Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis to Discuss Electrification, Commercial Vehicles, Digital Connectivity at Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference

Ted Cannis, CEO of Ford Pro, Ford’s global vehicle services and distribution business focused on helping commercial customers improve performance, will participate in a fireside chat with autos analyst Brian Johnson at the upcoming Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference. The virtual event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Cannis will describe how Ford Pro is bringing the Ford+ plan for growth and value creation to life in the commercial space by building an ecosystem of connected vehicles and technology solutions that enable commercial customers to increase uptime and reduce ownership costs.

With the all-electric F-150 Lightning and E-Transit, the latter an electric version of the world’s best-selling commercial van, Ford Pro will lead in the seamless transition of businesses worldwide to EVs with smart charging solutions and real-time vehicle insights.

Conference participants are encouraged to register for the webcast in advance online. Information about the Barclays Auto Conference event is available at shareholder.ford.com.

