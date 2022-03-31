Ford Motor : UN SDG Index 2022

Addressing three of our salient human rights issues - product safety and quality; occupational health, safety and well-being; and air quality - Ford cares about customer safety, and vehicle safety will always be one of our highest priorities. We are working towards zero-emissions from our vehicles and facilities to help improve air quality, and a future that is free from vehicle crashes and workplace injuries. We understand that for our own employees and community members to reach their full potential, we must support their physical, mental and emotional health and wellbeing and maintain the highest levels of safety throughout the supply chain. Air Quality: • We are addressing air quality in our vehicles, our operations and our ﬁnancing. Through our research, vehicle development and operations, we are working to reduce emissions of non-CO2 pollutants, in accordance with increasingly stringent standards around the world. We acknowledge internal combustion engines emit pollutants that can aﬀect air quality. We are compliant with or surpass all global criteria for emission requirements. At the same time, we continue to develop our alternative fuels portfolio and have committed to working towards all sales of new cars and vans being zero-emission globally by 2040, and by no later than 2035 in leading markets.

• The electriﬁcation of our iconic nameplates continues to progress as we bring electric vehicles to the mainstream market. The all-electric Mustang Mach-E was launched in North America and Europe in late 2020 and came to China in 2021. The all-electric F-150 Lightning and E-Transit cargo van will debut in 2022. These vehicles will help residential and commercial business customers achieve sustainability goals, and help cities and industrial areas improve air quality. By 2030 we expect all-electric vehicles to make up 50% of our global sales.

• On the manufacturing side we have signiﬁcantly reduced emissions from Ford manufacturing facilities in China. From 2020 to November 2021, plants reduced VOC emissions intensity by 17% (3.7 g/m2), equivalent to an annual reduction of more than 200 metric tons of absolute VOC emissions through various management and engineering investment measures, contributing to cleaner air.

• We linked ESG metrics to $15.5B Corporate and Supplemental Revolvers and launched our ﬁrst $2.5B green bond. Net proceeds from sustainable ﬁnancing will help fund our clean transportation and clean manufacturing activities.

• To build environmental capacity, particularly regarding the reduction of air emissions, we collaborate with our suppliers through our Partnership for A Cleaner Environment (PACE) program. We have shared best practice projects, including air emissions reductions, with nearly 80 key suppliers through PACE. Product Safety: • In 2021, we introduced a safety aspiration to work toward a future that is free from vehicle crashes. The safety and quality of our vehicles will always be a top priority. Our systems help ensure that our vehicles meet or exceed performance and quality standards. We play a leading role in vehicle safety and driver assist innovation and are working to develop new safety technologies.

• In 2021, Ford doubled the number of TOP SAFETY PICK awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, bringing the total number of awards to 10.

• For the 2021 model year, a total of 20 Ford and Lincoln nameplates were rated with 5-Star Overall Vehicle Scores in one or more markets across the U.S., Europe, and China New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) as of January 2022.

• To achieve high levels of safety performance, we conduct engineering analyses, computer simulations and component, subsystem and full-vehicle crash tests at several sites in the United States and Europe, including crash-test facilities, the VIRTTEX (Virtual Test Track Experiment) and the Research and Innovation Center in Dearborn, Michigan.

• Ford and Lincoln Co-Pilot360TM driver assist technologies use a combination of radar, sonar and cameras to sense and interpret the environment, helping customers around the world to drive safely and conﬁdently, alerting them to potential collisions, protecting pedestrians and cyclists and making routine tasks easier.

• Driver-assist features are supplemental and do not replace the driver's attention, judgment, and need to control the vehicle. Ford BlueCruise is a hands-free highway driving feature. Only remove hands from the steering wheel when in a Hands-Free Blue Zone. Always watch the road and be prepared to resume control of the vehicle. It does not replace safe driving. See Owner's Manual for detail and limitations. Requires purchased 3-year connected service plan with regular map updates, FordPass App, and modem activation.

• Our new BlueCruise technology* builds upon available Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Lane Centering and Speed Sign Recognition. It allows drivers in Hands-Free Blue Zones to operate their vehicle hands-free while being monitored by a driver-facing camera to make sure they are keeping their eyes on the road.

• Ford has pledged to equip a minimum of 95% of all new lightweight vehicles we produce for the U.S. market with automatic emergency braking (AEB) by September 2022. Ford is meeting the commitment ahead of time at 96%. We have also committed to installing AEB on vehicles in the 8,501 to 10,000-pound range by 2025/26 and have already equipped 62 percent of those heavier vehicles with AEB.

• We developed a Rear Occupant Alert System that gives an "in-vehicle" warning via our SYNC® system. The system is included in all four-door 2021 model year vehicles equipped with SYNC in the U.S.

• Our SYNC in-car connectivity helps occupants to call for assistance aﬅer an accident, and can give ﬁrst responders potentially life-saving information, quickly and eﬃciently.

