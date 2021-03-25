Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford Motor : Continues to Go All-In on Electrification with New Hybrid Engine and Increased Battery Pack Assembly in Spain; Continuing to Evolve Passenger Vehicle Range

03/25/2021 | 08:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS

www.youtube.com/fordofeuropewww.twitter.com/FordEu

www.youtube.com/fordofeurope

Ford Continues to Go All-In on Electrification with New Hybrid Engine and Increased Battery Pack Assembly in Valencia, Spain; Continuing to Evolve Passenger Vehicle Range

  • 2.5-litre Duratec hybrid engine to be built from late 2022 alongside the current 2.0-litre and 2.3-litre engines manufactured at Valencia Engine Plant in Spain

  • Ford to increase battery pack assembly capacity at Valencia Vehicle Assembly Operations

  • Ford evolving its passenger vehicle range, strengthening its presence with vehicles like Kuga, Puma and Explorer PHEV and introducing new nameplates; Kuga PHEV sales now exceed 50% of total Kuga sales

  • Ford Mondeo production phased out in early 2022; Galaxy and Ford S-MAX continue in production, with full hybrid versions recently launched

  • Ford says by mid-2026, 100% of its passenger vehicle range in Europe will be zero-emissions capable, all-electric or plug-in hybrid; moving to all-electric by 2030

VALENCIA, Spain, Mar. 25, 2021 - Ford today announced it is continuing to invest in an electrified future for its Valencia, Spain, operations with the new 2.5-litre Duratec hybrid engine that will be built at its engine plant from late 2022 and increased battery pack assembly capacity.

"Today is another step on Ford's electrification journey, providing a bridge to an all-electric passenger vehicle future, and demonstrating our continuing commitment to our manufacturing operations in Valencia where we have invested around $3 billion since 2011," said Kieran Cahill, vice president, Manufacturing, Ford of Europe.

From late 2022, Valencia Engine Plant will build the 2.5-litre Duratec hybrid engine for Europe which powers the Kuga PHEV as well as the Kuga, Galaxy and S-MAX Full Hybrid models. The 2.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine is the first of its kind to be built by Ford in Europe and reinforces the importance of PHEV and full hybrid vehicles in Ford's current and future vehicle line-up in Europe.

The 2.5-litre Duratec hybrid engine - which is built currently at Ford's Chihuahua Engine Plant in Mexico - will be manufactured in Valencia alongside the 2.0-litre and 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engines for which demand remains strong.

Ford also confirmed an additional €5.2 million to support increased battery pack assembly capacity at Valencia following an initial 24 million investment announced in January 2020, with the facility starting operation in September last year. The extra capacity is required to support increased demand for current and future electrified vehicle production.

For news releases, related materials, photos and video, visit www.fordmedia.eu or www.media.ford.com.

Follow www.twitter.com/FordEu or www.youtube.com/fordofeurope

Passenger vehicle portfolio evolves as Ford moves to an all-electric future

Earlier this year, Ford announced it is investing at least $22 billion globally in electrification, nearly twice the company's previous electric vehicle investment plans, and that it investing $1 billion to

create the Ford Cologne Electrification Center in Germany for the manufacture of electric vehicles, the company's first such facility in Europe. Ford's first European-built, volume all-electric passenger vehicle will be built at the facility in 2023, with the potential for a second all-electric vehicle under consideration.

By mid-2026, 100 percent of Ford's passenger vehicle range in Europe will be zero-emissions capable, all-electric or plug-in hybrid, moving to all-electric by 2030.

As Ford moves to an all-electric passenger vehicle future, European consumer preferences continue to change. In 2020, 39 percent of Ford's passenger vehicle sales were SUVs and crossovers - up eight percentage points from 2019. Moreover, customers are showing more confidence in electrification technologies, with more than 50 percent of Kuga owners purchasing a Kuga PHEV.

As a result of this growing change in customer preference, Ford will phase out the Mondeo, its large car, at the end of March next year. Ford's other large crossover and multi-purpose vehicles - the seven-seat Ford Galaxy and Ford S-MAX - will continue in production, with full hybrid versions of both recently launched.

Launched in 1993, the Mondeo was the first Ford vehicle to be hailed as a "global" car, intended

to consolidate a number of Ford models around the world. Since its launch in Europe where it replaced the Ford Sierra, Mondeo sales have reached around five million to date.

Ford is fully committed to evolving its passenger vehicle portfolio in Europe, strengthening its position with vehicles like the Kuga, Puma and Explorer PHEV. The company is introducing new nameplates into Europe, with the outstanding all-electric Mustang Mach-E just being launched - and including the Mustang Mach-E GT coming later this year - and its first all-electric volume passenger vehicle coming to market in 2023.

# # #

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford trucks, utility vehicles, and cars - increasingly including electrified versions - and Lincoln luxury vehicles; provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company; and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected vehicle services. Ford employs approximately 186,000 people worldwide.

For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

Ford of Europe is responsible for producing, selling and servicing Ford brand vehicles in 50 individual markets and employs approximately 43,000 employees at its wholly owned facilities and consolidated joint ventures and approximately 58,000 people when unconsolidated businesses are included. In addition to Ford Motor Credit Company, Ford Europe operations include Ford Customer Service Division and 14 manufacturing facilities (10 wholly owned facilities and four unconsolidated joint venture facilities). The first Ford cars were shipped to Europe in 1903 - the same year Ford Motor Company was founded. European production started in 1911.

2

Contacts:

Equity Investment

Media

Media

Media

Community

Lynn Antipas Tyson

John Gardiner

Rella Bernardes

Cristina Del Rey

914.485.1150

+49 1520 934 1079

+49 171 975 1593

+34 917 145 107

ltyson4@ford.com

jgardin2@ford.com

rgiurici@ford.com

cdelrey@ford.com

3

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 12:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FORD MOTOR COMPANY
08:13aFORD MOTOR  : Continues to Go All-In on Electrification with New Hybrid Engine a..
PU
03/24GM further cuts production in North America due to global chip shortage
RE
03/24Auto Dealerships Face Inventory Squeeze as Chip Shortage Disrupts Production
DJ
03/23HONDA MOTOR  : to extend production suspension at some North American plants
RE
03/23INSIDER TRENDS : Ford Motor Insider Exercises Option/Derivative Security to Acqu..
MT
03/23INSIDER TRENDS : Ford Motor Insider Converts Option/Derivative Security Sells Po..
MT
03/23Tesla's in-car cameras raise privacy concerns - Consumer Reports
RE
03/22STREET COLOR : Ford Cuts Production at Kentucky Truck and Shuts Ohio Factory Due..
MT
03/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A tricky period for investors
03/22EXCLUSIVE : U.S. senators press Biden to set end date for gas-powered car sales
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 145 B - -
Net income 2021 3 917 M - -
Net cash 2021 6 528 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 0,08%
Capitalization 48 301 M 48 301 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,52 $
Last Close Price 12,14 $
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James D. Farley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Lawler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Kenneth E. Washington Chief Technology Officer
Hau Thai-Tang Chief Operations & Product Platform Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY38.11%52 519
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.05%213 843
VOLKSWAGEN AG43.58%132 090
DAIMLER AG23.98%89 468
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY34.03%83 486
BMW AG14.34%60 022
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