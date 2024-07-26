Q2 2024 Fixed Income Presentation
July 25, 2024
2024 Ford
Ranger Raptor
Safe Harbor Statement And Disclosures
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts, and assumptions by our management and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated. For a discussion of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, please see the "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" in this presentation and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.
GAAP & Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation includes financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures are intended to be considered supplemental information to their comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures in the Appendix to this presentation.
Additional Information
Calculated results may not sum due to rounding. N/M denotes "Not Meaningful." All variances are year-over-year unless otherwise noted. Visit ford.com for vehicle information.
Corporate
Freedom of Choice
Vehicles Shown (L to R): F-150 Platinum Hybrid, Bronco Sport, Mustang Dark Horse, Mustang Mach-E and Maverick XLT Hybrid
Ford+ Investment Thesis
Disruptive technology allows us to leverage foundational strengths to build new capabilities enriching customer experiences and deepening loyalty
Customer experience
FOUNDATIONAL
ENHANCED
EXPANDED TAM
STRENGTHS
CAPABILITIES
& VALUE CREATION
+ Leading iconic
+ Integrated hardware
nameplates
and software
+ Ford Blue
+ Leading commercial
+ + Connectivity
= + Ford Model e
vehicle portfolio
+ Data analytics
+ Ford Pro
+ Industrial prowess
Drives strong margins
Enables deep
Unlocks new growth
and cash flow
customer insight
opportunities
Q2 2024 Highlights
Growth
- "Freedom of choice" global product portfolio drove $48B of revenue, up 6%
- Global hybrid sales up 34%; global mix approaching 9%
- America's #1 ICE brand, #2 EV brand, #3 hybrid brand
- #1 U.S. class 1-7 truck / van share, up 2.3 ppts
Profitability
Free Cash Flow & Liquidity
+ Q2 Total Company adj. EBIT $2.8B; 1H $5.5B
+ Increased full-year adj. FCF guidance to $7.5B to $8.5B
+ Reaffirmed full-year adj. EBIT in range of $10B - $12B
+ Announced Q3 regular dividend of $0.15 per share
+ Ford Pro EBIT margin strong at 15.1%
+ Targeting a consistent return of 40% - 50% of adj. FCF to
• Driven by continued strength across all three levers:
shareholders
vehicles, software and physical services
+ Strong balance sheet ~$27B in cash and ~$45B in liquidity
+ Ford Blue profitable in every region it operates
Software & Physical Services
Product News
- Paid software subscriptions >765K, up 40% - growth across all three customer segments and gross margins >50%
- Delivered 2M remote experiences in 1H; 4.5M by year end
- BlueCruise now has over 415K enabled vehicles on the road in America, up more than 25% from Q1
- ~75% of new Nautilus owners cited the new panoramic and digital experiences as a reason to choose Lincoln
Note: All comparisons are YoY unless noted otherwise
- Launched all-new Explorer in North America
- Expanding Super Duty capacity, including future multi-energy technology
- Ford Pro continues ramping all-new 1T Transit production in Europe, including hybrid and EV
- Began mass production of EV Explorer in Europe
- Ford jumped 14 spots in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Initial Quality Study; Bronco Sport named best small SUV for initial quality
Higher Growth, Higher Margin, More Capital Efficient, More Durable Company
Q2 Financial Results
Revenue
Adj. EBIT
Adj. EBIT Margin
Adj. FCF
Adj. EPS
$47.8B $2.8B 5.8% $3.2B $0.47
▲ 6%
q 27%
q 2.7 ppts
▲ $0.3B
q $0.25
Ford Blue
Ford Model e
Ford Pro
EBIT
EBIT Margin
EBIT
EBIT Margin
EBIT
EBIT Margin
$1.2B
4.4%
$(1.1)B
(99.5)%
$2.6B
15.1%
First Half Financial Results
Revenue
Adj. EBIT
Adj. EBIT Margin
Adj. FCF
Adj. EPS
$90.6B $5.5B 6.1% $2.8B $0.97
▲ 5%
q 23%
q 2.2 ppts
q $0.9B
q $0.37
Ford Blue
Ford Model e
Ford Pro
EBIT
EBIT Margin
EBIT
EBIT Margin
EBIT
EBIT Margin
$2.1B
4.3%
$(2.5)B
(194.8)%
$5.6B
15.9%
Financials
Q2 Cash Flow, Cash Balance & Liquidity ($B)
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Adjusted
Free Cash Flow
Ford Credit
Distributions
incl. Above
$-
$-
$-
$-
$0.2
Cash Balance
Liquidity
Cash Net of Debt
$10.3
$9.3
$8.9
$4.9
$6.2
