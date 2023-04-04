Advanced search
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:26:15 2023-04-04 pm EDT
12.72 USD   +0.28%
Ford Motor : UN SDGs Report

04/04/2023 | 04:18pm EDT
UN

Sustainable

Development

Goals

(UN SDGs)

Index

2023

It takes big dreams and bold action to be a leader

02 in sustainability. Our sustainability efforts drive our business today, and our aspirations chart a path forward on the road to better.

CLIMATE CHANGE

Achieve carbon neutrality no later than 2050

WASTE

Reach true zero waste to landfill across our operations

Eliminate single-use plastics from our operations by 2030

AIR

Attain zero emissions from our vehicles and facilities

SHAREHOLDER.FORD.COM

ENERGY

Use 100 percent carbon-free electricity

in all manufacturing by 2035

WATER

I 

Make zero water withdrawals for

manufacturing processes

SUSTAINABILITY.FORD.COM 

FORD UN SDG INDEX 2023

Use freshwater only for human

consumption

Our

Sustainability

Aspirations

MATERIALS

Utilize only recycled or renewable content in vehicle plastics

SAFETY

Work toward a future that is free from vehicle crashes and workplace injuries

HUMAN RIGHTS

Source only raw materials that are responsibly produced

DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION

Create a truly diverse culture where everyone feels like they belong

ACCESS

Drive human progress by providing mobility and accessibility for all

03

Contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs)

In 2015, the Member States of the United Nations adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. At the core of this agenda are 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - the 169 targets that support them - which are intended to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity for all.

OUR PRIORITIES

Since 2016, Ford Motor Company has been a signatory to the UN SDGs and we remain committed to contributing to progress toward them. We have identified 10 SDGs where we can make the greatest impact. Achieving them by 2030 will require multi- stakeholder collaboration at a local, national and international level, so we call on our stakeholders and partners to join us as we strive to meet these ambitions. Within Ford, regular discussions involving our global sustainability team, various skill teams and the Sustainability, Innovation, and Policy Committee of the Board of Directors help to examine our performance through the lens of the SDGs. We remain committed to building on the UN's SDG framework to enhance our sustainability initiatives as we work to become the world's most trusted company. The following pages include examples of how we are contributing to the SDGs and where further information on these efforts can be found.

FORD UN SDG INDEX 2023

SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being

Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages

Why is this a priority for Ford?

Ford's material topics

Most relevant SDG targets

Examples of Ford's impact

We aspire to attain zero-emissions from our vehicles and facilities

Employee health, safety and wellbeing

3.6: By 2020, halve the number of global deaths and injuries from road

IR:

Accelerating Progress (Air, water, safety) > pages 15-17

to help improve air quality, and work towards a future that is free

Product safety and quality

traffic accidents

IR:

Air Quality > page 54

from vehicle crashes and workplace injuries. Addressing three of

Air quality

3.9: By 2030, substantially reduce the number of deaths and illnesses

IR:

Water Use and Stewardship > pages 55-56

our salient human rights issues - product safety and quality;

Environmental management

from hazardous chemicals and air, water and soil pollution and

IR:

occupational health, safety and well-being; and air quality - Ford

Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing > pages 70-72

contamination

cares about customer safety, and vehicle safety will always be

IR:

Product Safety and Quality > pages 80-83

one of our highest priorities. We understand that for our own

HRPR: Product Safety and Quality > page 23

employees and community members to reach their full potential,

we must support their physical, mental and emotional health and

HRPR: Occupational Health, Safety, and Wellbeing > pages 22-23

wellbeing and maintain the highest levels of safety throughout

HRPR: Air Quality > page 17

the supply chain.

HRPR: Access to Water and Sanitation > page 17

CCR:

Our Strategic Response > pages 18-31

SDG 4: Quality Education

Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all

Why is this a priority for Ford?

