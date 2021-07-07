Log in
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
Ford Motor : Announces Details For Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call

07/07/2021 | 03:14am EDT
DEARBORN, Mich., July 6, 2021 - Ford Motor Company and Ford Motor Credit Company will release their second-quarter 2021 financial results at 4:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 28.

At 5 p.m. ET the same day, Jim Farley, president and chief executive officer; John Lawler, chief financial officer; and other members of the Ford senior management team will host a conference call to discuss the results. Representatives of the investment community will be able to ask questions on the call.

The presentation and supporting material will be available at www.shareholder.ford.com.

Ford Earnings Call - Wednesday, July 28, at 5 p.m. ET

Toll-Free: 1.877.870.8664

International: 1.970.297.2423

Password: Ford Earnings

Webcast: www.shareholder.ford.com

Replay - Available after 8 p.m. ET July 28 through August 4

Toll-Free: 1.855.859.2056

International: 1.404.537.3406

Conference ID: 7590793

Webcast: www.shareholder.ford.com
About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 186,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2021 07:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 130 B - -
Net income 2021 5 361 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 395 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,90x
Yield 2021 0,32%
Capitalization 57 879 M 57 879 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 98,0%
