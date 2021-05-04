Ford Motor : to Focus on Mobility, Equity and Access at Its First 2021 City of Tomorrow Summit

WHAT:

Ford Motor Company will kick off the first of its three-part 2021 City of Tomorrow series with a virtual summit on “Mobility, Equity and Access” on Thursday, May 6. As we look ahead at society’s return to normalcy in a post-COVID 19 world, the event will focus on the inequities within transportation, how they disproportionately impact Black communities and people of color and discuss solutions that can be implemented now. Featuring heads of departments of transportation, researchers in artificial intelligence and academics, the event will include the following headline sessions: How to Ensure Mobility is a Right, Not a Privilege

The Most Dangerous Intersection in America: Where Mobility and Race Collide

Artificial Intelligence: The Race to Unlearn the Past for a More Equitable Future City of Tomorrow is a convener of conversation on mobility, the changing landscape of our cities and how people move now and in the future. Launched in 2017, City of Tomorrow has engaged thousands of leaders in government, information technology, business, public policy, design and academia to explore next-generation solutions for how people will move in cities throughout the world.