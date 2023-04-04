Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ford Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:24:54 2023-04-04 pm EDT
12.72 USD   +0.28%
04:21pFord and union in Mexico agree to 8.2% salary increase
RE
04:18pFord Motor : UN SDGs Report
PU
04:18pFord Motor : SASB Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford Motor : SASB Report

04/04/2023 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sustainability

Accounting

Standards

Board (SASB)

Index

It takes big dreams and bold action to be a leader

02 in sustainability. Our sustainability efforts drive our business today, and our aspirations chart a path forward on the road to better.

CLIMATE CHANGE

Achieve carbon neutrality no later than 2050

WASTE

Reach true zero waste to landfill across our operations

Eliminate single-use plastics from our operations by 2030

AIR

Attain zero emissions from our vehicles and facilities

SHAREHOLDER.FORD.COM

ENERGY

Use 100 percent carbon-free electricity

in all manufacturing by 2035

WATER

I 

Make zero water withdrawals for

manufacturing processes

SUSTAINABILITY.FORD.COM 

FORD SASB INDEX 2023

Use freshwater only for human

consumption

Our

Sustainability

Aspirations

MATERIALS

Utilize only recycled or renewable content in vehicle plastics

SAFETY

Work toward a future that is free from vehicle crashes and workplace injuries

HUMAN RIGHTS

Source only raw materials that are responsibly produced

DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION

Create a truly diverse culture where everyone feels like they belong

ACCESS

Drive human progress by providing mobility and accessibility for all

SASB Index 2023

The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) connects businesses and investors to the financial impacts of sustainability. Our Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 marks the fifth time that Ford has reported against the Automobiles Sustainability Accounting Standard under the SASB framework.

SASB STANDARD - AUTOMOBILES (TR-AU)

Topic

Accounting Metric

Category

Unit of Measure

Code

Response

Product Safety

Percentage of vehicle models rated by NCAP

Quantitative

Percentage (%)

TR-AU-250a.1

U.S. - 56%

programs with an overall 5-star safety rating,

Europe - 57%

by region

Number of safety- related defect complaints,

Quantitative

Number, percentage

TR-AU-250a.2

Ford reviews 100% of NHTSA Vehicle Owner Questionnaire (VOQ) complaints filed on Ford vehicles over the last 18 model years.

percentage investigated

(%)

Number of U.S. safety recalls in 2022: 72

Total units in U.S. affected by these recalls: 8.7 million vehicles

Number of global safety recalls in 2022: 114

Total units globally affected by these recalls: 11.2 million vehicles

Number of vehicles recalled

Quantitative

Number

TR-AU-250a.3

Number of U.S. safety recalls in 2022: 72

Total units in U.S. affected by these recalls: 8.7 million vehicles

Number of global safety recalls in 2022: 114

Total units globally affected by these recalls: 11.2 million vehicles

Labor Practices

Percentage of active workforce covered under

Quantitative

Percentage (%)

TR-AU-310a.1

Ford works with about 42 unions globally, representing approximately 69% of their global workforce covered by collective bargaining

collective bargaining agreements

agreements.

(1) Number of work stoppages and

Quantitative

Number, days idle

TR-AU-310a.2

In 2022 Ford experienced 2 separate work stoppages in Chennai, India related to communication of the plant closure.

(2) total days idle

Impact:

2,624 employees involved in the first strike for 18 days (2 shifts)

1,100 employees involved in the second strike for 2 days (2 shifts)

Total Idle days = (18*2,624)+(2*1,100) = 49,432

Production Loss Recovered

FORD SASB INDEX 2023

SASB STANDARD - AUTOMOBILES (TR-AU)

Topic

Accounting Metric

Category

Unit of Measure

Code

Response

Fuel Economy &

Sales-weighted average passenger fleet fuel

Quantitative

Mpg, L/km, gCO2/km,

TR-AU-410a.1

Ford U.S. corporate average fuel economy, combined car and truck fleet, miles per gallon: Available May 2023

Use-Phase Emissions

economy, by region

km/L

Ford U.S. CO2 tailpipe emissions per vehicle (grams per mile): Available May 2023

Ford Europe CO2 tailpipe emissions per passenger vehicle (grams per kilometer): Preliminary data will be Available June 2023

Ford UK: CO2 tailpipe emissions per passenger vehicle (grams per kilometer): Preliminary data will be Available June 2023

Ford Switzerland CO2 tailpipe emissions per passenger vehicle (grams per kilometer)*: Final data will be Available May 2023

Ford Switzerland CO2 tailpipe emissions per light commercial vehicle (grams per kilometer)*: Final data will be Available May 2023

Ford (China) Import corporate average fuel consumption: 11.11 L/100km

Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC) corporate average fuel consumption1: 8.84 L/100km

Changan Ford Automobile Corporation (CAF) corporate average fuel consumption1: 7.09 L/100km

