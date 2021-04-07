Ford Motor : Fund Launches COVID Vaccine PSA with Multicultural Nonprofits, Fulfills Commitment to Donate 120 Million Masks to At-Risk Communities





Ford Motor Company Fund is bringing together some of the nation's leading organizations that support and advocate for multicultural communities in a vaccine awareness PSA as part of the company's efforts to encourage Americans to #FinishStrong in the battle against COVID-19

#VaxWithFacts showcases presidents, CEOs and leaders of 11 nonprofits sharing a message of unity in an effort to help combat the spread of misinformation about the vaccine among multicultural populations

Ford Fund also fulfills company commitment to donate 120 million masks to communities with limited access to personal protective equipment; over the past eight months, Ford Fund helped lead the effort to provide adult and child-sized masks to nonprofit organizations, Ford dealers, schools, state and local officials and first responders in all 50 states





DEARBORN, Mich., April 7, 2021 - As part of Ford's ongoing efforts to encourage Americans to #FinishStrong in the battle against COVID-19, Ford Motor Company Fund is marking the delivery of the 120 million masks the company committed to donate to at-risk communities, while also launching a PSA to help combat the spread of misinformation about the COVID vaccine among multicultural populations.





"At Ford Fund, we have been supporting critical community needs during this pandemic, including donating masks to people and nonprofits with limited access to personal protective equipment," said Mary Culler, president, Ford Motor Company Fund. "We're so grateful for all of our philanthropic partners and the hundreds of Ford dealers nationwide who helped us in this incredible effort, but we're not stopping there. We are proud to be partnering with leading organizations on a PSA to help raise awareness about the facts regarding the COVID vaccine."





#VaxWithFacts PSA





Research shows that information is key to increasing confidence and vaccination take rates among multicultural populations. In a recent poll commissioned by the National Urban League and the Alliance of National Psychological Associations for Racial and Ethnic Equity, more than one-fifth of Black and Hispanic Americans surveyed had heard, seen or read something that made them less likely to take the vaccine. Among those who said they definitely or probably would not take the vaccine, 55 percent had consumed negative information about it.





To increase awareness and help change perceptions, Ford Fund is bringing together some of the nation's leading organizations that support and advocate for multicultural communities with a PSA. #VaxWithFacts aims to provide trusted information about the COVID-19 vaccine and how taking it can help in fighting the global pandemic.





Available in both English and Spanish, the PSA showcases the presidents, CEOs and leaders of 11 nonprofits sharing a message of unity in an effort to help combat the spread of misinformation about the vaccine among multicultural populations. Participating organizations include:





Arab American and Chaldean Council - Walid Gammouh, LMSW SSW, multicultural services director

Anti-Defamation League - Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director

First Book - Kyle Zimmer, president, CEO and co-founder

Hispanic Federation - Frankie Miranda, president

Latin Americans for Social & Economic Development - Mary Carmen Munoz, director

League of United Latin American Citizens - Sindy Benavides, CEO

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People - Derrick Johnson, president and CEO

National Urban League - Marc Morial, president and CEO

Para Los Niños Gratts Primary Center - Lorena Rodriguez, principal

Rainbow PUSH - Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr., founder and president

Service, Employment and Redevelopment National - Ignacio Salazar, president and CEO





"The organizations in the PSA have been Ford Fund partners for years, or in some cases decades, and we could not be more thrilled with the excitement and energy they have each brought to this project," said Pamela Alexander, director, community development, Ford Motor Company Fund. "Together, we're bringing trusted information to multicultural communities in an effort to help #FinishStrong in the fight against COVID-19."





The organizations featured in the PSA are all members of Ford Fund's multicultural advisory committee. Created in 2017, the committee serves as an advisory council to help Ford Fund and each of the participating nonprofits share insights into key issues affecting multicultural communities. The group's think tank-style meetings foster an open dialogue and increase collaboration across organizational and cultural lines.





To view the PSA, visit www.fordfund.org/VaxWithFacts.





120 million mask donations





Ford has been a leader in COVID mitigation efforts and was one of the first automakers to continuously make personal protective equipment for its workforce, healthcare workers, first responders and the public. As the company's philanthropic arm, Ford Fund has been helping lead the effort to donate 120 million masks to at-risk communities with limited access to personal protective equipment since last August.





In late March, the last of the 120 million masks arrived at their destinations, which include the city of Los Angeles, Detroit Public Schools Community District and By the Hand Club for Kids, a nonprofit in Chicago that helps children who live in under-resourced neighborhoods have an abundant life.





