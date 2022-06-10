Log in
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:26 2022-06-10 pm EDT
12.75 USD   -3.99%
FORD MOTOR : Deutsche Bank Fixed Income Conference - London
PU
FORD MOTOR : UniCredit Automotive Fixed Income Conference - London
PU
Wolfe Research Adjusts Ford Motor Company Price Target to $17 From $19, Maintains Peer Perform Rating
MT
Ford Motor : UniCredit Automotive Fixed Income Conference - London

06/10/2022
2022 Ford F-150

Lightning

FORD FIXED INCOME INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Karen Rocoff

313-621-0965krocoff@ford.com

Christopher Conti 313-418-1673cconti5@ford.com

INFORMATION ON FORD:

www.shareholder.ford.com

  • 10-KAnnual Reports
  • 10-QQuarterly Reports
  • 8-KCurrent Reports

INFORMATION ON FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY:

www.fordcredit.com/investor-center

  • 10-KAnnual Reports
  • 10-QQuarterly Reports
  • 8-KCurrent Reports

2

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts, and assumptions by our management and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated. For a

discussion of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, please see the "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" at the end of this presentation

and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation includes financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures are intended to be considered supplemental information to their comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures in the Appendix to this presentation.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Calculated results may not sum due to rounding. N / M denotes "Not Meaningful." All variances are year-over-year unless otherwise noted. Visit ford.com for vehicle information.

REPORTING CHANGES

The Ford Credit section of this presentation no longer includes non-GAAP measures of financial performance and all references to managed receivables and managed leverage have been removed.

4

Disruptive Technology Allows Us to Leverage Foundational Strengths to Build New Capabilities - Enriching Customer Experiences and Deepening Loyalty

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

FOUNDATIONAL

ENHANCED

EXPANDED TAM

STRENGTHS

CAPABILITIES

& VALUE CREATION

Ford Blue

Iconic

Integrated Hardware

Nameplates

and Software

+

=

Ford Model e

Leading Market Positions

Connectivity

Ford Pro

Ford Credit

Data Analytics

Ford Next

Drives Strong Margins

Enables Deep

Unlocks New

and Cash Flow

Customer Insight

Growth Opportunities

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Ford Motor Company published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 17:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 144 B - -
Net income 2022 4 380 M - -
Net cash 2022 14 562 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 3,01%
Capitalization 53 382 M 53 382 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 183 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 13,28 $
Average target price 18,33 $
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, CEO, Director & President-Model E
John T. Lawler CFO-Ford Asia Pacific & Africa
William Clay Ford VP & Head-Commercial Truck Vehicle Center
Douglas Field Chief Advanced Technology Officer
Michael R. Amend Chief Digital & Information Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-36.06%54 387
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.34%228 770
VOLKSWAGEN AG-11.43%102 525
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-0.95%78 058
BMW AG-6.59%58 883
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-35.72%54 961