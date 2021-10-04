Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford Motor : New Products, Improved Inventory Propels Ford To Top-Selling Automaker in September with Retail Sales Up 34.3 Percent Compared to August; 52,000 New Vehicle Orders Placed; Lincoln Brand Retail Sales Increase 52.6 Percent Over August as Nautilus Sales Soar (opens in new window)

10/04/2021 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Products, Improved Inventory Propels Ford To Top-Selling Automaker

in September with Retail Sales Up 34.3 Percent Compared To August;

52,000 New Vehicle Orders Placed; Lincoln Brand Retail Sales Increase

52.6 Percent Over August as Nautilus Sales Soar

www.twitter.com/Ford

S e p t e m b e r 2 0 2 1 S A L E S

Total Vehicle

Truck

SUV

Car

Total U.S. Sales

156,614

83,554

70,260

2,800

Total Sales vs. Sep. 2020 Retail Sales vs. Sep. 2020

-17.7%

-22.6%

3.4%

-80.3%

-20.8%

-29.7%

3.7%

-79.5%

H I G H L I G H T S

September's results made Ford the number No. 1 seller of vehicles

in the U.S. for the month. August improvements in production and

inventory paid off in September, with Ford's retail sales up 34.3

percent over the previous month, boosting Ford's retail share for

the month to an estimated 12.9 percent - up 3.8 percentage

points over August. Ford's September U.S. sales totaled 156,614

vehicles. Going into October, Ford's gross stock totaled 236,000 -

up 21,000 vehicles compared to the start of September.

"New products and improved inventories made Ford America's best-selling automaker in September. Retail sales gained 34 percent, compared to August, and we expanded our retail share 3.8 percentage points. Inventory turn rates are at the highest we've ever seen, with 31 percent of our retail sales coming from filling customer orders. The highly anticipated Maverick had a successful launch at month's end, while the new Bronco is flowing to dealers with in-transit vehicles up 200 percent compared to a month ago."

- Andrew Frick, vice president, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada

M U S T - H AV E P R O D U C T S

Vehicles are moving from dealer lots to customers at the fastest

pace this year, while 31 percent of retail sales where from

previously placed customer orders. This compares to 6 percent last

year. Ford continued to expand its retail orders in September with

52,000 new orders placed.

Ford's electrified vehicle portfolio continues to attract new

customers to the brand at a higher rate than Ford overall - at a

conquest rate that is 6 points above. September brought another

new record for Ford electrified vehicles. Ford's electrified vehicle

sales hit 9,150 - up 91.6 percent over last year.

F-150 Lightning reservations have now surpassed the 150,000

mark, with over 75 percent of these reservations coming from

outside of Ford.

At the end of September, Ford's highly anticipated new Maverick

pickup posted its first sales report with 506 sold. Dealers are

reporting that their customers love the size, maneuverability, and

fuel efficiency and its affordable price point.

F-Series sales continued to expand, marking its best month since

the semiconductor shortage began with 63,164 sold, F-Seriesretail

sales were up 13.4 percent over August results.

Ford brand SUV retail sales expanded 56.0 percent over August,

while retail share increased an estimated 3.9 points to 10.1

percent. Compared to August, Bronco Sport gained 74.2 percent at

retail, Mustang Mach-E retail sales were up 9.2 percent, while

Explorer gained 155.0 percent.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 182,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

*U.S. sales volume reflects transactions with (i) retail and fleet customers (as reported by dealers),

  1. government and (iii) Ford management. Average transaction pricing based on J.D. Power and Associates PIN data.

Ford Commercial

Ford Trucks

Ford SUVs

Ford Performance

Lincoln SUVs

Ford saw strong expansion of its commercial truck sales in September, up 16.6 percent over August. Strong gains also came from F-Series, which was up 36.5 percent over last year. Overall F-650/F-750 medium trucks were up 47.2 percent relative to year ago.

F-Series continued to expand its lead as America's best-selling truck for 2021. F-Series lead year-to- date now stands at 100,059 trucks; this is an expansion of 23,487 in September compared to August. Sales of F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid with its onboard generator totaled 3,537 pickups. The highly anticipated Maverick recorded its first sales at the end of September.

