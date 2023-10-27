Q3 2023 Fixed Income Presentation
October 27, 2023
2024 Ford Expedition
Corporate
Delivering Ford+
2024 Ford Maverick
Safe Harbor Statement And Disclosures
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts, and assumptions by our management and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated. For a discussion of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, please see the "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" in this presentation and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as updated by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.
GAAP & Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation includes financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures are intended to be considered supplemental information to their comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures in the Appendix to this presentation.
Additional Information
Calculated results may not sum due to rounding. All variances are year-over-year unless otherwise noted. Visit ford.com for vehicle information.
4
Ford+ Investment Thesis
Disruptive technology allows us to leverage foundational strengths to build new capabilities enriching customer experiences and deepening loyalty
Customer experience
FOUNDATIONAL STRENGTHS
Leading iconic nameplates
Leading commercial vehicle portfolio
Industrial prowess
Drives strong margins and cash flow
ENHANCED
EXPANDED TAM
CAPABILITIES
& VALUE CREATION
Integrated hardware
Ford Blue
and software and services
+
= Ford Model e
Connectivity
Data analytics
Ford Pro
Enables deep
Unlocks new growth
customer insight
opportunities
5
Ford+ Business Model Is Designed To Deliver Focused Innovation, Profit & Growth
Ford
Ford
Ford
Blue
Model e
Pro
6
Q3 Financial Results
Revenue
Adj. EBIT
Adj. EBIT Margin
Adj. FCF
Adj. EPS
$43.8B
$2.2B
5.0%
$1.2B
$0.39
▲ 11%
▲ 22%
▲ 0.4pts
$2.4B
▲ $0.09
Mustang Dark Horse Track Attack
Program Starting January 2024
7
Ford
Ford
Ford
Blue
Model e
Pro
Q3 EBIT
Q3 EBIT
Q3 EBIT
$1.7B
$(1.3)B
$1.7B
Q3 EBIT Margin
Q3 EBIT Margin
Q3 EBIT Margin
6.7%
(75.6)%
12.0%
8
Year-To-Date Financial Results
Revenue
Adj. EBIT
Adj. EBIT Margin
Adj. FCF
Adj. EPS
$130.2B $9.4B 7.2% $4.8B $1.73
▲ 14%
▲ 19%
▲ 0.3pts
$1.8B
▲ $0.36
New 2024 Ford Super Duty
9
Ford
Ford
Ford
Blue
Model e
Pro
YTD EBIT
YTD EBIT
YTD EBIT
$6.6B
$(3.1)B
$5.4B
YTD EBIT
YTD EBIT Margin
YTD EBIT
Margin
(72.8)%
12.7%
8.8%
Margin
10
