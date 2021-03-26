Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford Motor : KLFB Trial Lawyers Win Important U.S. Supreme Court Ruling in Ford Product Defect Lawsuit

03/26/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaster, Lynch, Farrar & Ball trial lawyers have won an important U.S. Supreme Court victory, securing a unanimous opinion that Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) cannot limit the ability of injured individuals to hold manufacturers accountable for defective products by restricting where those lawsuits can be filed.

The closely watched opinion released Thursday in Bandemer v. Ford impacts a wide range of product defect and personal injury litigation. The 8-0 ruling soundly rejects Ford's argument that it could not face product defect lawsuits in state courts if specific vehicles involved in the claims had not been purchased in those states.

"This common-sense ruling means manufacturers like Ford must remain accountable in state courts for the safety of their products, no matter where a specific product is sold," said Kaster, Lynch, Farrar & Ball trial lawyer Kyle Farrar, who played an active role in the Supreme Court arguments and earlier trial and appellate matters. "Ford's attempt to limit where injury lawsuits can be filed would have made it harder to ensure that products are safe and manufacturers are accountable. This is an important ruling for the safety of all products."

In Bandemer, Minnesota resident Adam Bandemer alleges that a defective passenger-side airbag in a Ford Crown Victoria that he was riding in was responsible for a severe brain injury he suffered in a 2015 crash.  The justices also heard a companion case with similar facts that originated in Montana state court.

Ford claimed that since the Crown Victoria in the Bandemer lawsuit and a Ford Explorer in the companion lawsuit had been purchased outside the states where the accidents occurred, the plaintiffs lacked jurisdiction to file lawsuits in their home states. Instead, Ford claimed the lawsuits could be filed only in the states where the vehicles were designed or manufactured. State supreme courts in Minnesota and Montana had previously rejected the automaker's arguments. 

The cases are Ford Motor Company, Petitioner v. Montana Eighth Judicial District Court et al., case number 19-368, and Ford Motor Company, Petitioner v. Adam Bandemer, case number 19-369, in the U.S. Supreme Court. Mr. Bandemer has been represented throughout the litigation by Kyle W. Farrar, Wesley Todd Ball and Mark Bankston of Kaster Lynch Farrar & Ball LLP. 

Based in Ocala, Florida, and Houston, the trial lawyers at Kaster Lynch Farrar & Ball LLP have hard-earned expertise in cases against global vehicle and tire manufacturers over various defects that can cause significant injuries or deaths. The firm is a nationwide leader in securing verdicts and settlements against the world's largest tire and vehicle manufacturers. For more information, visit TheTireLawyers.com. 

Media Contact: 
Robert Tharp 
214-420-6011
robert@androvett.com 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/klfb-trial-lawyers-win-important-us-supreme-court-ruling-in-ford-product-defect-lawsuit-301256998.html

SOURCE Kaster Lynch Farrar & Ball, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about FORD MOTOR COMPANY
05:57pFORD MOTOR  : KLFB Trial Lawyers Win Important U.S. Supreme Court Ruling in Ford..
PR
05:25pStellantis, Tesla's Chinese rival Nio cut production due to chip shortage
RE
12:51pMIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Rises Midday as Data Cool Inflation Worries
MT
11:24aEXCLUSIVE : India will not extend 2022 deadline for tighter fuel efficiency rule..
RE
10:11aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Which event carries the greatest risk?
08:21aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Point to Positive Open as Biden Aims to Double COVID..
MT
05:45aStellantis, Tesla's Chinese rival Nio cut production due to chip shortage
RE
03/25FORD MOTOR  : Cuts Operations in 2 Plants Due to Chip Shortage
MT
03/25Ford idles F-150 truck plant through Sunday due to global chip shortage
RE
03/25FORD MOTOR  : Justices say accident victims can sue Ford in state courts
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