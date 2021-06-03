Ford Motor : Record Ford Electrified Vehicle Sales Run Continues – Up 184 Percent On Strength of F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid, Mustang Mach-E, Escape and Explorer Hybrid; Ford SUVs Post Best May Retail Sales Since 2003; Record SUV Sales for Lincoln on Gains From Entire Lineup

RECORD FORD ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES RUN CONTINUES - UP 184 PERCENT ON STRENGTH OF F-150 POWERBOOST HYBRID, MUSTANG MACH-E, ESCAPE AND EXPLORER HYBRID; FORD SUVS POST BEST MAY RETAIL SALES SINCE 2003; RECORD SUV SALES FOR LINCOLN ON GAINS FROM ENTIRE LINEUP

JUN 3, 2021 | DEARBORN, MICH.





Click here to download full press release

DEARBORN, Mich., Jun. 3, 2021 - Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today reported its May 2021 U.S. sales results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release.









About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford trucks, utility vehicles, and cars - increasingly including electrified versions - and Lincoln luxury vehicles; provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company; and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected vehicle services. Ford employs approximately 186,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.