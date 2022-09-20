Advanced search
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
09/20/2022
13.09 USD   -12.32%
04:51pUS Stocks Fall Tuesday as Fed Policy Meeting Begins
MT
04:45pUS Stocks Fall Tuesday as Bond Yields Climb; Fed Policy Meeting Begins
MT
04:43pFord Sees Largest Percent Decrease Since January 2011, Worst Performer in the S&P 500 Today -- Data Talk Update
DJ
Ford Sees Largest Percent Decrease Since January 2011, Worst Performer in the S&P 500 Today -- Data Talk Update

09/20/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $13.09, down $1.84 or 12.32%


-- Lowest close since July 26, 2022, when it closed at $12.54

-- Largest percent decrease since Jan. 28, 2011, when it fell 13.41%

-- Down four of the past six days

-- Down 14.11% month-to-date

-- Down 36.98% year-to-date

-- Down 64.16% from its all-time closing high of $36.53 on May 3, 1999

-- Up 2.51% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 21, 2021), when it closed at $12.77

-- Down 48.03% from its 52-week closing high of $25.19 on Jan. 14, 2022

-- Up 18.35% from its 52-week closing low of $11.06 on July 6, 2022

-- Traded as low as $13.01; lowest intraday level since July 27, 2022, when it hit $12.63

-- Down 12.86% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell as much as 18.16%

-- Today's preliminary volume is 195.0 million shares; highest since Feb. 4, 2022, when 211.1 million shares were traded

-- Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-22 1642ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 147 B - -
Net income 2022 3 671 M - -
Net cash 2022 11 787 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 3,28%
Capitalization 60 022 M 60 022 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 183 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 14,93 $
Average target price 17,01 $
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, CEO, Director & President-Model E
John T. Lawler CFO-Ford Asia Pacific & Africa
William Clay Ford VP & Head-Commercial Truck Vehicle Center
Douglas Field Chief Advanced Technology Officer
Michael R. Amend Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-29.13%60 022
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.56%194 020
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.17%90 276
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-14.90%61 599
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-29.40%60 349
BMW AG-14.45%49 322