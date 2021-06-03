Ford Motor : Record Ford Electrified Vehicle Sales Run Continues – Up 184 Percent On Strength of F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid, Mustang Mach-E, Escape and Explorer Hybrid; Ford SUVs Post Best May Retail Sales Since 2003; Record SUV Sales for Lincoln on Gains From Entire Lineup

RECORD FORD ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES RUN CONTINUES - UP 184 PERCENT ON STRENGTH OF F-150 POWERBOOST HYBRID, MUSTANG MACH-E, ESCAPE AND EXPLORER HYBRID; FORD SUVS POST BEST MAY RETAIL SALES SINCE 2003; RECORD SUV SALES FOR LINCOLN ON GAINS FROM ENTIRE LINEUP
JUN 3, 2021 | DEARBORN, MICH.
Click here to download full press release
DEARBORN, Mich., Jun. 3, 2021 - Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today reported its May 2021 U.S. sales results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release.
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford trucks, utility vehicles, and cars - increasingly including electrified versions - and Lincoln luxury vehicles; provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company; and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected vehicle services. Ford employs approximately 186,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.
Disclaimer
Ford Motor Company published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 13:34:01 UTC.