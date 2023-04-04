Ford Motor : UN SDGs Report
UN
Sustainable
Development
Goals
(UN SDGs)
Index
2023
It takes big dreams and bold action to be a leader
02 in sustainability. Our sustainability efforts drive our business today, and our aspirations chart a path forward on the road to better.
CLIMATE CHANGE
Achieve carbon neutrality no later than 2050
WASTE
Reach true zero waste to landfill across our operations
Eliminate single-use plastics from our operations by 2030
AIR
Attain zero emissions from our vehicles and facilities
WATER
I
Make zero water withdrawals for
manufacturing processes
SUSTAINABILITY.FORD.COM
FORD UN SDG INDEX 2023
Use freshwater only for human
consumption
Our
Sustainability
Aspirations
MATERIALS
Utilize only recycled or renewable content in vehicle plastics
SAFETY
Work toward a future that is free from vehicle crashes and workplace injuries
HUMAN RIGHTS
Source only raw materials that are responsibly produced
DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION
Create a truly diverse culture where everyone feels like they belong
ACCESS
Drive human progress by providing mobility and accessibility for all
Contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs)
In 2015, the Member States of the United Nations adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. At the core of this agenda are 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - the 169 targets that support them - which are intended to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity for all.
OUR PRIORITIES
Since 2016, Ford Motor Company has been a signatory to the UN SDGs and we remain committed to contributing to progress toward them. We have identified 10 SDGs where we can make the greatest impact. Achieving them by 2030 will require multi- stakeholder collaboration at a local, national and international level, so we call on our stakeholders and partners to join us as we strive to meet these ambitions. Within Ford, regular discussions involving our global sustainability team, various skill teams and the Sustainability, Innovation, and Policy Committee of the Board of Directors help to examine our performance through the lens of the SDGs. We remain committed to building on the UN's SDG framework to enhance our sustainability initiatives as we work to become the world's most trusted company. The following pages include examples of how we are contributing to the SDGs and where further information on these efforts can be found.
SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being
Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages
Why is this a priority for Ford?
Ford's material topics
Most relevant SDG targets
Examples of Ford's impact
We aspire to attain zero-emissions from our vehicles and facilities
• Employee health, safety and wellbeing
3.6: By 2020, halve the number of global deaths and injuries from road
IR:
Accelerating Progress (Air, water, safety) > pages 15-17
to help improve air quality, and work towards a future that is free
• Product safety and quality
traffic accidents
IR:
Air Quality > page 54
from vehicle crashes and workplace injuries. Addressing three of
• Air quality
3.9: By 2030, substantially reduce the number of deaths and illnesses
IR:
Water Use and Stewardship > pages 55-56
our salient human rights issues - product safety and quality;
• Environmental management
from hazardous chemicals and air, water and soil pollution and
IR:
occupational health, safety and well-being; and air quality - Ford
Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing > pages 70-72
contamination
cares about customer safety, and vehicle safety will always be
IR:
Product Safety and Quality > pages 80-83
one of our highest priorities. We understand that for our own
HRPR: Product Safety and Quality > page 23
employees and community members to reach their full potential,
we must support their physical, mental and emotional health and
HRPR: Occupational Health, Safety, and Wellbeing > pages 22-23
wellbeing and maintain the highest levels of safety throughout
HRPR: Air Quality > page 17
the supply chain.
HRPR: Access to Water and Sanitation > page 17
CCR:
Our Strategic Response > pages 18-31
SDG 4: Quality Education
Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all
Why is this a priority for Ford?
Ford's material topics
Most relevant SDG targets
Examples of Ford's impact
Through continual, agile learning, we can support our employees,
• Socioeconomic contribution and community
4.3: By 2030, ensure equal access for all women and men to affordable
IR:
Accelerating Progress (Human rights) > page 17
suppliers, dealers and communities to keep pace with a rapidly
engagement
and quality technical, vocational and tertiary education, including
IR:
Case study - Reimagining how EVs are built > pages 26-27
evolving world. Education and training opportunities give people
• Human capital management and diversity,
university
IR:
Human Capital and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
the best chance of fulfilling their potential, support capacity
equity and inclusion
4.4: By 2030, substantially increase the number of youth and adults
(Attracting and keeping talent) > pages 62-63
building in our supply chain and prepare the next generation
who have relevant skills, including technical and vocational skills,
IR:
Human Capital and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
of designers, engineers and technicians for the challenges and
for employment, decent jobs and entrepreneurship
changes in technology that lie ahead.
