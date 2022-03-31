Ford Motor : SASB Index 2022

Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index

SASB Index 2022

The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) connects businesses and investors to the ﬁnancial impacts of sustainability. Our Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 marks the fourth time that Ford has reported to the SASB framework against the Transportation Standards.

SASB Standard - Automobiles (TR-AU)

Topic

Product Safety

Percentage of vehicle models rated by NCAP programs with an overall 5-star safety rating, by region

Number of safety- related defect complaints, percentage investigated

Number of vehicles recalled

Labor Practices

(1) Number of work stoppages and

(2) total days idle

Fuel Economy & Use-Phase Emissions

Number of (1) zero-emission vehicles (ZEV), (2) hybrid vehicles and (3) plug-in hybrid vehicles sold

Discussion of strategy for managing ﬂeet fuel economy, and emissions risks and opportunities

Accounting Metric

Percentage of active workforce covered under collective bargaining agreementsSales-weighted average passenger ﬂeet fuel economy, by region

Category

Unit of Measure

QuantitativeQuantitative

Number, percentage (%)

QuantitativeQuantitative

Percentage (%)

QuantitativeQuantitative

Mpg, L/km, gCO2/km, km/L

QuantitativeDiscussion and Analysis

Percentage (%)NumberNumber, days idle

Code

Response

TR-AU-250a.1

TR-AU-250a.2

Ford reviews 100% of NHTSA Vehicle Owner Questionnaire (VOQ) complaints ﬁled on Ford vehicles over the last 15 model years. Number of U.S. safety recalls in 2021: 53

Total units in U.S. aﬀected by these recalls: 5.4 million vehicles

TR-AU-250a.3

TR-AU-310a.1

Ford works with about 44 unions globally, representing approximately 72% of our global workforce covered by collective bargaining agreements.

TR-AU-310a.2

TR-AU-410a.1

Ford U.S. corporate average fuel economy, combined car and truck ﬂeet, miles per gallon: 29

Ford U.S. CO2 tailpipe emissions per vehicle (grams per mile): 289

Ford Europe CO2 tailpipe emissions per passenger vehicle (grams per kilometer): Preliminary data will be available in the Performance Data 2022

in June 2022

Ford UK: CO2 tailpipe emissions per passenger vehicle (grams per kilometer): Preliminary data will be available in the Performance Data 2022

in June 2022

Ford Switzerland CO2 tailpipe emissions per passenger vehicle (grams per kilometer): Final data will be available in the Performance Data 2022 in

May 2022

Ford Switzerland CO2 tailpipe emissions per light commercial vehicle (grams per kilometer): Final data will be available in the Performance Data

2022 in May 2022

Ford (China) Import corporate average fuel consumption: 10.68L/100km

Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC) corporate average fuel consumption: 7.25 L/100km1

Changan Ford Automobile Corporation (CAF) corporate average fuel consumption: 9.25 L/100km1

Number

TR-AU-410a.2

N/A

TR-AU-410a.3

U.S. - 71%

Total units in U.S. aﬀected by these recalls: 5.4 million vehiclesIn September 2021 Ford experienced one work stoppage in Chennai, India which lasted 2 days aﬅer the announcement was made of restructuring in the plant. The stoppage impacted 2,638 employees.

(1) 55,692 Electric Vehicles

(2) 64,460 Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles

(3) 126,663 Hybrid vehicles

TCFD Report 2022 > pages 7-9, 12-23

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Electriﬁcation and Connectivity, pages 44-48

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Reducing our vehicle carbon footprint, page 86-88

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Air Quality, page 92

SASB Standard - Automobiles (TR-AU)

Topic

Accounting Metric

Category

Materials Sourcing Description of the management of risks associated with the use of critical materials Materials Eﬃciency & Recycling Total amount of waste from manufacturing, percentage recycled Weight of end- of-life material recovered, percentage recycled Average recyclability of vehicles sold Quantitative

Unit of Measure

Discussion and AnalysisQuantitative

Metric tons (t), percentage (%)Quantitative

N/A

Metric tons (t), percentage (%)Percentage (%) by sales-weighted metric tons (t)

TR-AU-440a.1

TR-AU-440b.1

TR-AU-440b.2

TR-AU-440b.3

Code

Response

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Responsibly Sourced Raw Materials, page 68

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Sustainable Materials, pages 96-97

Total waste generated in operations in 2021: 0.861 million metric tons Percent recycled: 90%

The weight of recovered/recycled material depends on the infrastructure available in the geographic region in which the vehicle is sold. In North America and the EU, over 85% of vehicle parts are recycled or reused at their end of life.

Ford remanufactures a number of components for the aﬅermarket and has many uses for recycled content in our components, including rubber from post- consumer tires in underbody covers, recycled plastic bottles in carpet and nylon from carpeting in cylinder head covers. Parts remanufactured and with recycled content also vary by region.

The current average recycled plastic content of a European vehicle is 6.5 percent; that is to say, of all the plastics used within the vehicle, 6.5 percent by weight2 is sourced from recyclate.3

Read more in Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Sustainable Materials, pages 96-97

The weight of recovered/recycled material depends on the infrastructure available in the geographic region in which the vehicle is sold. In North America our vehicles are 85 percent recyclable by weight. In the EU, our vehicles are 85 percent recyclable and 95 percent recoverable by weight.

Read more in our Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Sustainable Materials, pages 96-97

Topic

Category

Number of vehicles manufactured

1. Changan Ford (CAF) and Jiangling Motors Corp (JMC) are joint ventures with Ford Motor Company.

2. The average relates to 10 vehicle programs where the recycled content of plastics is known.

3. Raw material sent to, and processed in, a waste recycling plant or materials recovery facility.

Unit of Measure

Number of vehicles sold

TR-AU-000.ATR-AU-000.B

Code

Response

Number of vehicles manufactured: 3.922 millionWholesales (primarily sales to dealerships): 3.942 million Retail (primarily sales by dealers): 4.2 million

