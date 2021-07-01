Ford Motor : Law Enforcement Agency Testing Shows 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder Accelerates Faster than All Police Vehicles Tested









Kansas City, MO. Jun. 30, 2021 ­- Ford and the UAW workers at Kansas City Assembly Plant celebrate producing one million Transit vans in North America since production began in 2014. Ford Transit is America's best-selling van1, and Ford has been the commercial van leader for 42 years2. Kansas City Assembly Plant will also produce Ford's first all-electric van, the E-Transit, coming later this year.





The one millionth Transit rolled off the line June 29. It is an ingot silver, high-roof, extended wheelbase cargo van with rear-wheel drive. A Ford dealer in California ordered it.





1 Based on total U.S. reported sales (2020 calendar year).





2 Based on total U.S. reported sales (1979-2020 calendar year). Includes Ford E-Series, formerly called Econoline, van and chassis; Club Wagon; Transit Connect cargo van and passenger wagon; Transit cargo van, passenger van and chassis.

About Ford Motor Company





