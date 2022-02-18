Ford Motor considering ways to run EV business separately - Bloomberg News

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is considering ways
to separate its electric-vehicle operation from its legacy
on Friday, citing people familiar with the effort.
Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley has considered spinning
off Ford's electric operations or its internal combustion engine
business, the report said.
Ford, however, denied plans to spin off either of the
businesses.
"We’re focused on carrying out our Ford+ plan to transform
the company and thrive in this new era of electric and connected
vehicles," the company said in an emailed statement.
Under the strategy dubbed "Ford+," the No. 2 U.S. automaker
had last year outlined plans to spend over $30 billion on EVs by
2030.
Ford said last month it would have the annual capacity to
build 600,000 electric vehicles globally within 24 months.
