Ford Motor : SASB Report
Sustainability
Accounting
Standards
Board (SASB)
Index
It takes big dreams and bold action to be a leader
02 in sustainability. Our sustainability efforts drive our business today, and our aspirations chart a path forward on the road to better.
CLIMATE CHANGE
Achieve carbon neutrality no later than 2050
WASTE
Reach true zero waste to landfill across our operations
Eliminate single-use plastics from our operations by 2030
AIR
Attain zero emissions from our vehicles and facilities
WATER
I
Make zero water withdrawals for
manufacturing processes
SUSTAINABILITY.FORD.COM
FORD SASB INDEX 2023
Use freshwater only for human
consumption
Our
Sustainability
Aspirations
MATERIALS
Utilize only recycled or renewable content in vehicle plastics
SAFETY
Work toward a future that is free from vehicle crashes and workplace injuries
HUMAN RIGHTS
Source only raw materials that are responsibly produced
DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION
Create a truly diverse culture where everyone feels like they belong
ACCESS
Drive human progress by providing mobility and accessibility for all
SASB Index 2023
The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) connects businesses and investors to the financial impacts of sustainability. Our Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 marks the fifth time that Ford has reported against the Automobiles Sustainability Accounting Standard under the SASB framework.
SASB STANDARD - AUTOMOBILES (TR-AU)
Topic
Accounting Metric
Category
Unit of Measure
Code
Response
Product Safety
Percentage of vehicle models rated by NCAP
Quantitative
Percentage (%)
TR-AU-250a.1
U.S. - 56%
programs with an overall 5-star safety rating,
Europe - 57%
by region
Number of safety- related defect complaints,
Quantitative
Number, percentage
TR-AU-250a.2
Ford reviews 100% of NHTSA Vehicle Owner Questionnaire (VOQ) complaints filed on Ford vehicles over the last 18 model years.
percentage investigated
(%)
Number of U.S. safety recalls in 2022: 72
Total units in U.S. affected by these recalls: 8.7 million vehicles
Number of global safety recalls in 2022: 114
Total units globally affected by these recalls: 11.2 million vehicles
Number of vehicles recalled
Quantitative
Number
TR-AU-250a.3
Number of U.S. safety recalls in 2022: 72
Total units in U.S. affected by these recalls: 8.7 million vehicles
Number of global safety recalls in 2022: 114
Total units globally affected by these recalls: 11.2 million vehicles
Labor Practices
Percentage of active workforce covered under
Quantitative
Percentage (%)
TR-AU-310a.1
Ford works with about 42 unions globally, representing approximately 69% of their global workforce covered by collective bargaining
collective bargaining agreements
agreements.
(1) Number of work stoppages and
Quantitative
Number, days idle
TR-AU-310a.2
In 2022 Ford experienced 2 separate work stoppages in Chennai, India related to communication of the plant closure.
(2) total days idle
Impact:
• 2,624 employees involved in the first strike for 18 days (2 shifts)
• 1,100 employees involved in the second strike for 2 days (2 shifts)
• Total Idle days = (18*2,624)+(2*1,100) = 49,432
• Production Loss Recovered
FORD SASB INDEX 2023
SASB STANDARD - AUTOMOBILES (TR-AU)
Topic
Accounting Metric
Category
Unit of Measure
Code
Response
Fuel Economy &
Sales-weighted average passenger fleet fuel
Quantitative
Mpg, L/km, gCO
2/km,
TR-AU-410a.1
Ford U.S. corporate average fuel economy, combined car and truck fleet, miles per gallon: Available May 2023
Use-Phase Emissions
economy, by region
km/L
Ford U.S. CO
2 tailpipe emissions per vehicle (grams per mile): Available May 2023
Ford Europe CO
2 tailpipe emissions per passenger vehicle (grams per kilometer): Preliminary data will be Available June 2023
Ford UK: CO
2 tailpipe emissions per passenger vehicle (grams per kilometer): Preliminary data will be Available June 2023
Ford Switzerland CO
2 tailpipe emissions per passenger vehicle (grams per kilometer)*: Final data will be Available May 2023
Ford Switzerland CO
2 tailpipe emissions per light commercial vehicle (grams per kilometer)*: Final data will be Available May 2023
Ford (China) Import corporate average fuel consumption: 11.11 L/100km
Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC) corporate average fuel consumption1: 8.84 L/100km
Changan Ford Automobile Corporation (CAF) corporate average fuel consumption1: 7.09 L/100km
Read more in
CDP Climate
Number of (1) zero-emission vehicles (ZEV),
Quantitative
Number
TR-AU-410a.2
(1) 108,567 Electric Vehicles
(2) hybrid vehicles and (3) plug-in hybrid
(2) 156,397 Hybrid Vehicles
vehicles sold
(3) 80,063 Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles
Discussion of strategy for managing fleet fuel
Discussion and
N/A
TR-AU-410a.3
Climate Change Report 2023 > Our Strategic Response, pages 18-31
economy, and emissions risks and
Analysis
Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Electric Vehicles, Batteries and Charging Infrastructure, pages 24-29
opportunities
Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Reducing our Vehicle Emissions, page 43
Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Air Quality, page 54
Materials Sourcing
Description of the management of risks
Discussion and
N/A
TR-AU-440a.1
Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Responsibly Sourcing of Raw Materials, pages 77-78
associated with the use of critical materials
Analysis
Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Circular Economy and End-of-Life, pages 51-53
Human Rights Progress Report > EV Raw Materials and Processing, pages 10-11
Materials Efficiency
Total amount of waste from
Quantitative
Metric tons (t),
TR-AU-440b.1
Total waste generated in operations in 2022: 1.13 million metric tons
& Recycling
manufacturing, percentage recycled
percentage (%)
Percent recycled: 91%
Weight of end- of-life material
Quantitative
Metric tons (t),
TR-AU-440b.2
The weight of recovered/recycled material depends on the infrastructure available in the geographic region in which the vehicle is
recovered, percentage recycled
percentage (%)
sold. In North America and the EU, over 85% of vehicle parts are recycled or reused at their end of life. In North America our vehicles
are 85% recyclable by weight. In the EU, our vehicles are 85% recyclable and 95% recoverable by weight.
Ford remanufactures a number of components for the aftermarket and has many uses for recycled content in our components,
including rubber from post- consumer tires in underbody covers, recycled plastic bottles in carpet and nylon from carpeting in
cylinder head covers. Parts remanufactured and with recycled content also vary by region.
Read more in Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Circular Economy and End-of-Life, pages 51-53
Average recyclability of vehicles sold
Quantitative
Percentage (%) by
TR-AU-440b.3
The weight of recovered/recycled material depends on the infrastructure available in the geographic region in which the vehicle is
sales-weighted
sold. In North America our vehicles are 85% recyclable by weight. In the EU, our vehicles are 85% recyclable and 95% recoverable
metric tons (t)
by weight.
Read more in Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023> Circular Economy and End-of-Life, pages 51-53
Activity metric
Category
Unit of Measure
Code
Response
Number of vehicles manufactured
Quantitative
Number
TR-AU-000.A
Number of vehicles manufactured: 4.25 million
Number of vehicles sold
Quantitative
Number
TR-AU-000.B
Wholesales (primarily sales to dealerships): 4.231 million
Retail (primarily sales by dealers): 4.0 million
Changan Ford (CAF) and Jiangling Motors Corp (JMC) are joint ventures with Ford Motor Company.
The average relates to 10 vehicle programs where the recycled content of plastics is known.
Raw material sent to, and processed in, a waste recycling plant or materials recovery facility.
FORD SASB INDEX 2023
Disclaimer
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.