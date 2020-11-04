Log in
FORD MOTOR COMPANY

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
Ford Motor : to Discuss Connected Vehicles at Deutsche Bank AutoTech Conference on Nov. 10

11/04/2020 | 02:11pm EST

Stuart Taylor, executive director, Enterprise Connectivity, Ford Motor Company, is scheduled to speak at the Deutsche Bank AutoTech Conference on Nov. 10.

Taylor will discuss how connected-vehicle technology will drive growth, elevate customer experiences, improve vehicle quality and lower warranty costs.

Taylor’s presentation will begin at 8 a.m. ET and include a question-and-answer session. Webcast information is available here and at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

© Business Wire 2020