Ford's material topics

Most relevant SDG targets

Examples of Ford's impact

Through continual, agile learning, we can support our employees,

Socioeconomic contribution and community

4.3: By 2030, ensure equal access for all women and men to affordable

IR:

Accelerating Progress (Human rights) > page 17

suppliers, dealers and communities to keep pace with a rapidly

engagement

and quality technical, vocational and tertiary education, including

IR:

Case study - Reimagining how EVs are built > pages 26-27

evolving world. Education and training opportunities give people

Human capital management and diversity,

university

IR:

Human Capital and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

the best chance of fulfilling their potential, support capacity

equity and inclusion

4.4: By 2030, substantially increase the number of youth and adults

(Attracting and keeping talent) > pages 62-63

building in our supply chain and prepare the next generation

who have relevant skills, including technical and vocational skills,

IR:

Human Capital and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

of designers, engineers and technicians for the challenges and

for employment, decent jobs and entrepreneurship

changes in technology that lie ahead.

4.7: By 2030, ensure that all learners acquire the knowledge and skills

(Diversity, equity and inclusion) > pages 66-67

IR:

Socioeconomic Contribution and Community Engagement

needed to promote sustainable development, including, among others,

through education for sustainable development and sustainable

(Investing in future generations) > pages 86-87

lifestyles, human rights, gender equality, promotion of a culture of

HRPR: Just Transition > page 12

peace and non-violence, global citizenship and appreciation of cultural

diversity and of culture's contribution to sustainable development

4.b: By 2020, substantially expand globally the number of scholarships available to developing countries, in particular least developed countries, small island developing States and African countries,

for enrolment in higher education, including vocational training and information and communications technology, technical, engineering and scientific programmes, in developed countries and other developing countries

FORD UN SDG INDEX 2023

SDG 5: Gender Equality

Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls

Why is this a priority for Ford?

Ford's material topics

Most relevant SDG targets

Examples of Ford's impact

We aspire to create a truly diverse culture where everyone feels

Human capital management and diversity,

5.1: End all forms of discrimination against all women and girls

IR:

Accelerating Progress (Human rights, DEI) > page 17

like they belong, and so are focused on creating a culture where

equity and inclusion

everywhere

IR:

Accelerating Progress (Human rights, DEI) > page 19

women can thrive. This includes ensuring women are equally

5.5: Ensure women's full and effective participation and equal

IR:

Human Capital and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (Global DEI efforts, Supplier

represented at all levels of our business and supporting initiatives

opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision-making in political,

Diversity and Inclusion) > pages 67-69

that empower women and girls. The strongest businesses

economic and public life

HRPR: Harassment and Discrimination > page 21

promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

5.b: Enhance the use of enabling technology, in particular information

HRPR: Empowering Women > page 18

and communications technology, to promote the empowerment of

women

HRPR: Fair and Equal Wages > page 20

SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation

Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all

Why is this a priority for Ford?

Ford's material topics

Most relevant SDG targets

Examples of Ford's impact

Water is critical to our manufacturing operations, so we aspire to

Environmental management

6.3: By 2030, improve water quality by reducing pollution,

IR:

Accelerating Progress (Water) > page 16

make zero water withdrawals for our manufacturing processes

eliminating dumping and minimizing release of hazardous chemicals

IR:

Water Use and Stewardship > pages 55-56

and use freshwater only for human consumption. Access to

and materials, halving the proportion of untreated wastewater and

HRPR: Access to Water and Sanitation > page 17

safe drinking water and adequate sanitation is seen as a salient

substantially increasing recycling and safe reuse globally

human rights issue. We work with our supply chain, especially

6.4: By 2030, substantially increase water-use efficiency across all

in water-stressed locations, to reduce water consumption.

sectors and ensure sustainable withdrawals and supply of freshwater

to address water scarcity and substantially reduce the number of people suffering from water scarcity

6.5: By 2030, implement integrated water resources management at all levels, including through transboundary cooperation as appropriate

6.6: By 2020, protect and restore water-related ecosystems, including mountains, forests, wetlands, rivers, aquifers and lakes

6.b: Support and strengthen the participation of local communities in improving water and sanitation management

FORD UN SDG INDEX 2023

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 20:17:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
