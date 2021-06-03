Log in
Ford Motor : Record Ford Electrified Vehicle Sales Run Continues – Up 184 Percent On Strength of F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid, Mustang Mach-E, Escape and Explorer Hybrid; Ford SUVs Post Best May Retail Sales Since 2003; Record SUV Sales for Lincoln on Gains From Entire Lineup

06/03/2021 | 09:35am EDT
RECORD FORD ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES RUN CONTINUES - UP 184 PERCENT ON STRENGTH OF F-150 POWERBOOST HYBRID, MUSTANG MACH-E, ESCAPE AND EXPLORER HYBRID; FORD SUVS POST BEST MAY RETAIL SALES SINCE 2003; RECORD SUV SALES FOR LINCOLN ON GAINS FROM ENTIRE LINEUP
JUN 3, 2021 | DEARBORN, MICH.

Click here to download full press release
DEARBORN, Mich., Jun. 3, 2021 - Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today reported its May 2021 U.S. sales results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release.


About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford trucks, utility vehicles, and cars - increasingly including electrified versions - and Lincoln luxury vehicles; provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company; and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected vehicle services. Ford employs approximately 186,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 13:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 130 B - -
Net income 2021 3 234 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 354 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 0,29%
Capitalization 59 515 M 59 515 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 14,62 $
Last Close Price 14,91 $
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James D. Farley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Lawler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Kenneth E. Washington Chief Technology Officer
Hau Thai-Tang Chief Operations & Product Platform Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY69.62%59 515
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION21.00%245 590
VOLKSWAGEN AG57.75%172 370
DAIMLER AG36.23%102 881
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY43.25%86 533
BMW AG25.02%71 831