Bronco is flowing to dealer lots with in-transit inventory up nearly 200 percent compared to last month. Bronco retail sales were up 26.4 percent over August, while Bronco Sport sales were up

  1. percent. Ford recorded a record 77.3 percent of AWD/4WD SUV mix, which helped to lower its incentive spend as a percentage of average transaction pricing to 3.9 percent. This is
  2. points lower than a year ago and 0.6 points lower than August. Explorer retail sales were up 155 percent compared to August on improved availability.

Mustang Mach-E retail sales expanded 9.2 percent in September. With 18,855 Mach-Es sold through September, Mach-E ranks second in full electric SUV sales behind Tesla's Model Y. Over-the-air modem activation rates for Mach-E are the highest in Ford's portfolio at 97 percent.

Retail sales of Lincoln's new Nautilus were up

37.5 percent over a year ago. At retail, Nautilus realized its best September retail sales performance in 14 years. Nautilus was Lincoln's best-selling vehicle for the month of September. On the strength of better production and inventory, Lincoln's overall retail sales increased 52.6 percent, compared to August results. Sales totaled 7,647 for the month, as Lincoln's entire lineup of SUVs posted sequential sales increases.

S E P T E M B E R 2 0 2 1 S A L E S

FORD MOTOR COMPANY SEPTEMBER 2021 U.S. SALES

September

%

Year-to-Date

%

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

SALES BY BRAND

Ford

148,967

180,563

-17.5

1,331,542

1,427,599

-6.7

Lincoln

7,647

9,670

-20.9

65,962

74,396

-11.3

Total vehicles

156,614

190,233

-17.7

1,397,504

1,501,995

-7.0

SALES BY TYPE

Cars

2,800

14,240

-80.3

55,906

155,745

-64.1

SUVs

70,260

67,978

3.4

598,779

532,851

12.4

Trucks

83,554

108,015

-22.6

742,819

813,399

-8.7

Total vehicles

156,614

190,233

-17.7

1,397,504

1,501,995

-7.0

FORD BRAND

Fiesta

0

18

-100.0

0

3,292

-100.0

Fusion

42

8,367

-99.5

11,678

90,664

-87.1

GT

10

22

-54.5

103

147

-29.9

Mustang

2,728

4,307

-36.7

41,065

47,637

-13.8

Ford Cars

2,780

12,714

-78.1

52,846

141,740

-62.7

EcoSport

1,797

5,117

-64.9

34,494

47,200

-26.9

Bronco Sport

11,686

0

N/A

81,204

0

N/A

Escape

11,462

16,811

-31.8

111,791

131,753

-15.2

Bronco

3,396

0

N/A

10,204

0

N/A

Mustang Mach-E

1,578

0

N/A

18,855

0

N/A

Edge

6,738

9,189

-26.7

54,951

76,862

-28.5

Flex

0

66

-100.0

0

4,689

-100.0

Explorer

20,092

21,215

-5.3

160,174

160,209

0.0

Expedition

5,884

7,436

-20.9

64,204

51,747

24.1

Ford SUVs

62,633

59,834

4.7

535,877

472,460

13.4

F-Series

63,164

76,785

-17.7

534,831

589,034

-9.2

Ranger

5,104

9,244

-44.8

72,706

74,338

-2.2

Maverick

506

0

N/A

506

0

N/A

E-Series

3,227

3,297

-2.1

26,467

25,186

5.1

