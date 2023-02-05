Advanced search
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:02:13 2023-02-03 pm EST
13.23 USD   -7.61%
02/04Tesla hikes price of Model Y after US alters tax credit rule
AQ
02/03Industrials Down on Mixed Jobs Data Signals -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
02/03Ford, Starbucks fall; Clorox, Gilead Sciences rise
AQ
Ford Motor : Q4 & Full Year 2022 Fixed Income Presentation

02/05/2023 | 03:40pm EST
2023 F150 Lightning

FORD FIXED INCOME INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Jessica Vila-Goulding

313-248-3896jvila5@ford.com

Christopher Conti 313-418-1673cconti5@ford.com

INFORMATION ON FORD:

www.shareholder.ford.com

  • 10-KAnnual Reports
  • 10-QQuarterly Reports
  • 8-KCurrent Reports

INFORMATION ON FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY:

www.fordcredit.com/investor-center

  • 10-KAnnual Reports
  • 10-QQuarterly Reports
  • 8-KCurrent Reports

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts, and assumptions by our management and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated. For a discussion of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, please see the "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" at the end of this presentation and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation includes financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and

non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures are intended to be considered supplemental information to their comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures in the Appendix to this presentation.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Calculated results may not sum due to rounding. N / M denotes "Not Meaningful." All variances are year-over-year unless otherwise

noted.

REPORTING CHANGES

Effective with the first quarter of 2022, the Ford Credit section of this presentation no longer includes non-GAAP measures of financial performance and all references to managed receivables and managed leverage have been removed. Beginning in the third quarter of 2022, we changed the measurements used in allocating interest and governance expenses among the operating segments. Prior period amounts have been adjusted retrospectively to reflect the foregoing changes.

  • Vehicle Information: F-550 XL, F-150,F-150 Lightning, F-Series Super Duty

Disruptive Technology Allows Us to Leverage Foundational Strengths to Build New Capabilities -

Enriching Customer Experiences and Deepening Loyalty

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

FOUNDATIONAL

ENHANCED

STRENGTHS

CAPABILITIES

Iconic

Integrated Hardware

Nameplates

and Software

Leading Market Positions

+

Connectivity

Ford Credit

Data Analytics

Drives Strong Margins

Enables Deep

and Cash Flow

Customer Insight

=

EXPANDED TAM

& VALUE CREATION

Ford Blue

Ford Model e

Ford Pro

Ford Next

Unlocks New

Growth Opportunities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 05 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2023 20:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
