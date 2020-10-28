Log in
FORD MOTOR COMPANY

Ford Motor : Strong Q3 Driven by Higher Demand, Operating Execution, With Game-Changing Vehicle Launches Starting in Fourth Quarter

10/28/2020 | 04:09pm EDT

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) today reported its 2020 third quarter financial results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release. Visit shareholder.ford.com for the slide presentation and access the webcast to the Ford earnings call, which begins at 5 p.m. ET. The call will feature Jim Farley, president and CEO; John Lawler, chief financial officer; and other members of the Ford senior management team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028006089/en/

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

© Business Wire 2020

