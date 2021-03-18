Ford Motor : Global Semiconductor Update

FORD GLOBAL SEMICONDUCTOR UPDATE

MAR 18, 2021 | DEARBORN, MICH.

The global semiconductor shortage - combined with parts shortages created by the central U.S. winter storm in February - is prompting Ford to build F-150 trucks and Edge SUVs in North America without certain parts, including some electronic modules that contain scarce semiconductors. Ford will build and hold the vehicles for a number of weeks, then ship the vehicles to dealers once the modules are available and comprehensive quality checks are complete

Ford is canceling the night shift today and both shifts Friday at Louisville Assembly Plant due to a semiconductor-related part shortage. Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair production is expected to resume Monday on short shifts, with full production scheduled to resume Tuesday

In addition, we are taking further down days at our Cologne plant, suspending Fiesta production March 1-16 as well as March 22

The costs tied to these actions are covered in the financial updates we previously provided. We said that if the semiconductor shortage scenario is extended through the first half of 2021, the shortage could adversely impact Ford's adjusted EBIT by between $1.0 billion and $2.5 billion, net of cost recoveries and some production make-up in the second half of the year





