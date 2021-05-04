Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ford Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford Motor : to Focus on Mobility, Equity and Access at Its First 2021 City of Tomorrow Summit

05/04/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F):

 

WHAT:

Ford Motor Company will kick off the first of its three-part 2021 City of Tomorrow series with a virtual summit on “Mobility, Equity and Access” on Thursday, May 6.

 

As we look ahead at society’s return to normalcy in a post-COVID 19 world, the event will focus on the inequities within transportation, how they disproportionately impact Black communities and people of color and discuss solutions that can be implemented now. Featuring heads of departments of transportation, researchers in artificial intelligence and academics, the event will include the following headline sessions:

 

  • How to Ensure Mobility is a Right, Not a Privilege
  • The Most Dangerous Intersection in America: Where Mobility and Race Collide
  • Artificial Intelligence: The Race to Unlearn the Past for a More Equitable Future

City of Tomorrow is a convener of conversation on mobility, the changing landscape of our cities and how people move now and in the future. Launched in 2017, City of Tomorrow has engaged thousands of leaders in government, information technology, business, public policy, design and academia to explore next-generation solutions for how people will move in cities throughout the world.

 

WHEN:

Thursday, May 6, 2021, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET

 

WHERE:

Agenda and registration for the virtual summit:

 

https://cityoftomorrowsummitseries.app.swapcard.com/event/city-of-tomorrow-summit-series

 

WHY:

Mobility is not simply about getting from one point to another. It’s deeply connected with economic prosperity, affordable housing, sustainability and more. Historically, transportation and mobility planning have had disproportionate effects on non-white and other underrepresented communities. City of Tomorrow creates the opportunity to leverage current and emerging solutions and technologies that can lead to better economic and social outcomes for all communities and residents. Today’s cities must work for everyone to work at all.

 

Other City of Tomorrow events scheduled for later in the year include “The Future of Electrification is Here” (June 2021) and “The Future of Infrastructure is Now” (October 2021).

 

MEDIA:

Reporters are welcome to attend; video / interviews can be coordinated upon request.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FORD MOTOR COMPANY
05:33pTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING  : U.S. Commerce Department pressing Taiwan t..
RE
05:31pFORD MOTOR  : to Focus on Mobility, Equity and Access at Its First 2021 City of ..
BU
11:40aFORD MOTOR  : Stock bronco four-door suv lands a podium finish at norra mexican ..
AQ
11:40aFORD MOTOR  : Establishes formal supplier conduct code for environment, human ri..
AQ
11:40aFORD MOTOR  : SPONSORS 147TH RUNNING OF THE KENTUCKY DERBY; is a proud partner o..
AQ
11:40aFORD MOTOR  : All-new bronco sport earns top safety pick+ award from insurance i..
AQ
11:17aGlobal markets live: Verizon, Pandora, HelloFresh...
10:04aFORD MOTOR  : US Retail Sales Gain in April From Last Year, Tops Pre-COVID Level
MT
09:21aFORD MOTOR  : Opens E-Transit Registration Site, Releases New Targeted MSRP as T..
PU
09:19aFORD MOTOR  : April Sales, Inventory and Production Results (opens in new window..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 124 B - -
Net income 2021 2 688 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 708 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 46 423 M 46 423 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 13,49 $
Last Close Price 11,63 $
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James D. Farley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Lawler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Kenneth E. Washington Chief Technology Officer
Hau Thai-Tang Chief Operations & Product Platform Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY32.31%46 423
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.14%208 389
VOLKSWAGEN AG44.83%149 506
DAIMLER AG28.76%96 062
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY37.25%82 939
BMW AG16.48%65 918
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