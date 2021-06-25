Ford Motor : Issues Safety Recall for Certain 2015-2020 Ford Transit Vehicles in Canadian Corrosion Provinces (opens in new window)

Log in
06/25/2021 | 08:41am EDT
NEWS

www.twitter.com/ford www.facebook.com/ford www.instagram.com/ford www.medium.com/@ford

Ford Motor Company Issues Safety Recall for Certain 2015- 2020 Ford Transit Vehicles in Canadian Corrosion Provinces

DEARBORN, Mich., June 25, 2021 - Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for certain 2015-2020 model year Ford Transit vehicles with short-arm,manual-fold,power-adjust outside rearview mirrors in corrosion provinces that can corrode at the mirror pivot, potentially loosening or breaking the mirror pivot flange. An outside rearview mirror that has become separated from the mirror pivot can limit the field of view of the driver to observe traffic conditions surrounding the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

This action affects approximately 37,221 vehicles that were originally sold in - or currently reside in - the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, or Quebec.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to this condition.

Dealers will replace outside rearview mirror assemblies on affected vehicles. Customer notifications will begin the week of August 16, 2021. The Ford reference number for this recall is 21S29.

# # #

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 186,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

Contacts: Equity Investment

Fixed Income

Shareholder

Media:

Community:

Investment

Inquiries:

Community:

Lynn Antipas Tyson

Karen Rocoff

1.800.555.5259

914-485-1150

313.621.0965

or 313.845.8540

Ford Media Center

ltyson4@ford.com

krocoff@ford.com

stockinf@ford.com

media@ford.com

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 12:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
