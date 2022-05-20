Log in
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/20 04:03:22 pm EDT
12.50 USD   -2.72%
05:36pFORD MOTOR : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
04:34pTigress Financial Raises Price Target for Ford Motor to $22 From $20, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03:48pHyundai Motor Group to invest $5.5 bln to build EV, battery facilities in U.S.
RE
Ford Motor : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

05/20/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Vojvodich Lynn M
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
FORD MOTOR CO [F] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
ONE AMERICAN ROAD
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
DEARBORN MI 48126
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Vojvodich Lynn M
ONE AMERICAN ROAD

DEARBORN, MI48126 		X

Signatures
Victoria Pool, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-05-20
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) These Ford Stock Units were acquired under the Company's 2014 Stock Plan for Non-Employee Directors. These Ford Stock Units will be converted into shares of Ford Common Stock and distributed to me, without payment, following termination of Board service.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 21:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 144 B - -
Net income 2022 4 380 M - -
Net cash 2022 14 562 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 3,11%
Capitalization 51 654 M 51 654 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 183 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 12,85 $
Average target price 18,57 $
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, CEO, Director & President-Model E
John T. Lawler CFO-Ford Asia Pacific & Africa
William Clay Ford VP & Head-Commercial Truck Vehicle Center
Douglas Field Chief Advanced Technology Officer
Michael R. Amend Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-38.13%51 654
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-4.77%216 231
VOLKSWAGEN AG-18.12%89 917
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-6.38%71 677
BMW AG-12.04%54 041
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-38.39%52 672