Transit

9,939

14,127

-29.6

78,799

93,670

-15.9

Transit Connect

384

3,704

-89.6

19,621

25,241

-22.3

Heavy trucks

1,230

858

43.4

9,889

5,930

66.8

Ford Trucks

83,554

108,015

-22.6

742,819

813,399

-8.7

Ford Brand

148,967

180,563

-17.5

1,331,542

1,427,599

-6.7

LINCOLN BRAND

MKZ

6

1,113

-99.5

1,665

10,133

-83.6

Continental

14

413

-96.6

1,395

3,872

-64.0

Lincoln Cars

20

1,526

-98.7

3,060

14,005

-78.2

Corsair/MKC

2,040

2,682

-23.9

17,005

18,177

-6.4

Nautilus/MKX

2,666

1,971

35.3

18,176

16,052

13.2

MKT

0

8

-100.0

0

152

-100.0

Aviator

1,726

2,108

-18.1

15,474

15,800

-2.1

Navigator

1,195

1,375

-13.1

12,247

10,210

20.0

Lincoln SUVs

7,627

8,144

-6.3

62,902

60,391

4.2

Lincoln Brand

7,647

9,670

-20.9

65,962

74,396

-11.3

2

S E P T E M B E R 2 0 2 1 I N V E N T O R Y

Ford Motor Company

SEP 2021 U.S. GROSS STOCKS

Gross Stock

Units

(000)

Fusion

0.1

Mustang

6.0

GT

0.0

Ford Cars

6.1

MKZ

0.0

Continental

0.1

Lincoln Cars

0.1

Total Cars

6.2

Escape

14.5

Bronco Sport

12.6

Mustang Mach-E

5.0

EcoSport

6.5

Edge

12.8

Bronco

5.0

Explorer

23.4

Expedition

7.9

Ford SUVs

87.8

Corsair

2.5

Nautilus

3.5

Aviator

1.8

Navigator

1.4

Lincoln SUVs

9.2

Total SUVs

97.0

Econoline Van

7.4

Transit Connect (Tourneo)

1.5

Transit Van

11.9

Maverick

3.9

Ranger

10.1

F-Series

94.2

Medium/Heavy

3.6

Ford Trucks

132.5

Total Car, Utility, Truck

235.7

3

S E P T E M B E R 2 0 2 1 P R O D U C T I O N

2021 Calendar Year Production By Plant

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Full Year

Flat Rock

Ford Mustang

6,714

7,501

9,586

2,288

-

5,091

3,683

7,207

4,660

46,730

Chicago Main

Ford Explorer

21,531

19,054

29,176

7,045

-

15,127

2,583

23,343

25,621

143,480

Lincoln Aviator

1,564

1,734

3,016

704

-

1,645

198

1,974

2,676

13,511

Chicago SHO

Ford Explorer

2,396

2,278

3,024

442

-

1,545

172

1,882

1,788

13,527

Lincoln Aviator

361

210

313

89

-

142

-

204

243

1,562

Cuautitlan

Mustang Mach-E

4,250

3,846

6,720

6,155

6,845

6,963

5,694

5,353

5,390

51,216

Dearborn Truck Plant

Ford F-Series(F-150)

28,309

24,133

31,135

16,319

26,823

14,237

23,993

29,778

18,181

212,908

Detroit Chassis Plant

Stripped Chassis

1,112

2,384

2,860

1,131

-

1,164

2,210

2,109

1,443

14,413

Hermosillo

Bronco Sport

4,046

13,429

18,414

17,084

6,730

13,325

8,387

14,550

13,049

109,014

Maverick

-

-

-

-

-

216

150

1,297

5,660

7,323

Kansas City (SUV)

Ford Transit

6,840

11,371

15,109

2,864

-

10,749

9,258

15,878

9,923

81,992

Kansas City (Truck)

Ford F-Series(F-150)

22,107

15,552

30,810

9,177

-

11,229

14,092

19,415

9,011

131,393

Kentucky Truck

Ford F-Series (Super Duty)

