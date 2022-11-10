Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Ford Motor Company
  News
  Summary
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:51 2022-11-10 pm EST
14.14 USD   +6.20%
01:19pFord Motor : SMBC Fixed Income Auto Summit - Detroit
PU
08:32aSeveral Accretive Deals Make Mullen Automotive Stock Worthy Of Immediate Consideration ($MULN)
AQ
08:31aScotch Creek Ventures Shares Move Higher As Exploration In Mining-friendly Nevada Intensifies (otc Pink : Scvff)
AQ
Ford Motor : SMBC Fixed Income Auto Summit - Detroit

11/10/2022 | 01:19pm EST
2024 Mustang

FORD FIXED INCOME INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Karen Rocoff

313-621-0965krocoff@ford.com

Christopher Conti 313-418-1673cconti5@ford.com

INFORMATION ON FORD:

www.shareholder.ford.com

  • 10-KAnnual Reports
  • 10-QQuarterly Reports
  • 8-KCurrent Reports

INFORMATION ON FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY:

www.fordcredit.com/investor-center

  • 10-KAnnual Reports
  • 10-QQuarterly Reports
  • 8-KCurrent Reports

2

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts, and assumptions by our management and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated. For a discussion of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, please see the "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" at the end of this presentation and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation includes financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP").

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Calculated results may not sum due to rounding. N / M denotes "Not Meaningful." All variances are year-over-year unless otherwise noted.

REPORTING CHANGES

Effective with the first quarter of 2022, the Ford Credit section of this presentation no longer includes non-GAAP measures of financial performance and all references to managed receivables and managed leverage have been removed. Beginning in the third quarter of 2022, Ford Credit changed the measurements used in allocating interest and governance expenses among operating segments. Prior period amounts have been adjusted retrospectively to reflect the foregoing changes.

3

2024 Mustang Dark Horse

+

=

FOUNDATIONAL

ENHANCED

EXPANDED TAM

STRENGTHS

CAPABILITIES

& VALUE CREATION

Iconic Nameplates

Integrated Hardware & Software

Expanding the successful Tremor franchise

Announced BlueCruise 1.2 offering three new

in 2023 with a highly anticipated Maverick

features: hands-free lane changing, in-lane

derivative

repositioning and predictive speed assist

Ford Credit

Connectivity

Electrification

Broke ground at BlueOval City in Tennessee; the nearly 6-squaremile-mega campus will open in 2025

Ford Pro

Reliable partner providing dealer and customer

Continuing to scale always-on connectivity;

Expect to have more than 1,200 mobile units

support to those impacted by Hurricane Ian

delivered another 2M Ford Power-Up software

in operation in North America and Europe by

updates in Q3

the end of the year

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 18:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 148 B - -
Net income 2022 2 021 M - -
Net cash 2022 12 431 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 43,2x
Yield 2022 3,73%
Capitalization 53 513 M 53 513 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 183 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 13,31 $
Average target price 15,55 $
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, CEO, Director & President-Model E
John T. Lawler CFO-Ford Asia Pacific & Africa
William Clay Ford VP & Head-Commercial Truck Vehicle Center
Douglas Field Chief Advanced Technology Officer
Michael R. Amend Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-33.94%53 513
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.56%185 788
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.79%81 332
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-11.35%64 420
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-33.40%54 072
BMW AG-9.31%52 141