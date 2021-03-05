Log in
FORD MOTOR COMPANY

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Ford Motor : Senior Leaders to Describe Opportunities in Europe at Jefferies Conference on March 10

03/05/2021 | 08:46am EST
Ford senior leaders will discuss the company’s European business and roadmap for sustained profitability with Jefferies lead auto analyst Philippe Houchois during the Exane BNP Paribas & Jefferies Geneva Motor Show Conference on Wednesday, March 10, at 8 a.m. ET.

The session will cover strategic topics such as the Ford of Europe redesign, plans to capitalize on the company’s growing commercial vehicles business, and future direction in the region for passenger vehicles.

The webcast will feature:

  • Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe
  • Hans Schep, general manager, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe
  • Roelant de Waard, general manager, Passenger Vehicles, Ford of Europe
  • Lynn Antipas Tyson, executive director, Investor Relations, Ford

Participants are encouraged to view the webcast using this link. Information is also available at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford trucks, utility vehicles, and cars – increasingly including electrified versions – and Lincoln luxury vehicles; provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company; and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected vehicle services. Ford employs approximately 186,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 145 B - -
Net income 2021 3 917 M - -
Net cash 2021 6 528 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 0,42%
Capitalization 47 466 M 47 466 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,89 $
Last Close Price 11,93 $
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James D. Farley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Lawler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Kenneth E. Washington Chief Technology Officer
Hau Thai-Tang Chief Operations & Product Platform Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY35.72%47 466
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.44%205 924
VOLKSWAGEN AG24.08%123 308
DAIMLER AG22.13%90 942
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY24.47%74 683
BMW AG5.62%59 446
