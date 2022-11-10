Ford Motor : SMBC Fixed Income Auto Summit - Detroit

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts, and assumptions by our management and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated. For a discussion of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, please see the "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" at the end of this presentation and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation includes financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP").

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Calculated results may not sum due to rounding. N / M denotes "Not Meaningful." All variances are year-over-year unless otherwise noted.

REPORTING CHANGES

Effective with the first quarter of 2022, the Ford Credit section of this presentation no longer includes non-GAAP measures of financial performance and all references to managed receivables and managed leverage have been removed. Beginning in the third quarter of 2022, Ford Credit changed the measurements used in allocating interest and governance expenses among operating segments. Prior period amounts have been adjusted retrospectively to reflect the foregoing changes.