Ford Motor : New Products, Improved Inventory Propels Ford To Top-Selling Automaker in September with Retail Sales Up 34.3 Percent Compared to August; 52,000 New Vehicle Orders Placed; Lincoln Brand Retail Sales Increase 52.6 Percent Over August as Nautilus Sales Soar (opens in new window)

Ford saw strong expansion of its commercial truck sales in September, up 16.6 percent over August. Strong gains also came from F-Series, which was up 36.5 percent over last year. Overall F-650/F-750 medium trucks were up 47.2 percent relative to year ago.

F-Series continued to expand its lead as America's best-selling truck for 2021. F-Series lead year-to- date now stands at 100,059 trucks; this is an expansion of 23,487 in September compared to August. Sales of F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid with its onboard generator totaled 3,537 pickups. The highly anticipated Maverick recorded its first sales at the end of September.

Bronco is flowing to dealer lots with in-transit inventory up nearly 200 percent compared to last month. Bronco retail sales were up 26.4 percent over August, while Bronco Sport sales were up

percent. Ford recorded a record 77.3 percent of AWD/4WD SUV mix, which helped to lower its incentive spend as a percentage of average transaction pricing to 3.9 percent. This is points lower than a year ago and 0.6 points lower than August. Explorer retail sales were up 155 percent compared to August on improved availability.

Mustang Mach-E retail sales expanded 9.2 percent in September. With 18,855 Mach-Es sold through September, Mach-E ranks second in full electric SUV sales behind Tesla's Model Y. Over-the-air modem activation rates for Mach-E are the highest in Ford's portfolio at 97 percent.

Retail sales of Lincoln's new Nautilus were up

37.5 percent over a year ago. At retail, Nautilus realized its best September retail sales performance in 14 years. Nautilus was Lincoln's best-selling vehicle for the month of September. On the strength of better production and inventory, Lincoln's overall retail sales increased 52.6 percent, compared to August results. Sales totaled 7,647 for the month, as Lincoln's entire lineup of SUVs posted sequential sales increases.