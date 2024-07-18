By Robb M. Stewart

Ford Motor's shares touched a fresh 52-week high Thursday after the automaker unveiled plans to boost production of its popular F-series pickup trucks with a $3 billion investment in its Toronto-area plant.

In midday trading, the shares were 1.7% higher at $14.72. The stock touched a high of $14.85 earlier in the session and has gained about 21% since the start of 2024.

Other big U.S. automakers also gained, with Tesla rising 2% to $253.59 and General Motors ahead 0.3% at $50.05.

Ford's planned investment will add a third North American assembly plant for heavy-duty vehicles and further drives its Ford Pro business aimed at commercial and other fleet sales. The company will begin to assemble F-series super-duty pickups at its Oakville facility in starting in 2026 and will later move to produce next-generation and electric versions.

The investment comes after Ford earlier this year delayed the launch of battery-electric vehicles from the Oakville site until 2027 from earlier plans to begin in 2025.

