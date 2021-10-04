Ford Motor : New Products, Improved Inventory Propels Ford To Top-Selling Automaker in September with Retail Sales Up 34.3 Percent Compared to August; 52,000 New Vehicle Orders Placed; Lincoln Brand Retail Sales Increase 52.6 Percent Over August as Nautilus Sales Soar (opens in new window)
10/04/2021 | 09:54am EDT
New Products, Improved Inventory Propels Ford To Top-Selling Automaker
in September with Retail Sales Up 34.3 Percent Compared To August;
52,000 New Vehicle Orders Placed; Lincoln Brand Retail Sales Increase
52.6 Percent Over August as Nautilus Sales Soar
S e p t e m b e r 2 0 2 1 S A L E S
Total Vehicle
Truck
SUV
Car
Total U.S. Sales
156,614
83,554
70,260
2,800
Total Sales vs. Sep. 2020 Retail Sales vs. Sep. 2020
-17.7%
-22.6%
3.4%
-80.3%
-20.8%
-29.7%
3.7%
-79.5%
H I G H L I G H T S
September's results made Ford the number No. 1 seller of vehicles
in the U.S. for the month. August improvements in production and
inventory paid off in September, with Ford's retail sales up 34.3
percent over the previous month, boosting Ford's retail share for
the month to an estimated 12.9 percent - up 3.8 percentage
points over August. Ford's September U.S. sales totaled 156,614
vehicles. Going into October, Ford's gross stock totaled 236,000 -
up 21,000 vehicles compared to the start of September.
"New products and improved inventories made Ford America's best-selling automaker in September. Retail sales gained 34 percent, compared to August, and we expanded our retail share 3.8 percentage points. Inventory turn rates are at the highest we've ever seen, with 31 percent of our retail sales coming from filling customer orders. The highly anticipated Maverick had a successful launch at month's end, while the new Bronco is flowing to dealers with in-transit vehicles up 200 percent compared to a month ago."
- Andrew Frick, vice president, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada
M U S T - H AV E P R O D U C T S
Vehicles are moving from dealer lots to customers at the fastest
pace this year, while 31 percent of retail sales where from
previously placed customer orders. This compares to 6 percent last
year. Ford continued to expand its retail orders in September with
52,000 new orders placed.
Ford's electrified vehicle portfolio continues to attract new
customers to the brand at a higher rate than Ford overall - at a
conquest rate that is 6 points above. September brought another
new record for Ford electrified vehicles. Ford's electrified vehicle
sales hit 9,150 - up 91.6 percent over last year.
F-150 Lightning reservations have now surpassed the 150,000
mark, with over 75 percent of these reservations coming from
outside of Ford.
At the end of September, Ford's highly anticipated new Maverick
pickup posted its first sales report with 506 sold. Dealers are
reporting that their customers love the size, maneuverability, and
fuel efficiency and its affordable price point.
F-Series sales continued to expand, marking its best month since
the semiconductor shortage began with 63,164 sold,F-Seriesretail
sales were up 13.4 percent over August results.
Ford brand SUV retail sales expanded 56.0 percent over August,
while retail share increased an estimated 3.9 points to 10.1
percent. Compared to August, Bronco Sport gained 74.2 percent at
retail, Mustang Mach-E retail sales were up 9.2 percent, while
Explorer gained 155.0 percent.
Ford Commercial
Ford Trucks
Ford SUVs
Ford Performance
Lincoln SUVs
Ford saw strong expansion of its commercial truck sales in September, up 16.6 percent over August. Strong gains also came from F-Series, which was up 36.5 percent over last year. Overall F-650/F-750 medium trucks were up 47.2 percent relative to year ago.
F-Series continued to expand its lead as America's best-selling truck for 2021. F-Series lead year-to- date now stands at 100,059 trucks; this is an expansion of 23,487 in September compared to August. Sales of F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid with its onboard generator totaled 3,537 pickups. The highly anticipated Maverick recorded its first sales at the end of September.
Bronco is flowing to dealer lots with in-transit inventory up nearly 200 percent compared to last month. Bronco retail sales were up 26.4 percent over August, while Bronco Sport sales were up
percent. Ford recorded a record 77.3 percent of AWD/4WD SUV mix, which helped to lower its incentive spend as a percentage of average transaction pricing to 3.9 percent. This is
points lower than a year ago and 0.6 points lower than August. Explorer retail sales were up 155 percent compared to August on improved availability.
Mustang Mach-E retail sales expanded 9.2 percent in September. With 18,855 Mach-Es sold through September, Mach-E ranks second in full electric SUV sales behind Tesla's Model Y. Over-the-air modem activation rates for Mach-E are the highest in Ford's portfolio at 97 percent.
Retail sales of Lincoln's new Nautilus were up
37.5 percent over a year ago. At retail, Nautilus realized its best September retail sales performance in 14 years. Nautilus was Lincoln's best-selling vehicle for the month of September. On the strength of better production and inventory, Lincoln's overall retail sales increased 52.6 percent, compared to August results. Sales totaled 7,647 for the month, as Lincoln's entire lineup of SUVs posted sequential sales increases.
