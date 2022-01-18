Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ford Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford Motor : Stripe Agreement to Accelerate Easy Payment Experiences for Customers, Dealers (opens in new window)

01/18/2022 | 01:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS

https://ford.to/facebook https://ford.to/tweets https://ford.to/linkedin

Ford-Stripe Agreement to Accelerate Easy Payment Experiences for Customers, Dealers

  • Ford Motor Company and Stripe sign five-year agreement to transform the automotive e-commerce and payments experience, with Stripe as a premier payment service provider for Ford and its dealers across North America and Europe.
  • Relationship to enable seamless digital and e-commerce experience for customers and offer dealers an improved payment acceptance experience.
  • This delivers on the Ford+ strategic approach that selects world-class providers to deliver key levels of the tech stack.

DEARBORN, MICHIGAN, AND SAN FRANCISCO, JAN. 17, 2022 - Ford Motor Company and Stripe have signed a five-year agreement to scale the automaker's e-commerce capabilities faster and to deliver an always-on experience for Ford and Lincoln customers.

"We have been working with Ford to reimagine our e-commerce payment infrastructure. Stripe's platform will help us deliver simpler, outstanding payment experiences in any channel customers choose and scale improvements faster," said Marion Harris, Ford Motor Credit Company CEO.

Together, Stripe and Ford will grow the online payments infrastructure serving customers and dealers in markets across North America and Europe. Their work will deliver enhanced, reliable online commerce experiences for users, dealers and the company. Stripe also will enable Ford Pro FinSimple solutions for commercial customers.

With products like Stripe Connect, Ford will be able to scale new services that require a robust, reliable e-commerce backbone. Connect lets businesses create a platform to facilitate purchases and payments between third-party buyers and sellers. Ford will use Connect to facilitate a customer's payments to a correct local Ford or Lincoln dealer.

"As part of the Ford+ plan for growth and value creation, we are making strategic decisions about where to bring in providers with robust expertise and where to build the differentiated, always-on experiences our customers will value," Harris said. "Stripe has developed strong expertise in user experiences that will help provide easy, intuitive and secure payment processes for our customers."

As Ford develops e-commerce offerings across the product and service spectrum, Stripe's platform will be a key part of the tech stack. For Ford and Lincoln dealers offering digital payment services today, Stripe's service is expected to drive new efficiency into processing of e-commerce payments, such as vehicle ordering, reservations and digital and charging services.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

"We're thrilled to be the payments engine under the hood powering the next stage of Ford's digital transformation," said Mike Clayville, chief revenue officer at Stripe. "During the pandemic, people got comfortable paying online for groceries, health care, even home haircut advice from barbers. Now, they expect to be able to buy anything and everything online. Ford is making e- commerce possible, too, and scaling that strategy with Stripe's help."

Rollout of Stripe technology is expected to begin in the second half of 2022, starting in North America.

# # #

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 184,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

About Stripe

Stripe is a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet. Businesses of every size - from startups to public companies - use Stripe software to accept payments and manage their businesses online.

Contacts:

Equity Investment

Fixed Income

Shareholder

Media:

Community:

Investment

Inquiries:

Community:

Lynn Antipas Tyson

Karen Rocoff

1.800.555.5259 or

Ford Media Center

914.485.1150

313.621.0965

313.845.8540

ltyson4@ford.com

krocoff@ford.com

stockinf@ford.com

media@ford.com

2

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 18:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FORD MOTOR COMPANY
01:50pFORD MOTOR : Stripe Agreement to Accelerate Easy Payment Experiences for Customers, Dealer..
PU
01:36pExclusive-U.S. examining Alibaba's cloud unit for national security risks - sources
RE
01:30pU.S. examining Alibaba's cloud unit for national security risks - sources
RE
12:23pFord, ADT Launch Canopy Joint Venture for Vehicle Security
MT
11:34aFord Motor, ADT form joint venture to market in-vehicle security systems
RE
11:31aFord and ADT to Form Joint Venture to Fortify Vehicle Security With Breakthrough Techno..
BU
10:01aFord Motor Company Announces Details For Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call
BU
09:13aMARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 18, 2022
07:05aCadence Design Systems aims to cash in on new custom-chip era
RE
06:13aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Bond Yields Hit -3-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 127 B - -
Net income 2021 6 507 M - -
Net cash 2021 5 816 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 0,40%
Capitalization 101 B 101 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 25,19 $
Average target price 21,80 $
Spread / Average Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Lawler CFO-Ford Asia Pacific & Africa
William Clay Ford VP & Head-Commercial Truck Vehicle Center
Douglas Field Chief Advanced Technology Officer
Michael R. Amend Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY21.28%100 665
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION15.08%292 209
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.51%137 538
DAIMLER AG9.87%90 630
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY4.21%88 709
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG11.90%73 457