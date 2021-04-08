Ford Motor : Explorer Adds More Choice with New Enthusiast ST, Rear-Wheel-Drive Platinum, Platinum Hybrid Models for 2021

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Ford Explorer Adds More Choice with New Enthusiast ST, Rear- Wheel-Drive Platinum, Platinum Hybrid Models for 2021

Ford adds new 2021 Explorer Enthusiast ST by Ford Performance for customers who want spirited fun, while also lowering the cost of entry for ST performance

Explorer Enthusiast ST boasts the same specially tuned 3.0-liter EcoBoost ® engine - making 400 horsepower and 415 lb.-ft. of torque - as Explorer ST

Ford Explorer lineup also adds new lower-priced rear-wheel-drive Platinum and Platinum Hybrid options; all are available for ordering today

DEARBORN, Mich., April 8, 2021 - Ford adds three new choices to America's all-timebest-selling SUV, the Ford Explorer. New for 2021 is a lower-priced Explorer Enthusiast ST, powered by Ford Performance, and a better-value rear- wheel-drive Explorer Platinum, while Platinum Hybrid takes Explorer's three rows to new levels of luxury and efficiency.

All the new Explorer lineup additions are driven by customer feedback, starting with the Explorer Enthusiast ST. Like Explorer ST, Enthusiast ST is the most powerful Explorer ever - built for customers who want that same spirited fun and performance, but at a lower cost.

"The market continues to grow for performance SUVs, and the ST currently accounts for nearly 20 percent of sales," said Craig Patterson, Ford SUV marketing manager. "With our new Explorer Enthusiast ST, we've made this Explorer performance SUV an even better value for more customers to enjoy, while maintaining the same exterior styling and performance - for an uncompromising, exciting ST driving experience."

The Enthusiast ST is the new Standard Equipment Group within the ST model and features the looks and performance of Explorer ST at a lower MSRP of $48,750. It has the same specially tuned 3.0-liter EcoBoost® engine making 400

horsepower and 415 lb.-ft. of torque combined with a 10-speed automatic transmission with SelectShift® capability and sport-tuned suspension, this enables a top track speed of 143 mph. A standard Class III Trailer Tow Package provides towing capability of up to 5,600 pounds.

Inside, Explorer Enthusiast ST comes with leather seating surfaces with unique Miko micro-perforated inserts and City Silver accent stitching with ST logo, in addition to a 12.3-inch digital cluster and heated sport-style steering wheel featuring ST logo and paddle shifters. Outside, the Enthusiast ST sports quad chrome exhaust tips, 20-inch machined aluminum wheels with painted pockets, and sideview mirrors with ST projection lamps.

The Explorer Enthusiast ST also features standard Ford Co-Pilot360™ technology including Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane-Keeping System, Hill Start Assist, a rearview camera with built-in lens washer, auto headlamps with auto high-beams,Pre-Collision Assist with automatic emergency braking with Pedestrian Detection, forward collision warning, dynamic brake support and post-impact braking.

Also new for 2021 is a 3.0-literrear-wheel-drive Platinum option starting at $52,480 MSRP, in addition to the premium four-wheel-drive model. The rear-wheel-drive option provides customers a better value, offering the right equipment for the right markets - those where four-wheel-drive is not necessary.

Upscale Platinum differentiators include door handles with satin aluminum insert, liftgate appliqué, lower bodyside cladding insert, roof-rack side rails and a unique grille with satin aluminum finish. Platinum models also feature a standard