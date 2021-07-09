Log in
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
Ford amends bylaws to adopt gender-neutral language

07/09/2021 | 05:03pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Friday amended its bylaws to adopt gender-neutral language in an effort to build more inclusive workplace.

The automaker said it would use the title 'chair' in place of 'chairman'.

This comes amid fierce debates over what it means to be a man or a woman, and how language and institutions need to be more inclusive.

Earlier this year, White House added gender-neutral pronouns that people could select when contacting the U.S. government, while professional networking site LinkedIn announced plans to let users add their preferred gender pronouns to accounts in certain countries.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 130 B - -
Net income 2021 5 361 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,30x
Yield 2021 0,33%
Capitalization 56 123 M 56 123 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 14,06 $
Average target price 15,51 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. Farley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Lawler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Kenneth E. Washington Chief Technology Officer
Hau Thai-Tang Chief Operations & Product Platform Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY59.95%60 633
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION21.28%246 448
VOLKSWAGEN AG31.54%152 568
DAIMLER AG22.39%99 369
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY34.63%87 475
BMW AG16.95%71 766