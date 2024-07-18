Ford: Super Duty also to be assembled in Canada

Ford announced on Thursday that its Super Duty pickup range will now also be produced at its Oakville site in Ontario, Canada, in order to meet strong demand for this large model, which is now one of its most profitable.



The American automaker explains that it plans to invest some $2.3 billion to modernize the plant's equipment and tooling, a process that will begin this summer.



Assembly of the Super Duty is then scheduled to begin in 2026.



By the end of the decade, Ford plans to produce new generations of the vehicle at the Oakville site, including an electric version of the pickup, thus securing the site's 1,800 jobs.



Production at Oakville had ceased in May 2024 with the removal of the last Ford Edges from the lines of the facility, which was to be converted into a site specializing in the manufacture of battery-electric vehicles prior to today's decision.



This investment will enable Ford to produce up to 100,000 additional units of its Super Duty, a model that is very popular in North America, but which until now was only assembled in Kentucky and Ohio.