4.7: By 2030, ensure that all learners acquire the knowledge and skills
(Diversity, equity and inclusion) > pages 66-67
IR:
Socioeconomic Contribution and Community Engagement
needed to promote sustainable development, including, among others,
through education for sustainable development and sustainable
(Investing in future generations) > pages 86-87
lifestyles, human rights, gender equality, promotion of a culture of
HRPR: Just Transition > page 12
peace and non-violence, global citizenship and appreciation of cultural
diversity and of culture's contribution to sustainable development
4.b: By 2020, substantially expand globally the number of scholarships available to developing countries, in particular least developed countries, small island developing States and African countries,
for enrolment in higher education, including vocational training and information and communications technology, technical, engineering and scientific programmes, in developed countries and other developing countries
FORD UN SDG INDEX 2023
SDG 5: Gender Equality
Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls
Why is this a priority for Ford?
Ford's material topics
Most relevant SDG targets
Examples of Ford's impact
We aspire to create a truly diverse culture where everyone feels
• Human capital management and diversity,
5.1: End all forms of discrimination against all women and girls
IR:
Accelerating Progress (Human rights, DEI) > page 17
like they belong, and so are focused on creating a culture where
equity and inclusion
everywhere
IR:
Accelerating Progress (Human rights, DEI) > page 19
women can thrive. This includes ensuring women are equally
5.5: Ensure women's full and effective participation and equal
IR:
Human Capital and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (Global DEI efforts, Supplier
represented at all levels of our business and supporting initiatives
opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision-making in political,
Diversity and Inclusion) > pages 67-69
that empower women and girls. The strongest businesses
economic and public life
HRPR: Harassment and Discrimination > page 21
promote diversity, equity and inclusion.
5.b: Enhance the use of enabling technology, in particular information
HRPR: Empowering Women > page 18
and communications technology, to promote the empowerment of
women
HRPR: Fair and Equal Wages > page 20
SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation
Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all
Why is this a priority for Ford?
Ford's material topics
Most relevant SDG targets
Examples of Ford's impact
Water is critical to our manufacturing operations, so we aspire to
• Environmental management
6.3: By 2030, improve water quality by reducing pollution,
IR:
Accelerating Progress (Water) > page 16
make zero water withdrawals for our manufacturing processes
eliminating dumping and minimizing release of hazardous chemicals
IR:
Water Use and Stewardship > pages 55-56
and use freshwater only for human consumption. Access to
and materials, halving the proportion of untreated wastewater and
HRPR: Access to Water and Sanitation > page 17
safe drinking water and adequate sanitation is seen as a salient
substantially increasing recycling and safe reuse globally
human rights issue. We work with our supply chain, especially
6.4: By 2030, substantially increase water-use efficiency across all
in water-stressed locations, to reduce water consumption.
sectors and ensure sustainable withdrawals and supply of freshwater
to address water scarcity and substantially reduce the number of people suffering from water scarcity
6.5: By 2030, implement integrated water resources management at all levels, including through transboundary cooperation as appropriate
6.6: By 2020, protect and restore water-related ecosystems, including mountains, forests, wetlands, rivers, aquifers and lakes
6.b: Support and strengthen the participation of local communities in improving water and sanitation management
FORD UN SDG INDEX 2023
Disclaimer
Ford Motor Company published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 20:17:21 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Analyst Recommendations on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Sales 2023
156 B
-
-
Net income 2023
6 604 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
13 198 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
7,83x
Yield 2023
4,28%
Capitalization
50 719 M
50 719 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
0,24x
EV / Sales 2024
0,22x
Nbr of Employees
173 000
Free-Float
97,2%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
12,68 $
Average target price
13,75 $
Spread / Average Target
8,44%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.