    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
Ford Motor : Law Enforcement Agency Testing Shows 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder Accelerates Faster than All Police Vehicles Tested

07/01/2021 | 05:15am EDT
Kansas City, MO. Jun. 30, 2021 ­- Ford and the UAW workers at Kansas City Assembly Plant celebrate producing one million Transit vans in North America since production began in 2014. Ford Transit is America's best-selling van1, and Ford has been the commercial van leader for 42 years2. Kansas City Assembly Plant will also produce Ford's first all-electric van, the E-Transit, coming later this year.

The one millionth Transit rolled off the line June 29. It is an ingot silver, high-roof, extended wheelbase cargo van with rear-wheel drive. A Ford dealer in California ordered it.

# # #

1 Based on total U.S. reported sales (2020 calendar year).

2 Based on total U.S. reported sales (1979-2020 calendar year). Includes Ford E-Series, formerly called Econoline, van and chassis; Club Wagon; Transit Connect cargo van and passenger wagon; Transit cargo van, passenger van and chassis.
About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 186,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 09:14:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 130 B - -
Net income 2021 5 361 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 395 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,05x
Yield 2021 0,31%
Capitalization 59 316 M 59 316 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Lawler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Kenneth E. Washington Chief Technology Officer
Hau Thai-Tang Chief Operations & Product Platform Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY69.06%60 633
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.03%246 448
VOLKSWAGEN AG38.56%152 568
DAIMLER AG30.30%99 369
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY41.28%87 475
BMW AG23.65%71 766