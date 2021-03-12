Ford Motor : Provides Details on Two Safety Recalls in North America

NEWS

Ford Motor Company Provides Details on Two Safety Recalls in North America

DEARBORN, Mich., March 12, 2021 - Today, Ford Motor Company announced details of two safety recalls in North America.

Ford proceeds with previously announced safety recall for multiple vehicles with certain Takata driver-side front airbag inflators, in accordance with NHTSA's denial of Ford's petition

In affected vehicles, the driver-side front airbag inflators were installed as original equipment and contain a calcium sulfate desiccant. Takata determined that desiccated propellant in these inflators may degrade after long-term exposure to high humidity and temperature cycling, which could cause an inflator to rupture during airbag deployment. While this condition could result in serious injury or death, Ford is not aware of any reports of a rupture of an airbag with calcium sulfate desiccant.

Unlike previously recalled Takata airbag parts, these driver-side airbags contain a moisture-absorbing desiccant and perform differently. Ford believes its extensive data demonstrates that a safety recall is not warranted for the driver-side airbag and in August 2017 petitioned the National Highway Traffic Administration. However, the company respects NHTSA's decision issued in January 2021 to deny Ford's petition and is proceeding with this recall accordingly.

This action affects approximately 2.6 million vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 274,737 in Canada and 46,078 in Mexico. It includes 2006-12 Ford Fusion, 2007-10 Ford Edge, 2007-11 Ford Ranger, 2006-11 Mercury Milan, 2006-12 Lincoln Zephyr/MKZ, and 2007-10 Lincoln MKX vehicles.

Dealers will replace the driver-side front airbag inflator or airbag module. Owner notifications will begin the week of April 1.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 21S12.

Safety recall issued to recover 19 tires over-cured by the supplier

According to defect notification 21T-001 filed by Continental Tire of America, certain tires supplied to Ford and other auto manufacturers may have cured beyond specification. Affected tires may experience a framework break in the sidewall, with sudden air loss, or a belt edge separation that could lead to a partial or full tread/belt loss. While these conditions may increase the risk of a crash, Ford is not aware of any related reports of accident or injury.

This action affects 15,769 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 3,082 in Canada and 138 in Mexico. Covered vehicles include select 2018-20 Ford F-250 and F-350, select 2018 F-150, and select 2019 Ford Escape vehicles.

Dealers will inspect tires and replace those that match the suspect tire list provided by Continental Tire of America. In those cases, dealers will also replace the corresponding tire on the opposite side of the axle. If a pair of tires is replaced, the new tires will be installed/moved to the rear axle.

Owner notifications will begin the week of March 29.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 21S10.

