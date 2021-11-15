Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis to Discuss Electrification, Commercial Vehicles, Digital Connectivity at Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference

11/15/2021 | 08:10am EST
Ted Cannis, CEO of Ford Pro, Ford’s global vehicle services and distribution business focused on helping commercial customers improve performance, will participate in a fireside chat with autos analyst Brian Johnson at the upcoming Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference. The virtual event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Cannis will describe how Ford Pro is bringing the Ford+ plan for growth and value creation to life in the commercial space by building an ecosystem of connected vehicles and technology solutions that enable commercial customers to increase uptime and reduce ownership costs.

With the all-electric F-150 Lightning and E-Transit, the latter an electric version of the world’s best-selling commercial van, Ford Pro will lead in the seamless transition of businesses worldwide to EVs with smart charging solutions and real-time vehicle insights.

Conference participants are encouraged to register for the webcast in advance online. Information about the Barclays Auto Conference event is available at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 184,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 128 B - -
Net income 2021 6 419 M - -
Net cash 2021 5 309 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 0,51%
Capitalization 77 927 M 77 927 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Lawler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Douglas Field Chief Advanced Technology Officer
Michael R. Amend Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY121.84%77 927
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION30.61%252 793
VOLKSWAGEN AG23.34%140 526
DAIMLER AG52.09%107 645
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY52.26%92 048
BMW AG28.78%69 262