Ford: US sales up 10.5% in February

March 04, 2024 at 09:48 am EST

On Monday, Ford reported a 10.5% increase in February car sales in the USA, mainly driven by its electric and hybrid vehicles.



The second-largest American automaker said it sold 174,192 units last month, compared with 157,606 in February 2023.



Sales of Ford's electric vehicles, such as the F-150 Lightning pick-up and the Mustang Mach-E, climbed by 80.8% to 6,368 units, while deliveries of hybrid vehicles rose by 31.5% to 12,045 units.



These two categories now account for more than 10.5% of its sales in the USA, compared with 89.5% for combustion engine cars. A year ago, however, they accounted for around 8% of total sales.



After ten minutes of trading on Wall Street, Ford shares were up 1.5% on Monday morning, while the S&P 500 was down 0.1%.