Over the past eight months, Ford Fund has been working with its nationwide network of nonprofit partners to provide adult and child-sized masks to community organizations, Ford dealers, state and local officials, schools and first responders in all 50 states. Highlights include:





Schools, colleges and universities: More than 27 million masks went to nearly 450 elementary and secondary schools, school districts, colleges and universities throughout the country

State and local governments: More than 40 million masks went to state and local officials and government organizations in communities around the country. As part of this effort, Ford produced and donated custom-made masks to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, which were handed out as part of COVID-19 safety protocols for attendees of the 59th presidential inaugural ceremonies Jan. 20. Ford also donated 4 million masks to more than 400 organizations in all 50 states and Puerto Rico to support the National Day of Service on Jan. 20

First responders and law enforcement: Ford Fund leveraged relationships it has with first responders through its Ford Driving Skills for Life program - including the National Sheriff's Association and the International Association of Chiefs of Police - to offer masks to local precincts. Through this outreach, more than 5.5 million masks were requested and sent to police, fire or sheriff's departments around the country

Ford dealers: Ford Fund supplied Ford dealers nationwide with masks to donate to their local philanthropic partners or directly to residents in their communities on specially designated mask distribution days. In total, 11 million masks were distributed through nearly 700 Ford dealers in more than 550 cities across the U.S.

Nonprofits and community organizations: Ford Fund provided masks to food banks nationwide, along with hundreds of nonprofit organizations that serve youth, veterans and multicultural populations. In total, more than 36.5 million masks were donated to community organizations, churches and nonprofits in all 50 states





"Thank you to Ford Motor Company for their donation of more than 3.3 million masks for Boys & Girls Clubs around the country, we are truly grateful for this impactful contribution at such a critical time," said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Boys & Girls Clubs across the country continually need personal protective equipment and supplies to safely reopen or remain open to help kids, families and communities. With this support, clubs can continue to safely serve kids and teens, aiding efforts of communities to rebuild and recover from the economic and social impacts of COVID-19."





Beyond masks





Work also continues on two new personal protective equipment designs to help in the fight against COVID.





Ford has started donations of new air filtration box fan kits that people can make at home or in school. The air filtration kit, co-developed with Lasko, supplements a room's existing filtration system to further help reduce the risk of COVID-19 virus particle concentrations. The kit is based upon scientific studies from academic and government research.





The company is donating up to 20,000 air filtration kits to underserved communities.





The filtration kit is comprised of an easy-to-assemble die-cut cardboard base, a 20-inch box fan, and a 20x20x4 air filter with a standard minimum efficiency reporting value of 13. The air filter is placed inside the folded base with the fan placed on top. The fan operates on high for maximum filtration, discharging clean air downward as it pulls in unfiltered air from above.





Work also continues to gain N95 certification for an innovative new clear respirator.





The transparent, low-cost reusable respirator enables a full range of human expression - allowing people to better communicate with each other and aiding those with hearing impairments to help read lips that are today blocked by conventional cloth and filtered masks. This is a safe solution where visible human expression is desired, such as in teaching, air travel and sales.





Since last April, Ford, in partnership with the UAW, has produced tens of millions of pieces of personal protective equipment to meet strong demand. In addition to masks, these include:





22.5 million face shields

50,000 patient ventilators in collaboration with GE Healthcare

More than 32,000 air-purifying respirators in collaboration with 3M

1.6 million washable isolation gowns





Ford launched its #FinishStrong initiative on New Year's Eve to encourage people to come together, protect each other and help save lives until COVID-19 vaccines become more widely distributed.





To learn more about Ford Fund's COVID relief efforts, view the 2020 Ford Fund annual report or visit www.fordfund.org.





About Ford Motor Company





Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford trucks, utility vehicles, and cars - increasingly including electrified versions - and Lincoln luxury vehicles; provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company; and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected vehicle services. Ford employs approximately 186,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company Fund





As the philanthropic arm of Ford Motor Company, Ford Fund's mission is to strengthen communities and help make people's lives better. Working with Ford employees, dealers and nonprofit partners in more than 50 countries, Ford Fund provides access to opportunities and resources that help people reach their full potential. Since 1949, Ford Fund has invested more than $2.1 billion in programs that support education, promote safe driving, enrich community life and encourage employee volunteering. For more information, visit www.fordfund.org or join us at @FordFund on Facebook and Twitter.