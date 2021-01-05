Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Motor : Ted Cannis to Discuss Commercial Vehicles, Electrification at Morgan Stanley Auto 2.0 Conference Jan. 11

01/05/2021 | 08:01pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ted Cannis, general manager of Ford’s North American commercial business, is scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley Auto 2.0 Conference on Jan. 11.

Cannis will discuss how Ford’s commercial business ecosystem – highlighted by advancements in connected services and addition of all-electric versions of the E-Transit van, unveiled Nov. 12, and F-150 pickup truck – will deliver new forms of value for customers and drive growth for Ford.

E-Transit is part of a Ford investment in electrification of more than $11.5 billion through 2022. The all-new, all-electric Mustang Mach-E began shipping to customers in December, and the all-electric F-150 is scheduled to arrive at dealerships starting in mid-2022. In North America, Ford is the first full-line automaker to announce plans to produce both an all-electric full-size pickup truck and a full-size van for customers, including fleet owners.

Cannis’ presentation will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and be followed by a question-and-answer session. Webcast information is available at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FORD MOTOR COMPANY
03:01pFORD MOTOR : Ted Cannis to Discuss Commercial Vehicles, Electrification at Morga..
BU
03:21aON THIS DAY : Nellie Tayloe Ross becomes 1st female governor
AQ
01/04Genworth, Ford fall; Tesla, Magellan Health rise
AQ
01/04FORD MOTOR : replaces Mark LaNeve as US sales and marketing chief
AQ
01/04FORD MOTOR : Names Andrew Frick as Head of Sales for U.S. and Canada; Mark LaNev..
PU
01/04FORD MOTOR : Hall of Fans at Pro Football Hall of Fame Reveals Six Nominees for ..
PU
01/03MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : & , Ford Motors Call Off Automotive JV Plans
MT
01/03ANALYSIS : For Peugeot and FCA, completing their merger is just the start
RE
01/03MARKET CHATTER : Ford Issues Recall of 1,339 Imported SUVs in China
MT
01/02FORD MOTOR : Head-on crash kills 7 kids, 2 adults in Central California
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 117 B - 85 863 M
Net income 2020 247 M - 181 M
Net cash 2020 4 849 M - 3 558 M
P/E ratio 2020 -213x
Yield 2020 1,76%
Capitalization 33 896 M 33 896 M 24 873 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 9,40 $
Last Close Price 8,52 $
Spread / Highest target 52,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James D. Farley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
John T. Lawler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Kenneth E. Washington Chief Technology Officer
John Lawson Thornton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-3.07%33 896
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.82%214 928
VOLKSWAGEN AG-2.59%97 865
DAIMLER AG-1.54%74 701
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-2.71%57 982
BMW AG-0.51%56 885
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