Read more in CDP Climate

Number of (1) zero-emission vehicles (ZEV),

Quantitative

Number

TR-AU-410a.2

(1) 108,567 Electric Vehicles

(2) hybrid vehicles and (3) plug-in hybrid

(2) 156,397 Hybrid Vehicles

vehicles sold

(3) 80,063 Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles

Discussion of strategy for managing fleet fuel

Discussion and

N/A

TR-AU-410a.3

Climate Change Report 2023 > Our Strategic Response, pages 18-31

economy, and emissions risks and

Analysis

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Electric Vehicles, Batteries and Charging Infrastructure, pages 24-29

opportunities

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Reducing our Vehicle Emissions, page 43

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Air Quality, page 54

Materials Sourcing

Description of the management of risks

Discussion and

N/A

TR-AU-440a.1

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Responsibly Sourcing of Raw Materials, pages 77-78

associated with the use of critical materials

Analysis

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Circular Economy and End-of-Life, pages 51-53

Human Rights Progress Report > EV Raw Materials and Processing, pages 10-11

Materials Efficiency

Total amount of waste from

Quantitative

Metric tons (t),

TR-AU-440b.1

Total waste generated in operations in 2022: 1.13 million metric tons

& Recycling

manufacturing, percentage recycled

percentage (%)

Percent recycled: 91%

Weight of end- of-life material

Quantitative

Metric tons (t),

TR-AU-440b.2

The weight of recovered/recycled material depends on the infrastructure available in the geographic region in which the vehicle is

recovered, percentage recycled

percentage (%)

sold. In North America and the EU, over 85% of vehicle parts are recycled or reused at their end of life. In North America our vehicles

are 85% recyclable by weight. In the EU, our vehicles are 85% recyclable and 95% recoverable by weight.

Ford remanufactures a number of components for the aftermarket and has many uses for recycled content in our components,

including rubber from post- consumer tires in underbody covers, recycled plastic bottles in carpet and nylon from carpeting in

cylinder head covers. Parts remanufactured and with recycled content also vary by region.

Read more in Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023 > Circular Economy and End-of-Life, pages 51-53

Average recyclability of vehicles sold

Quantitative

Percentage (%) by

TR-AU-440b.3

The weight of recovered/recycled material depends on the infrastructure available in the geographic region in which the vehicle is

sales-weighted

sold. In North America our vehicles are 85% recyclable by weight. In the EU, our vehicles are 85% recyclable and 95% recoverable

metric tons (t)

by weight.

Read more in Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2023> Circular Economy and End-of-Life, pages 51-53

Activity metric

Category

Unit of Measure

Code

Response

Number of vehicles manufactured

Quantitative

Number

TR-AU-000.A

Number of vehicles manufactured: 4.25 million

Number of vehicles sold

Quantitative

Number

TR-AU-000.B

Wholesales (primarily sales to dealerships): 4.231 million

Retail (primarily sales by dealers): 4.0 million

  1. Changan Ford (CAF) and Jiangling Motors Corp (JMC) are joint ventures with Ford Motor Company.
  2. The average relates to 10 vehicle programs where the recycled content of plastics is known.
  3. Raw material sent to, and processed in, a waste recycling plant or materials recovery facility.

FORD SASB INDEX 2023

Ford Motor Company

One American Road

Dearborn, MI 48126, U.S.A.

sustainability.ford.com

shareholder.ford.com

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 20:17:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FORD MOTOR COMPANY
04:21pFord and union in Mexico agree to 8.2% salary increase
RE
04:18pFord Motor : UN SDGs Report
PU
04:18pFord Motor : SASB Report
PU
04:18pFord Motor : GRI Report
PU
04:18pFord Motor : CDP Water Report
PU
04:18pFord Motor : CDP Climate Report
PU
04:18pFord Motor : Bloomberg GEI Report
PU
02:40pGM passes Ford to take No. 2 spot in EV sales behind Tesla
AQ
01:56pFord Motor Logs 10% Annual Increase in First-Quarter US Vehicle Sales
MT
11:11aFord becomes america's best-selling brand in the first quarter on rising sales for truc..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 156 B - -
Net income 2023 6 604 M - -
Net cash 2023 13 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,83x
Yield 2023 4,28%
Capitalization 50 719 M 50 719 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
EV / Sales 2024 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 173 000
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 12,68 $
Average target price 13,75 $
Spread / Average Target 8,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, CEO, Director & President-Model E
John T. Lawler CFO & Interim Chief Supply Chain Officer
William Clay Ford VP & Head-Commercial Truck Vehicle Center
J. Douglas Field Chief Advanced Product Development & Technology
Michael R. Amend Chief Enterprise Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY9.03%50 719
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.66%194 434
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG14.67%81 984
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.11%79 296
BMW AG20.82%70 239
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY9.04%50 583
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer