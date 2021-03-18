Log in
FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
Ford Motor : Global Semiconductor Update

03/18/2021 | 06:46pm EDT
FORD GLOBAL SEMICONDUCTOR UPDATE
MAR 18, 2021 | DEARBORN, MICH.
The global semiconductor shortage - combined with parts shortages created by the central U.S. winter storm in February - is prompting Ford to build F-150 trucks and Edge SUVs in North America without certain parts, including some electronic modules that contain scarce semiconductors. Ford will build and hold the vehicles for a number of weeks, then ship the vehicles to dealers once the modules are available and comprehensive quality checks are complete
Ford is canceling the night shift today and both shifts Friday at Louisville Assembly Plant due to a semiconductor-related part shortage. Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair production is expected to resume Monday on short shifts, with full production scheduled to resume Tuesday
In addition, we are taking further down days at our Cologne plant, suspending Fiesta production March 1-16 as well as March 22
The costs tied to these actions are covered in the financial updates we previously provided. We said that if the semiconductor shortage scenario is extended through the first half of 2021, the shortage could adversely impact Ford's adjusted EBIT by between $1.0 billion and $2.5 billion, net of cost recoveries and some production make-up in the second half of the year

About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford trucks, utility vehicles, and cars - increasingly including electrified versions - and Lincoln luxury vehicles; provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company; and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected vehicle services. Ford employs approximately 186,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 22:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 145 B - -
Net income 2021 3 917 M - -
Net cash 2021 6 528 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 0,08%
Capitalization 49 694 M 49 694 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,13 $
Last Close Price 12,69 $
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target -4,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James D. Farley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Lawler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Kenneth E. Washington Chief Technology Officer
Hau Thai-Tang Chief Operations & Product Platform Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY44.37%52 519
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION8.71%213 843
VOLKSWAGEN AG51.42%132 090
DAIMLER AG23.43%89 468
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY44.21%83 486
BMW AG18.32%60 022
