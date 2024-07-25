Earnings Call

Ford Motor Company Announces Details for Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call

DEARBORN, Mich., July 9, 2024 - Ford Motor Company and Ford Motor Credit Company will release second-quarter 2024 financial results at 4:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 24.

At 5:00 p.m. ET the same day, Jim Farley, president and chief executive officer; John Lawler, vice chair and chief financial officer; and other members of the Ford senior management team will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company's progress in delivering its ambitious Ford+ plan for growth and value creation. Representatives of the investment community will be able to ask questions during the call.

The presentation and supporting material will be available at www.shareholder.ford.com.

Ford Earnings Call- Wednesday July 24, at 5 p.m. ET

Toll-Free:1-844-282-4573

International: 1-412-317-5617

Registrationbeforehand is strongly recommended to expedite access to the call Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=M5ToyVhp

Replay- Available after 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, July 24 through Wednesday, July 31

Toll-Free:1-877-344-7529

International: 1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658

Replay Access Code: 5133515

Webcast:https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=M5ToyVhp

