Ford Motor : Mustang Mach-E Sales Grew 15.8 Percent in July, Second Largest In Electric SUV Segment; New Vehicle Launches of F-150 Hybrid, Bronco, Mustang Mach-E Expand 's Competitive Conquest Rate; Accessory Business Climbs 23 percent, On Track To Post New Record (opens in new window)

Ford's recent acquisition of Electriphi is expected to accelerate Ford's electric fleet adoption by offering commercial customers depot charging management for vehicles like E- Transit and F-150 Lightning Pro. Ford's E-Transit has over 20,000 reservations and growing.

The upcoming Ford Maverick now has approximately 80,000 reservations, with the largest number coming from California. Year-to-date, F-Serieshas sold 414,346 trucks on record turn rates. Ford expanded its lead this month and stands at 59,508 trucks over its second-place competitor.

Over 70 percent of Ford Bronco orders are coming from outside of Ford. July sales of Bronco totaled 3,277 SUVs, and Ford's overall AWD/4WD mix of SUVs in July was over 68 percent. This is a new record for Ford and plays a significant role in Ford's transaction price expansion. Ford SUV transaction pricing in July hit a record of $42,000 per SUV, up $6,200 over last year.

With just 12 days to turn, Mustang Mach-Es are gone as soon as they hit dealer showrooms. 95 percent of Mustang Mach-E customers are opting in for the proprietary Blue Oval Intelligence software stack service. Over-the-air updates have been delivered to more than 150,000 customer vehicles of all types this year.

Lincoln is realizing record retail orders this year, with new orders for Lincoln more than doubling relative to last year. New products expanded transaction pricing for the brand in July by $11,500 over July last year. At $62,400 per vehicle, Lincoln transaction pricing grew at almost twice the rate of the overall luxury segment in July with transaction pricing now approximately $5,000 higher than the segment.