Delivering Ford+

Q2 2024 Earnings

2024 F-150 Platinum Hybrid

Q2 Results

Year-To-Date Results

Financials

2024 Guidance

Appendix

2024 Lincoln Nautilus

Immersive panoramic display

Safe Harbor Statement And Disclosures

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts, and assumptions by our management and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated. For a discussion of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, please see the "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" in this presentation and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

GAAP & Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures are intended to be considered supplemental information to their comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures in the Appendix to this presentation.

Additional Information

Calculated results may not sum due to rounding. N/M denotes "Not Meaningful." All variances are year-over-year unless otherwise noted. Visit ford.com for vehicle information.

Ford+ Investment Thesis

Disruptive technology allows us to leverage foundational strengths to build new capabilities enriching customer experiences and deepening loyalty

Customer experience

FOUNDATIONAL

ENHANCED

EXPANDED TAM

STRENGTHS

CAPABILITIES

& VALUE CREATION

+ Leading iconic

+ Integrated hardware

nameplates

and software

+ Ford Blue

+ Leading commercial

+ + Connectivity

= + Ford Model e

vehicle portfolio

+ Data analytics

+ Ford Pro

+ Industrial prowess

Drives strong margins

Enables deep

Unlocks new growth

and cash flow

customer insight

opportunities

Q2 2024 Highlights

Growth

  • "Freedom of choice" global product portfolio drove $48B of revenue, up 6%
  • Global hybrid sales up 34%; global mix approaching 9%
  • America's #1 ICE brand, #2 EV brand, #3 hybrid brand
  • #1 U.S. class 1-7 truck / van share, up 2.3 ppts

Profitability

Free Cash Flow & Liquidity

+ Q2 Total Company adj. EBIT $2.8B; 1H $5.5B

+ Increased full-year adj. FCF guidance to $7.5B to $8.5B

+ Reaffirmed full-year adj. EBIT in range of $10B - $12B

+ Announced Q3 regular dividend of $0.15 per share

+ Ford Pro EBIT margin strong at 15.1%

+ Targeting a consistent return of 40% - 50% of adj. FCF to

Driven by continued strength across all three levers:

shareholders

vehicles, software and physical services

+ Strong balance sheet ~$27B in cash and ~$45B in liquidity

+ Ford Blue profitable in every region it operates

Software & Physical Services

Product News

  • Paid software subscriptions >765K, up 40% - growth across all three customer segments and gross margins >50%
  • Delivered 2M remote experiences in 1H; 4.5M by year end
  • BlueCruise now has over 415K enabled vehicles on the road in America, up more than 25% from Q1
  • ~75% of new Nautilus owners cited the new panoramic and digital experiences as a reason to choose Lincoln

Note: All comparisons are YoY unless noted otherwise

  • Launched all-new Explorer in North America
  • Expanding Super Duty capacity, including future multi-energy technology
  • Ford Pro continues ramping all-new 1T Transit production in Europe, including hybrid and EV
  • Began mass production of EV Explorer in Europe
  • Ford jumped 14 spots in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Initial Quality Study; Bronco Sport named best small SUV for initial quality

Higher Growth, Higher Margin, More Capital Efficient, More Durable Company

Q2 Financial Results

Revenue

Adj. EBIT

Adj. EBIT Margin

Adj. FCF

Adj. EPS

$47.8B

$2.8B

5.8%

$3.2B

$0.47

▲ 6%

27%

2.7 ppts

▲ $0.3B

$0.25

Ford Blue

Ford Model e

Ford Pro

EBIT

EBIT Margin

EBIT

EBIT Margin

EBIT

EBIT Margin

$1.2B

4.4%

$(1.1)B

(99.5)%

$2.6B

15.1%

First Half Financial Results

Revenue

Adj. EBIT

Adj. EBIT Margin

Adj. FCF

Adj. EPS

$90.6B

$5.5B

6.1%

$2.8B

$0.97

▲ 5%

23%

2.2 ppts

$0.9B

$0.37

Ford Blue

Ford Model e

Ford Pro

EBIT

EBIT Margin

EBIT

EBIT Margin

EBIT

EBIT Margin

$2.1B

4.3%

$(2.5)B

(194.8)%

$5.6B

15.9%

Financials

Mass Production Of New All-Electric Explorer Starts At Ford's EV Assembly Plant In Cologne

Q2 Cash Flow, Cash Balance & Liquidity ($B)

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Adjusted

Free Cash Flow

Ford Credit

Distributions

incl. Above

$-

$-

$-

$-

$0.2

Cash Balance

Liquidity

Cash Net of Debt

$10.3

$9.3

$8.9

$4.9

$6.2

Q2 2024 Results ($B)

driven by automotive EBIT

Ford Blue

Ford Model e

Ford

Corporate

Company

Interest

Special

Taxes /

Net

Ford Pro

Ford Next

Strong cash

Income /

Credit

Other

Adj. EBIT

On Debt

Items

Noncontrolling

and liquidity

(Loss)

Interests

B / (W)

$(1.1)

$(0.1)

$0.2

$0.0

$(0.0)

$0.0

$(1.0)

$0.0

$1.1

$(0.2)

$(0.1)

Q2 2023

available to invest in growth

