Ford Motor : UN SDGs Report

In 2015, the Member States of the United Nations adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. At the core of this agenda are 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - the 169 targets that support them - which are intended to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity for all.



OUR PRIORITIES

Since 2016, Ford Motor Company has been a signatory to the UN SDGs and we remain committed to contributing to progress toward them. We have identified 10 SDGs where we can make the greatest impact. Achieving them by 2030 will require multi- stakeholder collaboration at a local, national and international level, so we call on our stakeholders and partners to join us as we strive to meet these ambitions. Within Ford, regular discussions involving our global sustainability team, various skill teams and the Sustainability, Innovation, and Policy Committee of the Board of Directors help to examine our performance through the lens of the SDGs. We remain committed to building on the UN's SDG framework to enhance our sustainability initiatives as we work to become the world's most trusted company. The following pages include examples of how we are contributing to the SDGs and where further information on these efforts can be found.