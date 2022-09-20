Ford Sees Largest Percent Decrease Since January 2011, Worst Performer in the S&P 500 Today -- Data Talk Update

Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $13.09, down $1.84 or 12.32%

-- Lowest close since July 26, 2022, when it closed at $12.54

-- Largest percent decrease since Jan. 28, 2011, when it fell 13.41%

-- Down four of the past six days

-- Down 14.11% month-to-date

-- Down 36.98% year-to-date

-- Down 64.16% from its all-time closing high of $36.53 on May 3, 1999

-- Up 2.51% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 21, 2021), when it closed at $12.77

-- Down 48.03% from its 52-week closing high of $25.19 on Jan. 14, 2022

-- Up 18.35% from its 52-week closing low of $11.06 on July 6, 2022

-- Traded as low as $13.01; lowest intraday level since July 27, 2022, when it hit $12.63

-- Down 12.86% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell as much as 18.16%

-- Today's preliminary volume is 195.0 million shares; highest since Feb. 4, 2022, when 211.1 million shares were traded

-- Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-22 1642ET