29,075

28,167

30,611

24,626

23,020

16,680

18,516

30,603

27,239

228,537

Ford Expedition

7,296

7,885

8,737

7,085

6,475

5,242

5,507

8,538

6,500

63,265

Lincoln Navigator

2,008

1,963

2,035

1,355

1,415

1,039

1,207

2,122

1,684

14,828

Louisville Assembly

Ford Escape

7,681

7,788

20,987

9,684

16,798

-

8,554

19,729

15,087

106,308

Lincoln Corsair

1,113

1,124

4,085

1,010

904

-

473

2,725

3,019

14,453

Michigan Assembly

Ranger

9,799

11,380

13,393

10,680

3,642

7,708

3,779

9,439

9,216

79,036

Bronco

99

87

127

437

1,069

5,489

6,072

8,243

3,916

25,539

Multimatic

Ford GT

19

19

24

21

20

23

20

22

21

189

Oakville

Ford Edge

64

5,406

12,271

3,153

9,642

1,839

1,980

9,709

9,449

53,513

Lincoln Nautilus

123

1,415

2,721

963

1,123

547

3,064

3,398

2,321

15,675

Ohio Assembly

Ford Econoline

4,374

4,021

4,049

1,112

-

1,542

3,654

5,340

4,320

28,412

Medium Truck

151

356

1,076

1,177

1,080

1,822

935

1,534

1,420

9,551

Super Duty

376

2,270

1,749

1,874

1,301

2,862

1,555

1,673

1,408

15,068

Total Production

161,408

173,373

252,028

126,475

106,887

126,226

125,736

226,065

183,245

-

-

-

1,481,443

2021 Calendar Year Production By Vehicle Line

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Full Year

Bronco Sport

4,046

13,429

18,414

17,084

6,730

13,325

8,387

14,550

13,049

-

-

-

109,014

Maverick

-

-

-

-

-

216

150

1,297

5,660

-

-

-

7,323

Ford Mustang

6,714

7,501

9,586

2,288

-

5,091

3,683

7,207

4,660

-

-

-

46,730

Ford GT

19

19

24

21

20

23

20

22

21

-

-

-

189

Ranger

9,799

11,380

13,393

10,680

3,642

7,708

3,779

9,439

9,216

-

-

-

79,036

Bronco

99

87

127

437

1,069

5,489

6,072

8,243

3,916

-

-

-

25,539

Mustang Mach-E

4,250

3,846

6,720

6,155

6,845

6,963

5,694

5,353

5,390

-

-

-

51,216

Ford F-Series(F-150)

50,416

39,685

61,945

25,496

26,823

25,466

38,085

49,193

27,192

-

-

-

344,301

Ford F-Series (Super Duty)

29,451

30,437

32,360

26,500

24,321

19,542

20,071

32,276

28,647

-

-

-

243,605

Ford Expedition

7,296

7,885

8,737

7,085

6,475

5,242

5,507

8,538

6,500

-

-

-

63,265

Lincoln Navigator

2,008

1,963

2,035

1,355

1,415

1,039

1,207

2,122

1,684

-

-

-

14,828

Ford Explorer

23,927

21,332

32,200

7,487

-

16,672

2,755

25,225

27,409

-

-

-

157,007

Lincoln Aviator

1,925

1,944

3,329

793

-

1,787

198

2,178

2,919

-

-

-

15,073

Ford Transit

6,840

11,371

15,109

2,864

-

10,749

9,258

15,878

9,923

-

-

-

81,992

Ford Escape

7,681

7,788

20,987

9,684

16,798

-

8,554

19,729

15,087

-

-

-

106,308

Lincoln MKC

1,113

1,124

4,085

1,010

904

-

473

2,725

3,019

-

-

-

14,453

Ford Edge

64

5,406

12,271

3,153

9,642

1,839

1,980

9,709

9,449

-

-

-

53,513

Lincoln MKX

123

1,415

2,721

963

1,123

547

3,064

3,398

2,321

-

-

-

15,675

Ford Econoline

4,374

4,021

4,049

1,112

-

1,542

3,654

5,340

4,320

-

-

-

28,412

Medium Truck

151

356

1,076

1,177

1,080

1,822

935

1,534

1,420

-

-

-

9,551

Stripped Chassis

1,112

2,384

2,860

1,131

-

1,164

2,210

2,109

1,443

-

-

-

14,413

Total Production

161,408

173,373

252,028

126,475

106,887

126,226

125,736

226,065

183,245

-

-

-

1,481,443

4

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 13:50:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
