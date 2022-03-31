Log in
06:17aFORD MOTOR : Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022
PU
06:17aFORD MOTOR : Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report Summary 2022
PU
06:17aFORD MOTOR : UNGC Index 2022
PU
Ford Motor : UN SDG Index 2022

03/31/2022 | 06:17am EDT
UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) Index

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 sustainability.ford.com I shareholder.ford.com

Our leadership in sustainability enables our business today, sets us on the pathway for a continued strong business for decades to come, and will help build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams.

Climate Change

Materials

Achieve carbon neutrality no later than 2050

Utilize only recycled or renewable content in vehicle plastics

Waste

Safety

Reach true zero waste to landﬁll across our operations

Work toward a future that is free from vehicle crashes and workplace injuries

Eliminate single-use plastics from our operations by 2030

Human Rights

Attain zero emissions from our vehicles and facilities

Source only raw materials that are responsibly produced

Energy

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Use 100 percent carbon-free electricity in all manufacturing by 2035

Create a truly diverse culture where everyone feels like they belong

Water

Access

Make zero water withdrawals for manufacturing processes

Drive human progress by providing mobility and accessibility for all

Use freshwater only for human consumption

Contributing to the

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

(UN SDGs)

In 2015, the Member States of the United Nations adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. At the core of this agenda are 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - the 169 targets that support them - which are intended to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity for all.

Our Priorities

Since 2016, Ford Motor Company has been a signatory to the UN SDGs and we remain committed to contributing to progress toward them. We have identiﬁed 11 SDGs where we can make the greatest impact. Achieving them by 2030 will require multi-stakeholder collaboration at a local, national and international level, so we call on our stakeholders and partners to join us as we strive to meet these ambitions.

Within Ford, regular discussions involving our global sustainability team, various skill teams and the Sustainability, Innovation, and Policy Committee of the Board of Directors help to examine our performance through the lens of the SDGs. We remain committed to building on the UN's SDG framework to enhance our sustainability initiatives as we work to become the world's most trusted company.

The following pages include examples of how we are contributing to the SDGs and where further information on these eﬀorts can be found.

à

Find out more about the UN SDGs

AbbreviationsIR: HRR: TCFD:

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report Human Rights Report

TCFD Report (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures)

CDPC: CDP Climate Change Response

CDPW: GEI: MSS:

CDP Water Response

Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index Modern Slavery Statement

SASB: SASB Index (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board)

SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being

Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages

Why Is This a Priority?

How We're Contributing

More Information

Addressing three of our salient human rights issues - product safety and quality; occupational health, safety and well-being; and air quality - Ford cares about customer safety, and vehicle safety will always be one of our highest priorities. We are working towards zero-emissions from our vehicles and facilities to help improve air quality, and a future that is free from vehicle crashes and workplace injuries. We understand that for our own employees and community members to reach their full potential, we must support their physical, mental and emotional health and wellbeing and maintain the highest levels of safety throughout the supply chain.

Air Quality:

  • We are addressing air quality in our vehicles, our operations and our ﬁnancing. Through our research, vehicle development and operations, we are working to reduce emissions of non-CO2 pollutants, in accordance with increasingly stringent standards around the world. We acknowledge internal combustion engines emit pollutants that can aﬀect air quality. We are compliant with or surpass all global criteria for emission requirements.

    At the same time, we continue to develop our alternative fuels portfolio and have committed to working towards all sales of new cars and vans being zero-emission globally by 2040, and by no later than 2035 in leading markets.

  • The electriﬁcation of our iconic nameplates continues to progress as we bring electric vehicles to the mainstream market. The all-electric Mustang Mach-E was launched in North America and Europe in late 2020 and came to China in 2021. The all-electric F-150 Lightning and E-Transit cargo van will debut in 2022. These vehicles will help residential and commercial business customers achieve sustainability goals, and help cities and industrial areas improve air quality. By 2030 we expect all-electric vehicles to make up 50% of our global sales.

  • On the manufacturing side we have signiﬁcantly reduced emissions from Ford manufacturing facilities in China. From 2020 to November 2021, plants reduced VOC emissions intensity by 17% (3.7 g/m2), equivalent to an annual reduction of more than 200 metric tons of absolute VOC emissions through various management and engineering investment measures, contributing to cleaner air.

  • We linked ESG metrics to $15.5B Corporate and Supplemental Revolvers and launched our ﬁrst $2.5B green bond. Net proceeds from sustainable ﬁnancing will help fund our clean transportation and clean manufacturing activities.

  • To build environmental capacity, particularly regarding the reduction of air emissions, we collaborate with our suppliers through our Partnership for A Cleaner Environment (PACE) program. We have shared best practice projects, including air emissions reductions, with nearly 80 key suppliers through PACE.

Product Safety:

  • In 2021, we introduced a safety aspiration to work toward a future that is free from vehicle crashes. The safety and quality of our vehicles will always be a top priority. Our systems help ensure that our vehicles meet or exceed performance and quality standards. We play a leading role in vehicle safety and driver assist innovation and are working to develop new safety technologies.

