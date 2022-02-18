Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ford Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford Motor considering ways to run EV business separately - Bloomberg News

02/18/2022 | 11:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ford Motors pre-production all-electric F-150 Lightning truck prototype

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is considering ways to separate its electric-vehicle operation from its legacy business, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-02-18/ford-f-ceo-is-considering-ways-to-run-its-ev-business-separately?sref=vEQJzSks on Friday, citing people familiar with the effort.

Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley has considered spinning off Ford's electric operations or its internal combustion engine business, the report said.

Ford, however, denied plans to spin off either of the businesses.

"We’re focused on carrying out our Ford+ plan to transform the company and thrive in this new era of electric and connected vehicles," the company said in an emailed statement.

Under the strategy dubbed "Ford+," the No. 2 U.S. automaker had last year outlined plans to spend over $30 billion on EVs by 2030.

Ford said last month it would have the annual capacity to build 600,000 electric vehicles globally within 24 months.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
All news about FORD MOTOR COMPANY
11:33aFord Motor considering ways to run EV business separately - Bloomberg News
RE
11:07aFord Chief Executive Jim Farley Reportedly Mulling Separation of Electric Vehicle Opera..
MT
10:23aFORD CEO CONSIDERING WAYS TO SPIN-OF : Bloomberg
MT
10:01aFord Statement on Redwood Materials Pathway Program for End-of-Life Battery Electric Ve..
AQ
06:47aNorsk Hydro ASA - Complex aluminium components from Hydro for all-electric Ford F-150 L..
AQ
02/17Keselowski leads Jack Roush back to Daytona's victory lane
AQ
02/17Ford, battery maker face job requirement for Tennessee plant
AQ
02/17Consumer Reports chooses Mustang Mach-E as top EV pick
AQ
02/17Volvo Cars Partners With Ford, Redwood Materials For EV Batteries Recycling In Californ..
MT
02/17Ford, Volvo join Redwood in EV battery recycling push in California
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 146 B - -
Net income 2022 7 467 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 741 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,20x
Yield 2022 2,28%
Capitalization 70 235 M 70 235 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 183 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 17,54 $
Average target price 21,68 $
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Lawler CFO-Ford Asia Pacific & Africa
William Clay Ford VP & Head-Commercial Truck Vehicle Center
Douglas Field Chief Advanced Technology Officer
Michael R. Amend Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-15.55%70 235
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.61%259 391
VOLKSWAGEN AG3.67%126 977
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG12.53%92 489
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG8.45%70 965
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-16.73%70 937