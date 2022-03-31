Ford Motor : UNGC Index 2022

UN Global Compact (UNGC) Index

UNGC Index

This Sustainability Report serves as Ford's annual United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) "Communication on Progress," as it includes discussion of Ford's implementation of the

Ten Principles of the UNGC and support for the broader UN Sustainable Development Goals Index.

Please see the index below for information on where each UNGC principle is covered in this report.

UNGC Principle

Human Rights

1. Businesses should support and respect the protection of internationally proclaimed human rights.

Report location and page number

Human Rights Report 2022 > About this report, page 2

Human Rights Report 2022 > Our Commitment to Human Rights, page 8

Human Rights Report 2022 > Governance and Accountability, page 9

Human Rights Report 2022 > Strategy and policies, page 10

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Letter from Bill Ford and Jim Farley, page 5

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Human Rights and Supply Chain Management, pages 65-68

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Sustainability Governance, pages 105- 107

Best Practice Examples:

Human Rights Report 2022 > Our Commitment to Human Rights, page 8 Human Rights Report 2022 > Strategy and policies, page 10

We Are Committed to Protecting Human Rights and the Environment Policy Ford Code of Conduct

Supplier Code of Conduct Responsible Materials Sourcing Policy Performance and Reports:

Human Rights Report 2022 TCFD Report 2022

Global Modern Slavery and Human Traﬃcking Transparency Statement Conﬂict Minerals Disclosure and Reporting

UN Sustainable Development Goals Index GRI Index 2022

UNGC Principle

2. Businesses should make sure that they are not complicit in human rights abuses.

Report location and page number

Human Rights Report 2022 > Ford's Human Rights Journey, page 4

Human Rights Report 2022 > Our Approach to Human Rights, pages 9-11

Human Rights Report 2022 > Salient Issues Overview, pages 26-27

Human Rights Report 2022 > Individual Salient Issues, pages 28-47

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Accelerating progress, page 34

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Human Rights and Supply Chain Management, pages 65-68

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Responsible Marketing, pages 78

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Accountable and Inclusive Governance, pages 104-107

Best Practice Examples:

Human Rights Report 2022 > Our Approach to Human Rights, pages 9-11

Human Rights Report 2022 > Social Impact Model, page 12

Human Rights Report 2022 > Case Study: Auditing our Supply Chain, page 17

Human Rights Report 2022 > Case Study: EV Battery Raw Material Mapping and Auditing, page 19

Human Rights Report 2022 > Multi-Stakeholder Action on Human Rights and Responsible Sourcing, page 21

Human Rights Report 2022 > Human Rights Saliency Assessment, pages 24-25

See case studies in Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Human Rights and Supply Chain Management, pages 65-68

See case studies in Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Customer Experience, Marketing and Satisfaction, pages 74-78

See case studies in Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Socioeconomic Contribution and Community Engagement, pages 79-80 Ford Code of Conduct

We Are Committed to Protecting Human Rights and the Environment Policy Supplier Code of Conduct

Responsible Materials Sourcing Policy Performance and Reports:

Human Rights Report 2022 Performance Data 2022

Global Modern Slavery and Human Traﬃcking Transparency Statement GRI Index 2022

UN Sustainable Development Goals Index Conﬂict Minerals Disclosure and Reporting

UNGC Principle

Labor Standards

3. Businesses should uphold the freedom of association and the eﬀective recognition of the right to collective bargaining.

4. Businesses should uphold the elimination of all forms of forced and compulsory labor.

Report location and page number

Human Rights Report 2022 > Our Commitment to Human Rights, page 8

Human Rights Report 2022 > Grievance Mechanisms and Remedy, page 13

Human Rights Report 2022 > Harassment and Discrimination, page 40

Human Rights Report 2022 > Occupational Health, Safety and Wellbeing, pages 44-45

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing, pages 62-64

Best Practice Examples:

Human Rights Report 2022 > Strategy and Policies, page 10

We Are Committed to Protecting Human Rights and the Environment Policy Ford Code of Conduct

Supplier Code of Conduct Performance and Reports: Human Rights Report 2022 Performance Data 2022

GRI Index 2022 > GRI 2-30, page 5

Global Modern Slavery and Human Traﬃcking Transparency Statement

Human Rights Report 2022 > Our Commitment to Human Rights, page 8

Human Rights Report 2022 > Our Approach to Human Rights, pages 9-11

Human Rights Report 2022 > Human Rights Saliency Assessment & Salient Issues Overview, pages 24-25

Human Rights Report 2022 > Forced Labor & Ethical Recruitment, page 39

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 > Human Rights and Supply Chain Management, pages 65-68 We Are Committed to Protecting Human Rights and the Environment Policy

Supplier Code of Conduct

Responsible Materials Sourcing Policy Best Practice Examples:

Human Rights Report 2022 > Human Rights Saliency Assessment & Salient Issues Overview, pages 24-25

Human Rights Report 2022 > Forced Labor & Ethical Recruitment, page 39

Human Rights Report 2022 > Due Diligence, page 13

Human Rights Report 2022 > Human Rights in our Supply Chain, page 15

Human Rights Report 2022 > Responsibly Sourced Raw Materials, page 18-21

Human Rights Report 2022 > Multi-Stakeholder Action on Human Rights and Responsible Sourcing, page 21

Human Rights Report 2022 > Training to Build Ford Purchasing Capacity, page 22

Human Rights Report 2022 > Training to Build Supplier Capacity, page 22

Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report 2022 >Human Rights and Supply Chain Management, pages 65-68

Performance and Reports:

Human Rights Report 2022

Global Modern Slavery and Human Traﬃcking Transparency Statement Conﬂict Minerals Disclosure and Reporting

GRI Index 2022 > GRI 409, page 15

UN Sustainable Development Goals Index Performance Data 2022