  • In 2021, Ford doubled the number of TOP SAFETY PICK awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, bringing the total number of awards to 10.

  • For the 2021 model year, a total of 20 Ford and Lincoln nameplates were rated with 5-Star Overall Vehicle Scores in one or more markets across the U.S., Europe, and China New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) as of January 2022.

  • To achieve high levels of safety performance, we conduct engineering analyses, computer simulations and component, subsystem and full-vehicle crash tests at several sites in the United States and Europe, including crash-test facilities, the VIRTTEX (Virtual Test Track Experiment) and the Research and Innovation Center in Dearborn, Michigan.

  • Ford and Lincoln Co-Pilot360TM driver assist technologies use a combination of radar, sonar and cameras to sense and interpret the environment, helping customers around the world to drive safely and conﬁdently, alerting them to potential collisions, protecting pedestrians and cyclists and making routine tasks easier.

  • Driver-assist features are supplemental and do not replace the driver's attention, judgment, and need to control the vehicle. Ford BlueCruise is a hands-free highway driving feature. Only remove hands from the steering wheel when in a Hands-Free Blue Zone. Always watch the road and be prepared to resume control of the vehicle. It does not replace safe driving. See Owner's Manual for detail and limitations. Requires purchased 3-year connected service plan with regular map updates, FordPass App, and modem activation.

  • Our new BlueCruise technology* builds upon available Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Lane Centering and Speed Sign Recognition. It allows drivers in Hands-Free Blue Zones to operate their vehicle hands-free while being monitored by a driver-facing camera to make sure they are keeping their eyes on the road.

  • Ford has pledged to equip a minimum of 95% of all new lightweight vehicles we produce for the U.S. market with automatic emergency braking (AEB) by September 2022. Ford is meeting the commitment ahead of time at 96%. We have also committed to installing AEB on vehicles in the 8,501 to 10,000-pound range by 2025/26 and have already equipped 62 percent of those heavier vehicles with AEB.

  • We developed a Rear Occupant Alert System that gives an "in-vehicle" warning via our SYNC® system. The system is included in all four-door 2021 model year vehicles equipped with SYNC in the U.S.

  • Our SYNC in-car connectivity helps occupants to call for assistance aﬅer an accident, and can give ﬁrst responders potentially life-saving information, quickly and eﬃciently.

  • IR: Air Quality > page 92

  • IR: Vehicle/Product Safety and Quality > pages 69-73

  • IR: Employee Health, Safety, and Wellbeing > pages 62-64

  • HRR: Air Quality > page 30

  • HRR: Occupational Health, Safety, and Wellbeing > page 44

  • HRR: Product Safety and Quality > page 46

*Driver-assist features are supplemental and do not replace the driver's attention, judgment, and need to control the vehicle. Ford BlueCruise is a hands-free highway driving feature. Only remove hands from the steering wheel when in a Hands-Free Blue Zone. Always watch the road and be prepared to resume control of the vehicle. It does not replace safe driving. See Owner's Manual for detail and limitations. Requires purchased 3-year connected service plan with regular map updates, FordPass App, and modem activation.

SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being

Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages

Why Is This a Priority?

How We're Contributing

More InformationOccupational Health, Safety and Well-Being:

  • In 2021, we continued to focus on identifying potentially fatal events and high potential incidents involving our employees and contractors globally. From these incidents, global corrective actions are initiated and tracked to ensure that the identiﬁed causal factors are addressed. These corrective actions are tracked weekly to ensure timely completion.

  • We continue to provide programs and services that help employees achieve good health and wellbeing and make informed choices. We provide a broad array of resources and solutions to educate employees, build capability, and meet individual and organizational wellbeing needs and goals.

  • We are also leveraging feedback from our ERGs to gain input into improving the employee experience, product programs and marketing. In 2021, the Ford Empowering Diverse Abilities (FEDA) and Ford Pride ERGs partnered closely with Ford Land on the development of building standards for new and renovated spaces for those who need accommodations or have access requirements that may not be typical.

  • We continue to rely on our best-in-class COVID-19 playbook to guide our response to the ongoing pandemic and the protocols we developed remain in place.

  • Our ﬁve Ford Resource and Engagement Centers (FRECs) - two in Detroit and one each in South Africa, Romania and Thailand - serve their communities with a range of services, including basic needs such as distributing food and providing help with shelter. Our FRECs have also played a signiﬁcant role in COVID-19 relief eﬀorts.

  • We worked to help people in our communities around the world manage the pandemic. We opened a community vaccine center in Craiova, Romania, vaccinating 13,000 of the community's most vulnerable residents.

  • Our Supplier Code of Conduct mandates our suppliers to provide a healthy and safe working environment that meets or exceeds local and national safety, occupational health, and ﬁre safety legislation, and to provide regular risk assessments, training to workers, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at no cost to workers, and to implement an eﬀective ﬁre safety management system and emergency plan at every supplier worksite.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
