transit Connect

1,712

3,963

-56.8

18,652

18,288

2.0

Heavy trucks

1,136

930

22.2

7,826

4,198

86.4

Ford Trucks

72,574

99,460

-27.0

585,655

601,108

-2.6

Ford Brand

115,816

167,278

-30.8

1,063,553

1,070,635

-0.7

LINCOLN BRAND

MKZ

14

1,244

-98.9

1,647

7,711

-78.6

Continental

84

465

-81.9

1,357

3,040

-55.4

Lincoln Cars

98

1,709

-94.3

3,004

10,751

-72.1

Corsair/MKC

599

1,918

-68.8

14,106

13,051

8.1

Nautilus/MKX

1,416

1,876

-24.5

12,843

12,157

5.6

MKT

0

6

-100.0

0

135

-100.0

Aviator

1,126

2,016

-44.1

12,982

11,698

11.0

Navigator

998

1,105

-9.7

10,226

7,680

33.2

Lincoln SUVs

4,139

6,921

-40.2

50,157

44,721

12.2

Lincoln Brand

4,237

8,630

-50.9

53,161

55,472

-4.2

2

J U LY 2 0 2 1 I N V E N T O R Y

Ford Motor Company

JUL 2021 U.S. GROSS STOCKS

Gross Stock

Units

(000)

Fusion

0.2

Mustang

3.0

GT

0.0

Ford Cars

3.3

MKZ

0.0

Continental

0.1

Lincoln Cars

0.1

Total Cars

3.4

Escape

6.9

Bronco Sport

9.6

Mustang Mach-E

3.0

EcoSport

3.7

Edge

4.1

Bronco

2.2

Explorer

7.9

Expedition

6.3

Ford SUVs

43.7

Corsair

0.7

Nautilus

3.2

Aviator

0.9

Navigator

0.9

Lincoln SUVs

5.8

Total SUVs

49.5

Econoline Van

5.8

Transit Connect (Tourneo)

2.1

Transit Van

8.5

Ranger

4.8

F-Series

82.5

Medium/Heavy

3.1

Ford Trucks

106.8

Total Car, Utility, Truck

159.6

3

J U LY 2 0 2 1 P R O D U C T I O N

2021 Calendar Year Production By Plant

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Full Year

Flat Rock

Ford Mustang

6,714

7,501

9,586

2,288

-

5,091

3,683

34,863

Chicago Main

Ford Explorer

21,531

19,054

29,176

7,045

-

15,127

2,583

94,516

Lincoln Aviator

1,564

1,734

3,016

704

-

1,645

198

8,861

Chicago SHO

Ford Explorer

2,396

2,278

3,024

442

-

1,545

172

9,857

Lincoln Aviator

361

210

313

89

-

142

-

1,115

Cuautitlan

Mustang Mach-E

4,250

3,846

6,720

6,155

6,845

6,963

5,694

40,473

Dearborn Truck Plant

Ford F-Series(F-150)

28,309

24,133

31,135

16,319

26,823

14,237

23,993

164,949

Detroit Chassis Plant

Stripped Chassis

1,112

2,384

2,860

1,131

-

1,164

2,210

10,861

Hermosillo

Bronco Sport

4,046

13,429

18,414

17,084

6,730

13,325

8,387

81,415

Maverick

-

-

-

-

-

216

150

366

Kansas City (SUV)

Ford Transit

6,840

11,371

15,109

2,864

-

10,749

9,258

56,191

Kansas City (Truck)

Ford F-Series(F-150)

22,107

15,552

30,810

9,177

-

11,229

14,092

102,967

Kentucky Truck

Ford F-Series (Super Duty)

29,075

28,167

30,611

24,626

23,020

16,680

18,516

170,695

Ford Expedition

7,296

7,885

8,737

7,085

6,475

5,242

5,507

48,227

Lincoln Navigator

2,008

1,963

2,035

1,355

1,415

1,039

1,207

11,022

Louisville Assembly

Ford Escape

7,681

7,788

20,987

9,684

16,798

-

8,554

71,492

Lincoln Corsair

1,113

1,124

4,085

1,010

904

-

473

8,709

Michigan Assembly

Ranger

9,799

11,380

13,393

10,680

3,642

7,708

3,779

60,381

Bronco

99

87

127

437

1,069

5,489

6,072

13,380

Multimatic

Ford GT

19

19

24

21

20

23

20

146

Oakville

Ford Edge

64

5,406

12,271

3,153

9,642

1,839

1,980

34,355

Lincoln Nautilus

123

1,415

2,721

963

1,123

547

3,064

9,956

Ohio Assembly

Ford Econoline

4,374

4,021

4,049

1,112

-

1,542

3,654

18,752

Medium Truck

151

356

1,076

1,177

1,080

1,822

935

6,597

Super Duty

376

2,270

1,749

1,874

1,301

2,862

1,555

11,987

Total Production

161,408

173,373

252,028

126,475

106,887

126,226

125,736

-

-

-

-

-

1,072,133

2021 Calendar Year Production By Vehicle Line

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Full Year

Bronco Sport

4,046

13,429

18,414

17,084

6,730

13,325

8,387

-

-

-

-

-

81,415

Maverick

-

-

-

-

-

216

150

-

-

-

-

-

366

Ford Mustang

6,714

7,501

9,586

2,288

-

5,091

3,683

-

-

-

-

-

34,863

Ford GT

19

19

24

21

20

23

20

-

-

-

-

-

146

Ranger

9,799

11,380

13,393

10,680

3,642

7,708

3,779

-

-

-

-

-

60,381

Bronco

99

87

127

437

1,069

5,489

6,072

-

-

-

-

-

13,380

Mustang Mach-E

4,250

3,846

6,720

6,155

6,845

6,963

5,694

-

-

-

-

-

40,473

Ford F-Series(F-150)

50,416

39,685

61,945

25,496

26,823

25,466

38,085

-

-

-

-

-

267,916

Ford F-Series (Super Duty)

29,451

30,437

32,360

26,500

24,321

19,542

20,071

-

-

-

-

-

182,682

Ford Expedition

7,296

7,885

8,737

7,085

6,475

5,242

5,507

-

-

-

-

-

48,227

Lincoln Navigator

2,008

1,963

2,035

1,355

1,415

1,039

1,207

-

-

-

-

-

11,022

Ford Explorer

23,927

21,332

32,200

7,487

-

16,672

2,755

-

-

-

-

-

104,373

Lincoln Aviator

1,925

1,944

3,329

793

-

1,787

198

-

-

-

-

-

9,976

Ford Transit

6,840

11,371

15,109

2,864

-

10,749

9,258

-

-

-

-

-

56,191

Ford Escape

7,681

7,788

20,987

9,684

16,798

-

8,554

-

-

-

-

-

71,492

Lincoln MKC

1,113

1,124

4,085

1,010

904

-

473

-

-

-

-

-

8,709

Ford Edge

64

5,406

12,271

3,153

9,642

1,839

1,980

-

-

-

-

-

34,355

Lincoln MKX

123

1,415

2,721

963

1,123

547

3,064

-

-

-

-

-

9,956

Ford Econoline

4,374

4,021

4,049

1,112

-

1,542

3,654

-

-

-

-

-

18,752

Medium Truck

151

356

1,076

1,177

1,080

1,822

935

-

-

-

-

-

6,597

Stripped Chassis

1,112

2,384

2,860

1,131

-

1,164

2,210

-

-

-

-

-

10,861

Total Production

161,408

173,373

252,028

126,475

106,887

126,226

125,736

-

-

-

-

-

1,072,133

4

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 14:15:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
