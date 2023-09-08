SMBC Annual Auto Summit

September 12, 2023

2024

Lincoln Nautilus

1

Further Information

FORD FIXED INCOME INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Christopher Conti 313-418-1673cconti5@ford.com

INFORMATION ON FORD:

www.shareholder.ford.com

  • 10-KAnnual Reports
  • 10-QQuarterly Reports
  • 8-KCurrent Reports

INFORMATION ON FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY:

www.fordcredit.com/investor-center

  • 10-KAnnual Reports
  • 10-QQuarterly Reports
  • 8-KCurrent Reports

2

Corporate

All-New Ranger Raptor

Delivering Ford+

Available For Order Now

Safe Harbor Statement And Disclosures

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts, and assumptions by our management and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated. For a discussion of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, please see the "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" in this presentation and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as updated by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

GAAP & Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures are intended to be considered supplemental information to their comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures in the Appendix to this presentation.

Additional Information

Calculated results may not sum due to rounding. All variances are year-over-year unless otherwise noted. Visit ford.com for vehicle information.

4

Ford+ Investment Thesis

Disruptive technology allows us to leverage foundational strengths to build new capabilities enriching customer experiences and deepening loyalty

Customer experience

FOUNDATIONAL STRENGTHS

Leading iconic nameplates

Leading commercial vehicle portfolio

Industrial prowess

Drives strong margins and cash flow

ENHANCED

EXPANDED TAM

CAPABILITIES

& VALUE CREATION

Integrated hardware

Ford Blue

and software

+

= Ford Model e

Connectivity

Data analytics

Ford Pro

Enables deep

Unlocks new growth

customer insight

opportunities

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 08 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2023 21:42:03 UTC.