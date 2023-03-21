Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ford Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:36:00 2023-03-21 am EDT
11.53 USD   +3.09%
Ford Motor : Selects John Dion to be Chief Transformation Officer, As Company Further Deploys + Plan for Growth, Value

03/21/2023 | 09:21am EDT
DEARBORN, Mich., March 21, 2023 - Ford has chosen a new senior leader to drive its rigorous and relentless pursuit of high quality, simplicity and low costs on behalf of customers and other stakeholders. John Dion will join the company as chief transformation officer on April 3, reporting to Ford CEO Jim Farley.

Dion will oversee global deployment of methodologies and tools based on Lean manufacturing and related concepts, capabilities that are central to realizing the value-creation and growth potential of the company's Ford+ plan.

Dion has extensive background in successful large-company implementations of Lean systems and teaching those approaches to others. He's held management and P&L positions in disciplines spanning research and development, operations, customer satisfaction and loyalty, and business acquisitions and integrations.

"Henry Ford was doing Lean manufacturing decades before anyone even defined the term," Farley said. "High value and quality, continuous flow, rooting out waste - those things have been fundamental to who we are for more than a century.

"John's an expert in all of the principles of Lean, and he and his team will provide our culture the urgency, guidance and support we need to reassert and raise Ford's reputation for excellence, thrift and growth."

Dion said the chance to be part of the company right now was too good to pass up.

"Jim and everyone I met spoke with great clarity and candor about what's possible and required to fulfill the promise of Ford+," he said. "What I saw isn't a simple program or initiative, it's a new way of doing business - to win and create value for customers and everyone who counts on Ford."

Dion comes from ESAB Corp., a Maryland-based company involved in fabrication and specialty gas-control technology, where he most recently was vice president, Business Excellence. ESAB has roots that reach back to Sweden nearly 120 years ago, but was spun off in 2022 as an independent, publicly traded company. Dion led its industrial and cultural remaking.

He was with Danaher Corp. for 24 years until 2021, holding progressive leadership roles at six of its operating companies and Danaher Life Sciences. Dion led the integrations and transitions of several Danaher acquisitions, including the two largest: the $13 billion purchase of Pall Corp. and $21 billion acquisition of GE BioPharma, subsequently renamed Cytiva.

In those and other positions, Dion directed application of kaizen-based, Lean manufacturing and transactional systems that prioritized exceptional people and plans and repeatable processes, leading to superior execution and performance.

Dion is a graduate of the University of Connecticut, where he earned both a master's degree in business administration and bachelor's degree in electrical engineering.
About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, as well as connected services. Additionally, Ford is establishing leadership positions in mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 176,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Credit is available at corporate.ford.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 13:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 154 B - -
Net income 2023 6 576 M - -
Net cash 2023 13 053 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,88x
Yield 2023 4,86%
Capitalization 44 566 M 44 566 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
EV / Sales 2024 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 173 000
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 11,18 $
Average target price 14,21 $
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, CEO, Director & President-Model E
John T. Lawler CFO & Interim Chief Supply Chain Officer
William Clay Ford VP & Head-Commercial Truck Vehicle Center
J. Douglas Field Chief Advanced Product Development & Technology
Michael R. Amend Chief Enterprise Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-3.87%44 566
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.51%182 505
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG12.61%79 238
VOLKSWAGEN AG3.28%74 973
BMW AG14.67%65 686
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-0.06%46 888
