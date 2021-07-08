Ford Motor : Mustang Mach-E Takes Top Spot in Car and Driver's Inaugural Electric Vehicle of the Year Award 2021 (opens in new window)

NEWS
Mustang Mach-E Takes Top Spot in Car and Driver's Inaugural Electric Vehicle of the Year Award 2021
2021 Mustang Mach-E earns Car and Driver's first Electric Vehicle of the Year Award
Mustang Mach-E bests 10 top-rated competitors overall in Car and Driver's three weeks of testing, which included a 1,000-mile road trip to simulate real-world driving
Car and Driver editors say Mustang Mach-E makes being behind the wheel of an electric vehicle as rewarding as driving its gasoline counterpart
DEARBORN, Mich., July 7, 2021 - The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E earned Car and Driver's inaugural Electric Vehicle of the Year Award, adding another coveted honor to its trophy case and beating overall top-rated EV competitors along the way.
The publication put 11 top-rated electric vehicles through rigorous testing over a three-week period, including a 1,000-mile road trip to evaluate each in real-world conditions. Mustang Mach-E took the No. 1 spot.
"We felt that if a carmaker was looking to convert people from EV skeptics to EV evangelists, there's not a better vehicle out there than the Mustang Mach-E," said Sharon Carty, Car and Driver editor-in-chief. "It's a familiar shape and size of crossover. It's in the sweet spot of what Americans love. It's beautiful. It's a design that gets noticed. It has a range and charging speed that is very competitive."
The newly created electric vehicle award uses the same criteria as Car and Driver's 10Best Awards: The vehicle must deliver exceptional driving engagement, offer indisputable value and/or practicality, fulfill its mission better than any of its competitors and, lastly, be fun to drive
a great description of Mustang Mach-E.
"Mustang Mach-E is the start of what we can do to compete in the EV revolution," said Darren Palmer, Ford general manager, battery electric vehicles. "Its continued success in the form of happy customers, sales and awards are all signs of the momentum we are building. Accolades like the Car and Driver Electric Vehicle of the Year are particularly rewarding for the team who designed this performance battery electric vehicle to be truly fun to drive. It can only get better as we continue to learn from and grow with our customers."
Other contenders include Audi e-tron, Kia Niro, Nissan Leaf Plus, Polestar 2, Porsche Taycan 4S PBP, Tesla Model 3 Performance, Tesla Model S Long Range Plus, Tesla Model Y Performance, Volkswagen ID.4 and Volvo XC40 Recharge. Car and Driver employed instrumented testing, subjective evaluation and side-by-side comparison in both practicality and entertainment value.
For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.
The 2021 Mustang Mach-E has claimed a number of other awards including Car and Driver's Editor's Choice Award earlier this year, plus the Cars.com Eco-Friendly Car of the Year Award, AutoGuide's Utility of the Year, Green Vehicle of the Year and Autoweek's Car Buyer's Award.
"We could have made a boring electric vehicle, a compliance vehicle that looks like a dust buster," said Palmer. "But we decided people need an EV with soul. So we built them an all- electric Mustang SUV that is disrupting the status quo in electric vehicles. And the Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition are still to come."
The full story on Car and Driver's very first Electric Vehicle of the Year can be found hereand in the new July/August issue of the magazine, available now everywhere magazines are sold.
For more information on the 2021 Mustang Mach-E, please visit https://www.ford.com/suvs/mach-e/.
2
